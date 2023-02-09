Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Janesville Police Looking For Suspects In Weekend Shooting
Police in Janesville are looking for suspects after a weekend shooting. It happened on the city’s west side Saturday night. No one was hurt, police say they found several shell casings and a car that was hit. Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen something, or captured something...
wlip.com
Kenosha Woman Arrested in Fatal 2020 Lake County Crash
WAUKEGAN, IL (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman has been arrested on a warrant that was issued for a Waukegan crash that took place over two years ago. Noelia Guillen-Vega was reportedly drunk behind the wheel in August of 2020, when she hit another vehicle along Lewis Avenue, killing her 22-year-old passenger, and injuring herself, and the driver of the other vehicle.
wlip.com
Man Arrested After Late Saturday Police Chase
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A suspect was arrested following a police chase late Saturday night. A 21 year old Waukegan man allegedly fled from a traffic stop near Green Bay Road and Highway 50 around 11:40 PM at a high rate of speed. A chase ensued that ended with the suspect...
7 suspects arrested during warrant that resulted in drugs being found in home near McHenry
Sheriff’s deputies arrested seven suspects on various drug charges after investigators found drugs inside a home near McHenry while executing warrants, authorities said. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant and an arrest warrant around 5:20 p.m. on February 1. The warrants for Dylan P. Wetzel-Connor, 24, of Hebron, according to McHenry County […]
Channel 3000
Janesville police investigating after vehicle struck by gunfire
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville police are investigating after they said a vehicle was struck by gunfire Saturday night. Officers were called to the area of W. Memorial Drive and N. Grant Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired.
wlip.com
Zion Police Announce Second Arrest in 2018 Murder
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced a murder arrest, several years after the killing took place. Officials say Kaleah Beville was killed, and two others were injured in a February 2018 home invasion and murder. One suspect, identified as Zavian Wells was arrested a few days after the incident, and remains in the Lake County Jail awaiting an April jury trial. Police say in early January of this year, they were able to identify Tracy Davis Jr. as a second suspect in the murder. He was taken into custody near Minneapolis, Minnesota. Davis was then turned over to Lake County authorities this month and is being held on a 5-million-dollar bond. Authorities say two additional suspects could face charges in the case, but they have not been identified at this point.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay to light up bridges in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Green Bay announced that it will be lighting up its city bridges in honor of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving. Both the Main and Walnut Street Bridge will be lit up the color blue. Officer Jerving was fatally shot after...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee cop hit with pipe, no prison for man accused
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man accused of hitting a police officer with a metal pipe was sentenced to three years in a mental health facility Thursday, Feb. 9. Julius Neylon, 34, pleaded guilty to substantial battery. Charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct were dismissed. It happened outside...
Investigators uncover ‘significant grow operation’ and seize $25K worth of marijuana near Crystal Lake
A man and a woman were arrested after investigators uncovered a “significant grow operation” where 12 pounds of cannabis and several other drugs were found at a Crystal Lake home. Sarah E. Wise, 43, of Crystal Lake, was charged with possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, possession of […]
Neighbors react to Timmerman Plaza Walmart closing
Walmart announced it will close its Silver Spring Drive store in Timmerman Plaza earlier this week. The company said the store on Milwaukee's north west side will close by March 10.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County fatal wrong-way crash; 1 dead, 2 injured
DARIEN, Wis. - A 27-year-old woman died after a wrong-way driver collided with a car on Highway 14 in Walworth County on Thursday night, Feb. 9. The Walworth County Sheriff’s 911 Communications Center received a report of a reckless driver traveling northbound on I-43 in the southbound lanes at a high rate of speed around 9 p.m. Authorities along the I-43 corridor began to search for the vehicle. The city of Delavan Police located the vehicle and attempted to stop it.
Man charged with attempted kidnapping of child in parking lot of grocery store in Fox Lake
A Minnesota man has been charged with attempting to kidnap a child, who he did not know, from a car in the parking lot of a grocery store in Fox Lake. Yeleng Xiong, 24, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was charged with one count of attempted kidnapping and one count of disorderly conduct.
Channel 3000
Janesville police searching for law enforcement impersonator
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville residents should be on the look out for a man driving a black Hummer posing as a law enforcement officer, local police said Thursday. Authorities said they were first alerted to the impersonator after a woman reported he tried to stop her while she was driving on the city's southside around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
VIDEO: Rock County deputy saves man who slipped on ice from being hit by car
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A quick-acting Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy was able to pull a man to safety after he slipped on ice crossing HWY 14, directly in the path of an oncoming car. According to police, Deputy Hathorn was assisting a motorist who had run off the road into median. In body cam […]
2 in custody after police chase, crash on Interstate 57 in Calumet Park: ISP
According to Illinois State Police, the driver tried to flee from officers, but crashed near 127th Street.
fox32chicago.com
Pair of teens charged after guns found during Mount Prospect traffic stop
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Two teenagers are facing charges after being pulled over earlier this month in suburban Mount Prospect. Eduardo Hernandez, 19, and a 17-year-old were pulled over by a Mount Prospect police officer who witnessed multiple traffic violations just before midnight on Feb. 1 near Oakton Street and Badger Drive, officials said.
oregonobserver.com
Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam
A town of Bristol woman is out $3,500 after she was victimized by a telephone scammer claiming to be a Sun Prairie Police Officer. According to a Feb. 9 county news release, the thief claimed the victim had been subpoenaed and she needed to pay him, or she would be charged with a crime. The woman initially paid the scammer over $7,000 through the two different money transfer apps.
Wisconsin School Being Sued For Officer Using Neck Restraint On Student
School Officer Shawn Guetschow was working his off-duty job as a security guard at Lincoln Middle School in Kenosha, Wisconsin on March 4 when he went into the school cafeteria to break up a fight. The officer was able to separate the two students when he got in a scuffle with one of the girls who is 12 years old.
wearegreenbay.com
Woman posing as government official to update fire extinguisher tags at Wisconsin businesses arrested
CALEDONIA, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman who had been allegedly claiming to work for a southeastern Wisconsin fire department to update fire extinguisher tags at local businesses was arrested. According to the Village of Caledonia Police Department, the woman who was reportedly claiming to work for the Caledonia Fire...
City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'
A Milwaukee alderman is calling the planned closing of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Walmart "infuriating." In a press release emailed through the City of Milwaukee's e-notify system, Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. said "the sudden announcement today by Walmart that it will close its store at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr. is terrible news for the northwest side and for the greater community."
