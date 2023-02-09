ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Janesville Police Looking For Suspects In Weekend Shooting

Police in Janesville are looking for suspects after a weekend shooting. It happened on the city’s west side Saturday night. No one was hurt, police say they found several shell casings and a car that was hit. Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen something, or captured something...
JANESVILLE, WI
wlip.com

Kenosha Woman Arrested in Fatal 2020 Lake County Crash

WAUKEGAN, IL (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman has been arrested on a warrant that was issued for a Waukegan crash that took place over two years ago. Noelia Guillen-Vega was reportedly drunk behind the wheel in August of 2020, when she hit another vehicle along Lewis Avenue, killing her 22-year-old passenger, and injuring herself, and the driver of the other vehicle.
WAUKEGAN, IL
wlip.com

Man Arrested After Late Saturday Police Chase

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A suspect was arrested following a police chase late Saturday night. A 21 year old Waukegan man allegedly fled from a traffic stop near Green Bay Road and Highway 50 around 11:40 PM at a high rate of speed. A chase ensued that ended with the suspect...
WAUKEGAN, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

7 suspects arrested during warrant that resulted in drugs being found in home near McHenry

Sheriff’s deputies arrested seven suspects on various drug charges after investigators found drugs inside a home near McHenry while executing warrants, authorities said. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant and an arrest warrant around 5:20 p.m. on February 1. The warrants for Dylan P. Wetzel-Connor, 24, of Hebron, according to McHenry County […]
MCHENRY, IL
wlip.com

Zion Police Announce Second Arrest in 2018 Murder

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced a murder arrest, several years after the killing took place. Officials say Kaleah Beville was killed, and two others were injured in a February 2018 home invasion and murder. One suspect, identified as Zavian Wells was arrested a few days after the incident, and remains in the Lake County Jail awaiting an April jury trial. Police say in early January of this year, they were able to identify Tracy Davis Jr. as a second suspect in the murder. He was taken into custody near Minneapolis, Minnesota. Davis was then turned over to Lake County authorities this month and is being held on a 5-million-dollar bond. Authorities say two additional suspects could face charges in the case, but they have not been identified at this point.
ZION, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee cop hit with pipe, no prison for man accused

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man accused of hitting a police officer with a metal pipe was sentenced to three years in a mental health facility Thursday, Feb. 9. Julius Neylon, 34, pleaded guilty to substantial battery. Charges of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct were dismissed. It happened outside...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Investigators uncover ‘significant grow operation’ and seize $25K worth of marijuana near Crystal Lake

A man and a woman were arrested after investigators uncovered a “significant grow operation” where 12 pounds of cannabis and several other drugs were found at a Crystal Lake home. Sarah E. Wise, 43, of Crystal Lake, was charged with possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, possession of […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County fatal wrong-way crash; 1 dead, 2 injured

DARIEN, Wis. - A 27-year-old woman died after a wrong-way driver collided with a car on Highway 14 in Walworth County on Thursday night, Feb. 9. The Walworth County Sheriff’s 911 Communications Center received a report of a reckless driver traveling northbound on I-43 in the southbound lanes at a high rate of speed around 9 p.m. Authorities along the I-43 corridor began to search for the vehicle. The city of Delavan Police located the vehicle and attempted to stop it.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Janesville police searching for law enforcement impersonator

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Janesville residents should be on the look out for a man driving a black Hummer posing as a law enforcement officer, local police said Thursday. Authorities said they were first alerted to the impersonator after a woman reported he tried to stop her while she was driving on the city's southside around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
JANESVILLE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Pair of teens charged after guns found during Mount Prospect traffic stop

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Two teenagers are facing charges after being pulled over earlier this month in suburban Mount Prospect. Eduardo Hernandez, 19, and a 17-year-old were pulled over by a Mount Prospect police officer who witnessed multiple traffic violations just before midnight on Feb. 1 near Oakton Street and Badger Drive, officials said.
MOUNT PROSPECT, IL
oregonobserver.com

Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

A town of Bristol woman is out $3,500 after she was victimized by a telephone scammer claiming to be a Sun Prairie Police Officer. According to a Feb. 9 county news release, the thief claimed the victim had been subpoenaed and she needed to pay him, or she would be charged with a crime. The woman initially paid the scammer over $7,000 through the two different money transfer apps.
BRISTOL, WI
JM McBride

City official calls Milwaukee Walmart closing 'infuriating'

A Milwaukee alderman is calling the planned closing of a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Walmart "infuriating." In a press release emailed through the City of Milwaukee's e-notify system, Ald. Mark Chambers Jr. said "the sudden announcement today by Walmart that it will close its store at 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr. is terrible news for the northwest side and for the greater community."
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy