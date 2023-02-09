ROSEBURG, Ore. — Onward Roseburg is seeking volunteers to help open the Roseburg Warming Center from Monday night, Feb. 13, through Thursday morning, Feb. 16. According to a release from the City of Roseburg, Kimetha Stallings, founder of Onward Roseburg says, "everyone in need of temporary overnight shelter on especially cold winter nights will be welcome at the center housed in the Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens Street." Stallings is reportedly expected to watch the weather to consider extending the opening to Thursday and Friday nights.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO