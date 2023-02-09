WASHINGTON D.C. – Two victims were shot on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C. The incident happened at the 3000 Block of Martin Luther King Junior Avenue. The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect and the vehicle involved in the shooting. Police responded to the listed location just before 12:30 pm for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived at the scene and discovered two victims with apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The identity and the condition of the victims have not been released at The post Two Shot In Southeast D.C. Sunday Afternoon appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 8 HOURS AGO