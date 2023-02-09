ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
thediscoveriesof.com

The Ultimate Texas Road Trip to Prada Marfa – A Sample Itinerary

Discover the ultimate Texas road trip to the Prada Marfa with this handy guide. Prepare for 4 epic days on the road. If you’re like us, when you picture West Texas you see tumbleweeds blowing through the desert (and, to be honest, you wouldn’t totally be wrong). However, there’s so much more to West Texas than you might expect.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Can dogs ride in the bed of a truck in Texas? It depends

HOUSTON (KIAH) – In many states, it’s illegal to have a dog riding in the bed of a truck, but is Texas one of them?. Though there are restrictions on people riding in the back of a pickup, the state of Texas does not prohibit animals from riding in truck beds.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas

Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas’ most popular baby names of the ’90s

(Stacker) – If you’re a ’90s kid, chances are you know an Ashley or two. Or five. According to data from the Social Security Administration, Ashley was the most popular name for girls born in Texas in the 1990s. But it’s fallen far in the past few decades. In 2021, the last year of data available, it ranked No. 172 nationally.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Dog of the Day: Ms. Sasha

A dog who is described as fast and loads of fun is looking for a new home. Ms. Sasha is today's SPCA of Texas Dog of the Day.
TEXAS STATE
US105

What Were a Couple of Goats Doing in a Target in Texas?

So, a couple of goats went shopping at Target yesterday. Mark Herman, Constable for Harris County Precinct 4 posted about the two goats that were wandering around the Target on Wednesday, February 8. A deputy responding to the call about the unwanted shoppers found the goats, who were safely detained.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

2023 Most Dangerous Texas City! You Will Be Shocked

When thinking about the most overall dangerous city in Texas, you would probably guess one of the biggest ones like Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas. We know that at one point and time, Odessa fell into the list of most dangerous cities and we do know that Odessa is listed as one of the most dangerous places after dark.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Report: Austin cafe named the best coffee shop in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready to get your coffee-drinking socks on as it’s time to celebrate the delicious and artsy latte today!. Saturday, Feb. 11 is National Latte Day! “The best day to get a latte is on National Latte Day. Go to your favorite coffee shop and grab your favorite variation of this drink.”
AUSTIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Operation Lone Star Border Security Ops by the Numbers

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry. Since...
TEXAS STATE
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
5K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

