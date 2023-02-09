Open in App
I’m a lawyer – how stores catch most common ways of stealing at self-checkout, from the ‘switcheroo’ to ‘honest mistake’

By M.A. Loreto,

8 days ago

A LAWYER has revealed some of the most popular ways of stealing at self-checkout counters, and how employees and stores are equipped to handle these situations.

Retail theft has dramatically increased over the past few years and is unlikely to go down any time soon.

Self-checkout counters make it easier to steal items from stores Credit: Getty
Retail theft has ballooned over the past years, with stores taking it much more seriously Credit: Getty

The impact of the pandemic and a shifting economic landscape have caused theft in stores to grow rampant.

Self-checkout counters make matters worse.

By eliminating interactions between shoppers and employees, shoplifters have an easier time stealing.

On the website Find Law, a lawyer compiled some of the most common ways shoplifters steal at self-checkout lanes and how stores are equipped to prevent these situations.

The ‘switcheroo’

In order to convincingly steal an item, shoplifters might scan the barcode of a cheaper item, taking the more expensive one home.

The ‘honest mistake’

Another common method of shoplifting is when shoppers hide a smaller item inside or beside a larger one.

If an employee were to catch them, the shoplifter could simply say that they made an honest mistake, and that they hadn't seen the item before putting it in their shopping bag.

The ‘machine did it’

A more complex method is the ‘machine did it’, which is when shoplifters purposefully swipe an item wrong.

When the item is placed on the scale and it signals an employee, the employee might wave away the warning after they saw that the item was initially scanned.

How stores battle retail theft

As theft becomes more and more common, stores and employees become more adept at figuring out how to prevent these occurrences.

Nowadays, stores are equipped with cameras, anti-theft cars, and novel technology that allows shops to find items that have been stolen.

Per the National Retail Security Survey, retailers lost about $100 billion in shrinkage in 2022.

While it may be easy to shoplift at self-checkout counters, stores are coming up with new ways to prevent this.

It all suggests that they're taking shoplifting at self-checkout counters more seriously and that they may increase security measures at some point soon.

