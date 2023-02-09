ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

42-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C. Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. early Friday morning. The incident occurred at the 1700 Block of Minnesota Avenue. Shortly before 3 am, The D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the address to investigate a shooting report. When they arrived, an adult man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Thomas Goodman of D.C. Police have not identified a suspect at this time. If you have any information about this case, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT The post 42-Year-Old Man Dead In D.C. Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

VIDEO: Suspects mob, rob DC Chanel store, leave scene in 'multiple vehicles,' police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is searching for multiple suspects and cars in relation to a Chanel store robbery on Sunday, police said. Shortly before 3 p.m., the suspects allegedly entered the store in the 900 block of I Street, Northwest, officials confirmed. One of the suspects allegedly sprayed a fire extinguisher and caused a disturbance. During that time, the other suspects reportedly took property and fled the scene in multiple vehicles.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Man stabbed to death in District Heights was to be sentenced for dog fighting conviction next week

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD – A self-admitted dog fighter who was charged by the federal government last year for operating dog fighting events in Maryland was stabbed to death outside an apartment complex Friday morning. The victim, Laron Mecco “Frog” West, was one of three men charged by U.S. District Attorney Jessica Aber in November for conspiracy and training and transporting dogs for participation in an animal fighting venue. West pleaded guilty on November 10th. In a post he made on an internet message board, West bragged about killing wounded dogs by throwing them to their death from a bridge. In The post Man stabbed to death in District Heights was to be sentenced for dog fighting conviction next week appeared first on Shore News Network.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
fox5dc.com

2 teens arrested for Arlington County armed carjacking in DC

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. - Two teenagers from D.C. were arrested for an armed carjacking on Saturday night in Arlington County, according to police. The Arlington County Police Department said officers responded around 8:26 p.m. to the 2800 block of Fort Scott Drive in the Aurora Highlands neighborhood. Officers at the...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

Two Shot In Southeast D.C. Sunday Afternoon

WASHINGTON D.C. – Two victims were shot on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C. The incident happened at the 3000 Block of Martin Luther King Junior Avenue. The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect and the vehicle involved in the shooting. Police responded to the listed location just before 12:30 pm for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived at the scene and discovered two victims with apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment of their injuries. The identity and the condition of the victims have not been released at The post Two Shot In Southeast D.C. Sunday Afternoon appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

UPDATED: Carjacking suspects apprehended after chase into D.C.

(Updated at 4 p.m.) A pair of suspects carjacked a vehicle in the Arlington Ridge neighborhood last night, leading to a police chase into D.C. The carjacking happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the 2800 block of Fort Scott Drive, not far from Crystal City. According to initial reports, the...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

19-year-old shot and killed in Suitland

SUITLAND, MD – A 19-yeaer-old male was shot and killed Friday morning in Suitland. According to police, 19-year-old Tolonzo Stephon Rhodes of Washington, DC was found dead inside a car, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. At around 6:40 am, officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to the 3200 block of Swann Road for a shooting. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.      The post 19-year-old shot and killed in Suitland appeared first on Shore News Network.
SUITLAND, MD
DCist

D.C. Officer Who Shot And Killed Kevin Hargraves-Shird Won’t Face Charges

Metropolitan Police Department officer Reinaldo Otero-Camacho won’t face charges for fatally shooting 31-year-old D.C. resident Kevin Hargraves-Shird in Brightwood Park last summer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the D.C. announced on Thursday that there is “insufficient evidence” to bring federal or local charges against Otero-Camacho, who killed Hargraves-Shird in...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy