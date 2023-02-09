Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Texas
Have You Been to The Ultimate Whataburger Destination? Gov. Abbott Calls This a True Texas Gem
The Corpus Christi actress giving away millions
Gov. Abbott Sparks Controversy with Push for Universal School Vouchers in Texas
The USS Lexington in Corpus Christi
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Very Lovely And Very Texan Valentine’s Day Guide
It’s that time of year again! Valentine’s day is right around the corner, and cupid has arrived in the Lone Star State. For this lovey-dovey season, Reform Austin has prepared a list of gifts to give to your significant other or to your besties. Let’s take a look...
thediscoveriesof.com
The Ultimate Texas Road Trip to Prada Marfa – A Sample Itinerary
Discover the ultimate Texas road trip to the Prada Marfa with this handy guide. Prepare for 4 epic days on the road. If you’re like us, when you picture West Texas you see tumbleweeds blowing through the desert (and, to be honest, you wouldn’t totally be wrong). However, there’s so much more to West Texas than you might expect.
cw39.com
Can dogs ride in the bed of a truck in Texas? It depends
HOUSTON (KIAH) – In many states, it’s illegal to have a dog riding in the bed of a truck, but is Texas one of them?. Though there are restrictions on people riding in the back of a pickup, the state of Texas does not prohibit animals from riding in truck beds.
Behind the Scenes at H-E-B: 7 Fascinating Facts You May Not Know
Everyone in Texas loves H-E-B- but how much do you actually know about the company?. I have recently written many articles about the expansion of H-E-B and the opening of new stores, so today, I thought we could take a look at a few lesser known facts about the Texan grocery chain.
Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas
Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
Have You Been to The Ultimate Whataburger Destination? Gov. Abbott Calls This a True Texas Gem
Most Texans love Whataburger. It's a Texas institution and, for many, the best burger chain not only in Texas but in the United States. Now it appears Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is also a Whataburger fan. Today he tweeted a post about a two-story Whataburger store, saying, "a true Texas gem."
Central Texas mother honors daughter by helping other parents suffering from child loss
TEMPLE, Texas — A Central Texas mother that suffered the loss of her child is working to help other parents who may find themselves in similar situations. Anna Doherty and her husband, Kevin, lost their second child, Daisy, this last summer. Now Anna is working to honor Daisy's legacy.
KXAN
Texas’ most popular baby names of the ’90s
(Stacker) – If you’re a ’90s kid, chances are you know an Ashley or two. Or five. According to data from the Social Security Administration, Ashley was the most popular name for girls born in Texas in the 1990s. But it’s fallen far in the past few decades. In 2021, the last year of data available, it ranked No. 172 nationally.
fox4news.com
Dog of the Day: Ms. Sasha
A dog who is described as fast and loads of fun is looking for a new home. Ms. Sasha is today's SPCA of Texas Dog of the Day.
What Were a Couple of Goats Doing in a Target in Texas?
So, a couple of goats went shopping at Target yesterday. Mark Herman, Constable for Harris County Precinct 4 posted about the two goats that were wandering around the Target on Wednesday, February 8. A deputy responding to the call about the unwanted shoppers found the goats, who were safely detained.
2023 Most Dangerous Texas City! You Will Be Shocked
When thinking about the most overall dangerous city in Texas, you would probably guess one of the biggest ones like Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas. We know that at one point and time, Odessa fell into the list of most dangerous cities and we do know that Odessa is listed as one of the most dangerous places after dark.
Trending in Texas: For Dallas brand Hari Mari, flip-flops aren't just for kicks
DALLAS — Texas is open for business! Whether a company is native to the Lone Star State or just got here as fast as it could, we want to know: What makes these businesses tick? Why are so many of them calling Texas home? And how do they plan to continue to expand in the years to come? This is Trending in Texas.
Report: Austin cafe named the best coffee shop in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready to get your coffee-drinking socks on as it’s time to celebrate the delicious and artsy latte today!. Saturday, Feb. 11 is National Latte Day! “The best day to get a latte is on National Latte Day. Go to your favorite coffee shop and grab your favorite variation of this drink.”
What’s the oldest town in Texas?
The city's official nickname is even "The Oldest Town in Texas."
Texas witness photographs saucer-shaped object with four bright lights
A Texas witness at Haslet reported watching and photographing a saucer-shaped object with four lights at 7:20 p.m. on March 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Costs of Getting Caught “Getting Busy” in A Car in Texas
There was a time when every city in America had a "lover's lane". I asked several over 60-year-old adults in San Angelo where to find the location of the local "lover's lane" I got a lot of naughty smiles. A few told me about a naughty store. That was not what I had in mind. Many said it was "none of my business".
These Texas coffee shops were named among the best coffee shops in the US: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always going to be a good day when you start it with a latte, wow, that should actually be on a t-shirt. We are talking about one of the best and most beloved coffee drinks out there, the latte as it is National Latte Day on Saturday, Feb. 11!
Did You Know Girl Scout Cookies Are Cheaper In Texas?
Girl Scout Cookie season is upon us!
San Angelo LIVE!
Operation Lone Star Border Security Ops by the Numbers
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry. Since...
