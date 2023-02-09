Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary MLB Team Owner DiesOnlyHomersWashington, DC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washington residents seeing Social Security income go upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Washington DC—White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) Chief Alondra Nelson, 55, Resigns After 8 MonthsJan Vincent Beltran
Avoid These Tourist Traps in DC and Make the Most of Your Visit: A Local's GuideVivian BrooksWashington, DC
Related
fox5dc.com
'You shot the wrong person': Mother of man mistakenly shot by police speaks to FOX 5
WASHINGTON - The man a D.C. police officer shot on Friday on Good Hope Road, is not the suspect they were searching for. The mother of Steven Shaw, the man shot tells FOX 5 that her son is in the ICU handcuffed to his hospital bed. "You know he wasn't...
WJLA
'End gun violence!': Family calls for justice for 13-year-old killed while raking leaves
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As family and friends of Jayz Agnew trudged through the puddle-soaked roads and sidewalks during their first-ever peace walk Sunday, they looked to honor the 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed while raking leaves outside of his home just a little more than three months ago.
42-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C. Shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. early Friday morning. The incident occurred at the 1700 Block of Minnesota Avenue. Shortly before 3 am, The D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the address to investigate a shooting report. When they arrived, an adult man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Thomas Goodman of D.C. Police have not identified a suspect at this time. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post 42-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
VIDEO: Suspects mob, rob DC Chanel store, leave scene in 'multiple vehicles,' police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for multiple suspects and cars in relation to a Chanel store robbery on Sunday, police said. Shortly before 3 p.m., the suspects allegedly entered the store in the 900 block of I Street, Northwest, officials confirmed. One of the suspects allegedly sprayed a fire extinguisher and caused a disturbance. During that time, the other suspects reportedly took property and fled the scene in multiple vehicles.
Man stabbed to death in District Heights was to be sentenced for dog fighting conviction next week
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD – A self-admitted dog fighter who was charged by the federal government last year for operating dog fighting events in Maryland was stabbed to death outside an apartment complex Friday morning. The victim, Laron Mecco “Frog” West, was one of three men charged by U.S. District Attorney Jessica Aber in November for conspiracy and training and transporting dogs for participation in an animal fighting venue. West pleaded guilty on November 10th. In a post he made on an internet message board, West bragged about killing wounded dogs by throwing them to their death from a bridge. In The post Man stabbed to death in District Heights was to be sentenced for dog fighting conviction next week appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
'You shot the wrong person': Mother says son shot by police mistaken for assault suspect
The man a D.C. police officer shot on Friday on Good Hope Road, is not the suspect they were searching for. The mother of Steven Shaw, the man shot tells FOX 5 that her son is in the ICU handcuffed to his hospital bed.
WJLA
1 dead in shooting outside Hobby Lobby in Capitol Heights, Maryland: police
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Police are investigating a fatal shooting at the Ritchie Station Marketplace Shopping Center in Capitol Heights, Maryland Monday evening. The shooting was outside of a Hobby Lobby in the 1800 block of Ritchie Station Court, police said. SkyTrak7 was over the...
fox5dc.com
2 teens arrested for Arlington County armed carjacking in DC
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. - Two teenagers from D.C. were arrested for an armed carjacking on Saturday night in Arlington County, according to police. The Arlington County Police Department said officers responded around 8:26 p.m. to the 2800 block of Fort Scott Drive in the Aurora Highlands neighborhood. Officers at the...
WJLA
7News On Your Side: What to know about DC's Canada Goose jacket robberies
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are tracking a string of similar crimes involving robberies of Canada Goose jackets in the District. The jackets are valued between $500 to $1,500. People are being robbed of these expensive coats on D.C. streets, police said, and in some cases, after a weapon...
Police: Woman stabbed by family member in Prince William, has serious injuries
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to an apartment building on the 9800 block of Shallow Creek Loop for a report of a domestic-related stabbing on the morning of Monday, Feb. 13.
Metro beefs up security after employee is killed in line of duty
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Transit officials are teaming up with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser to strengthen security inside certain Metro stations. It comes a week after a Metro employee was killed in a shooting at the Potomac Ave Station after he put himself in between a passenger and the gunman. From now until June, […]
Two Shot In Southeast D.C. Sunday Afternoon
WASHINGTON D.C. – Two victims were shot on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C. The incident happened at the 3000 Block of Martin Luther King Junior Avenue. The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect and the vehicle involved in the shooting. Police responded to the listed location just before 12:30 pm for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived at the scene and discovered two victims with apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The identity and the condition of the victims have not been released at The post Two Shot In Southeast D.C. Sunday Afternoon appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating possible stabbing of teenage boy at Little Caesar’s Pizza in Gaithersburg
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. –Montgomery County Police say that on Saturday at about 7:00 pm, they responded to the Little Caesar’s Pizza in the 18300 block of Contour Road for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived at the scene, the suspects had already left. Officers did not find any victims. A few hours later, […]
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Carjacking suspects apprehended after chase into D.C.
(Updated at 4 p.m.) A pair of suspects carjacked a vehicle in the Arlington Ridge neighborhood last night, leading to a police chase into D.C. The carjacking happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of Fort Scott Drive, not far from Crystal City. According to initial reports, the...
19-year-old shot and killed in Suitland
SUITLAND, MD – A 19-yeaer-old male was shot and killed Friday morning in Suitland. According to police, 19-year-old Tolonzo Stephon Rhodes of Washington, DC was found dead inside a car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. At around 6:40 am, officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Swann Road for a shooting. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. The post 19-year-old shot and killed in Suitland appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
Woman who disarmed alleged Metro shooter recalls tense moments on train
The woman who disarmed a man with a gun at the Potomac Avenue station in D.C. last week is the first to say her heroic act was out of character. “I would never think that was something I would ever do. Really, honestly, I’m not that type of person,” Shante Trumpet told WTOP.
WJLA
Fire breaks out at pediatric doctor's office in Prince George's County
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — A fire broke out at a Prince George's County doctor's office early Monday morning. Around 3:45 a.m., crews were called to 5804 Baltimore Avenue in Riverdale for a reported structure fire, officials said. Crews arrived to see flames shooting through the roof, according to the...
WJLA
'Devastation is stunning': Fairfax Co. first responders aid Turkey after deadly quake
WASHINGTON (7News) — Fairfax County first responders are helping those impacted by deadly earthquakes in Turkey nearly one week after being deployed overseas. Members of VA Task Force 1 tweeted Sunday that "urban search and rescue teams continue working across the city of Aidyaman," and noted the "amount of devastation is stunning."
D.C. Officer Who Shot And Killed Kevin Hargraves-Shird Won’t Face Charges
Metropolitan Police Department officer Reinaldo Otero-Camacho won’t face charges for fatally shooting 31-year-old D.C. resident Kevin Hargraves-Shird in Brightwood Park last summer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the D.C. announced on Thursday that there is “insufficient evidence” to bring federal or local charges against Otero-Camacho, who killed Hargraves-Shird in...
WJLA
Navy pilot & Fairfax Co. native to make history at first all-female flyover at Super Bowl
GLENDALE, AZ — When you see Navy jets do a flyover before Sunday's Super Bowl, it will be the first of its kind to feature an all-female flight team. And one of the women doing the flying is from Fairfax County. Naomi Ngalle, from Springfield, Va., is one of...
Comments / 1