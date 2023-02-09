Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in NebraskaEast Coast TravelerOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
klkntv.com
Man tackled officer during chase in Near South neighborhood, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An officer was tackled Monday morning while chasing a man in the Near South neighborhood, police say. Around 1:50 a.m., officers formed a perimeter near 20th and Sumner Streets to look for a man who was wanted on several warrants. Nathan Shepard, 28, then came...
klkntv.com
3-vehicle crash on Old Cheney Road ties up Lincoln traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a three-vehicle crash on Old Cheney Road early Monday morning. This happened near 27th Street around 6:45 a.m. Multiple lanes were impacted as authorities investigated, slowing traffic in the area. Right now, there is no word on what led...
WOWT
Red Oak man arrested after high-speed chase
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A 61-year-old Iowa man was arrested after allegedly taking deputies on a high-speed chase over the weekend. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted a traffic stop on the 1300 block of A Avenue in Montgomery County at roughly 9:24 p.m. Saturday. The Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately specify why the traffic stop was attempted.
kfornow.com
Victim Identified in Friday Night’s Deadly Crash In North Lincoln
LINCOLN—-(KFOR Feb. 13)—New information released by Lincoln Police on Monday morning about a single vehicle crash Friday night that happened near 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway. In a news release to KFOR News, police say the crash killed 47-year-old Laura Devries of Ogallala. The investigation determined a gray...
WOWT
Man arrested after allegedly stealing van, fleeing from Omaha Police
Filtered sunshine this morning with more clouds rolling in throughout the day. Temperatures will still be mild with highs in the upper 40s for the metro. Quiet and mild this evening, more clouds on Sunday but temperatures still well above average for February. Man allegedly strikes NSP cruiser, flees from...
WOWT
British law enforcement investigates former Omaha priest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Investigators from Great Britain were in Omaha last week as part of a criminal investigation. The chancellor of the Omaha Archdiocese confirms that a former priest is under investigation. Sources tell us it surrounds his actions when he was visiting England many years ago. However, the Omaha Archdiocese says it is not under investigation.
KETV.com
One person critically injured in Omaha crash early Monday
One person was critically injured early Monday morning in an Omaha crash. Officials said it happened on Maple Street between 99th and 101st streets around 2:30 a.m. Paramedics took one person to the hospital for treatment. Police closed Maple Street in both directions during the investigation.
WOWT
Omaha man arrested after allegedly hitting Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with stolen truck
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is behind bars after allegedly hitting a State Patrol vehicle and taking authorities on a chase overnight. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, at roughly 11:15 p.m. Friday, troopers were told that Omaha Police’s Able 1 helicopter was tracking a Chevy Silverado that was suspected as stolen. The truck’s driver had crossed into Nebraska from Iowa.
News Channel Nebraska
Police identify suspect arrested in Omaha area pursuit, carjacking
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police identify the man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop and stealing a van. On Friday, Feb. 10 at roughly 9:30 a.m., Omaha Police Helicopter Able 1 advised they were following a Honda that fled from the Fugitive Unit from Council Bluffs into Omaha.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) – A Shenandoah man is in custody on multiple charges following his arrest in Red Oak. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 21-year-old Chad Stanley Padilla around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Padilla was charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of interference with official acts – one of which is a Class D felony – and 4th degree criminal mischief.
1011now.com
Police respond to injury-crash in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around 8:15 p.m. A reporter at the scene said they could only see one vehicle involved with the crash. The vehicle was significantly damaged. Two people were transported to a hospital.
WOWT
Beatrice Fire & Rescue Ambulance involved in southeast Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beatrice Fire & Rescue was involved in a crash while transporting a patient to Lincoln on Sunday morning. The crash happened near South 48th Street and Nebraska Parkway just before 8 a.m. In a social media post, Beatrice Fire & Rescue said a vehicle failed to yield to BFR’s ambulance at an intersection in Lincoln and totaled the ambulance.
Omaha Man Arrested on Warrant in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Rafael Hernando of Omaha on an active Montgomery County Warrant for Driving with a suspended license. Deputies transported Hernando to the jail and held him on a $1,000 cash bond.
KETV.com
Church, coworkers pour out support for injured Omaha police officer
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha police officer faces a long recovery nearly two weeks after being shot at a storage facility. Officers Joshua Moore and Nicholas Lanning responded to a burglary at Dino's Storage near 53rd and Center. That is where they found 38-year-old Stephen Docken, who was in a storage unit with guns.
WOWT
Part of downtown Omaha street to close for roughly 3 years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a street at the new Mutual of Omaha Headquarters construction site will be closed for a lengthy period. According to Omaha Public Works, 14th Street will close between Farnam and Douglas Streets beginning Monday, Feb. 20. In addition to the street, the east...
KETV.com
Four people hospitalized in northwest Omaha crash Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — A northwest Omaha collision hospitalized four people Friday night. After 8 p.m., police responded to the crash near 108th Street and West Maple Road. Police said one person suffered a critical trauma injury, and two others sustained severe trauma injuries. Another person was severely injured — all were transported to UNMC.
WOWT
Omaha house fire causes $10,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at an Omaha home Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, crews were called to a house fire near 63rd and Ames Avenue. When firefighters arrived they could see flames showing from the home and...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: One dead, one seriously injured in North Lincoln crash Friday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Around 8:16 pm a single vehicle accident took place in North Lincoln, according to police. An SUV rolled into a field next to Hibner Stadium, near 14th and Cornhusker. LPD said, the driver was a 47-year-old male and the passenger was a 47-year-old female. Both...
Trooper McCreedy Discusses License Plate Violation
(Denison) Iowa Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Resource Officer Shelby McCreedy, appearing on the KSOM Morning Show, talks about four things motorists may not be aware of when licensing plate violations. Trooper McCreedy says the state of Iowa issues two plates per vehicle, and vehicle owners are legally required...
kfornow.com
Task Force Members Arrest Man Wanted on Warrants
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 10)–A 39-year-old man is in jail, after members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force tracked him down around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of the NP Mart off of 28th and “O” Street. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, Robert Ironbear was...
