KVAL
Eugene, Springfield and Bethel School District Superintendents discuss COVID challenges
Superintendents from the Eugene 4J, Springfield, and Bethel school districts spoke at the City Club of Eugene Friday, saying the pandemic helped them find solutions to make schools even better. They say the disruption of the traditional education process forced educators to think outside the box and create new strategies...
KVAL
Egan Warming Centers activate for Tuesday, February 14
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will activate for Tuesday night, February 14, and is on standby Wednesday and Thursday due to forecasted colder temperatures. Shuttles will be available for guests from behind First Christian Church until midnight. The following sites will be open Tuesday night:. Trinity United...
KVAL
Lane Arts Council in-school Artist Residencies reignite creativity in 4J schools
EUGENE, Ore. — According to a press release, the 2022-23 school year has seen a resurgence of the arts in elementary classrooms across Eugene School District 4J. Supported by the district and funding raised through ArtSpark, Lane Arts Council has scheduled 23 Artist Residencies in 12 Eugene 4J elementary schools so far this year.
KVAL
Roseburg Warming Center to open Monday night, seeking volunteers
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Onward Roseburg is seeking volunteers to help open the Roseburg Warming Center from Monday night, Feb. 13, through Thursday morning, Feb. 16. According to a release from the City of Roseburg, Kimetha Stallings, founder of Onward Roseburg says, "everyone in need of temporary overnight shelter on especially cold winter nights will be welcome at the center housed in the Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens Street." Stallings is reportedly expected to watch the weather to consider extending the opening to Thursday and Friday nights.
KVAL
A bounty awaits at Sportsmen's & Outdoor Recreation Show at Douglas Co. Fairgrounds
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The 27th annual Seven Feathers Sportsmen's & Outdoor Recreation Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds opened its doors Friday at noon. KVAL's Live Shot Buddy was there for the opening with ExpoSure show producer Joe Pate and some school kids eagerly waiting for the doors to open.
KVAL
GasBuddy: Eugene prices down this week, 'enjoy the declines while they last'
EUGENE, Ore. — GasBuddy's weekly survey of 78 gas stations in Eugene shows at 6.5 cents per gallon drop, making the average to start the week $3.56 per gallon. According to GasBuddy, prices in Eugene are 9.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 34.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
KVAL
Roseburg Warming Center expands opening this week
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Onward Roseburg is seeking volunteers to help expand its Roseburg Warming Center opening this week from Monday night, Feb. 13, through Saturday morning, Feb. 18. Everyone in need of temporary overnight shelter on especially cold winter nights will be welcome at the center housed in the...
KVAL
Eugene Police seek tips on life-threatening assault
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking anyone with information on an assault that left the victim with life-threatening injures to come forward. The male victim was found at 6:15 a.m. on Monday, February 13 behind a business in the area of 1045 Green Acres Road, Eugene Police said in a news release.
KVAL
Sheriff's Office: armed robbery investigation, tips needed
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is investigating an armed robbery which occurred Thursday evening at Log Cabin Grocery, according to a release from DCSO. On Thursday, February 9, at approximately 8 P.M., 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of an armed robbery which had reportedly just occurred...
KVAL
Marion County jury finds man guilty of murder
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On February 10, a Marion County Jury found 34-year-old Antonio Julian Soto of Silverton, Oregon, guilty of murder in the Second Degree with a Firearm, Attempted Murder in the First Degree with a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. According to the Marion...
KVAL
Lebanon Firefighters respond to grass fire
LACOMB, Ore. — Late Friday afternoon the Lebanon Fire District (LFD) responded to report of a small grass fire in the Lacomb area. LFD says the districts Lacomb substation responded to the fire with a single engine however when they arrived they found 2-foot flames in areas going across the field.
KVAL
Police: 19-year-old arrested, police find multiple assault rifles at residence
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — On February 3, Springfield Police officers, dispatchers, and detectives initiated a proactive investigation into the location and apprehension of a fugitive from Washington, living in Springfield. According to a release from the Springfield Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a few different disputes between December 17,...
KVAL
Grilled Cheese Experience Spotlight: Hop Valley's pizza grilled cheese
EUGENE, Ore. — All through February, restaurant chefs around Lane County are putting forth their own unique grilled cheese options for the 9th Annual Grilled Cheese Experience. The event is a fundraiser for Food for Lane County, an organization that helps local people who are experiencing food insecurity. Eugene's...
KVAL
Shots fired in Springfield in dispute over stolen cat
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say they arrested a Eugene man involved in a shooting incident that began when he and three females went to a Springfield residence about a stolen cat. Just after 11:00 p.m. on February 7th, Springfield Police Officers were dispatched to a shots fired incident...
KVAL
Oregon State softball goes 2-3 at Baton Rouge Invitational
On Saturday, Oregon State softball was outscored 20-0 across games against New Mexico and LSU at the Baton Rouge Invitational. Sunday, they got some measure of revenge in a 6-3 win over Nicholls State to start the day. Frankie Hammoude homered in the first to kick off the scoring. The...
KVAL
Tips sought in Coburg Road Walgreens armed robbery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has released the descriptions of two suspects that robbed a Walgreens pharmacy at gunpoint and are asking anyone with information on the robbery to come forward. In a news release, EPD says that at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, a 911...
KVAL
Oregon's Van Klinken sets new NCAA record in shot put
Back in 2017, Ole Miss's Raven Saunders set the NCAA record in the indoor shot put. Well now that record is no more, as it was shattered by an Oregon Duck. Jorinde Van Klinken competing in the Don Kirby Invitational in New Mexico. She throws it 19.57 meters, narrowly beating...
KVAL
Fatal crash on Highway 99W kills 18-year-old driver
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) deputies responded to a two vehicle single-fatality crash on Highway 99W near the Corvallis Airport on Friday at approximately 6:40 P.M. According to a release from BCSO, a 2006 Chrysler 300 was traveling northbound on Highway 99W, a two-lane roadway, passing...
KVAL
Ducks softball goes 3-2 at Puerto Vallarta Challenge in Mexico
Sunday, the Oregon softball team wrapped up play in the Puerto Vallarta Challenge in Mexico. The Ducks faced North Dakota State in an effort to head back to the States with a winning record. It was a great start in the circle for Ducks pitcher Reagan Breedlove, as Oregon got...
KVAL
Oregon State moves to 10-16 with upset over USC
CORVALLIS, Ore. — It was a jubilant scene in Corvallis, as the Oregon State men’s basketball team secured a major upset over 17-8 USC. With the 61-58 win, the Beavers moved to 10-16 on the season. It was their second victory over a Pac-12 team that currently has a winning record.
