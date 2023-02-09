ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
klkntv.com

3-vehicle crash on Old Cheney Road ties up Lincoln traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to a three-vehicle crash on Old Cheney Road early Monday morning. This happened near 27th Street around 6:45 a.m. Multiple lanes were impacted as authorities investigated, slowing traffic in the area. Right now, there is no word on what led...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Red Oak man arrested after high-speed chase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A 61-year-old Iowa man was arrested after allegedly taking deputies on a high-speed chase over the weekend. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted a traffic stop on the 1300 block of A Avenue in Montgomery County at roughly 9:24 p.m. Saturday. The Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately specify why the traffic stop was attempted.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
kfornow.com

Victim Identified in Friday Night’s Deadly Crash In North Lincoln

LINCOLN—-(KFOR Feb. 13)—New information released by Lincoln Police on Monday morning about a single vehicle crash Friday night that happened near 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway. In a news release to KFOR News, police say the crash killed 47-year-old Laura Devries of Ogallala. The investigation determined a gray...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Man arrested after allegedly stealing van, fleeing from Omaha Police

Filtered sunshine this morning with more clouds rolling in throughout the day. Temperatures will still be mild with highs in the upper 40s for the metro. Quiet and mild this evening, more clouds on Sunday but temperatures still well above average for February. Man allegedly strikes NSP cruiser, flees from...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

British law enforcement investigates former Omaha priest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Investigators from Great Britain were in Omaha last week as part of a criminal investigation. The chancellor of the Omaha Archdiocese confirms that a former priest is under investigation. Sources tell us it surrounds his actions when he was visiting England many years ago. However, the Omaha Archdiocese says it is not under investigation.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

One person critically injured in Omaha crash early Monday

One person was critically injured early Monday morning in an Omaha crash. Officials said it happened on Maple Street between 99th and 101st streets around 2:30 a.m. Paramedics took one person to the hospital for treatment. Police closed Maple Street in both directions during the investigation.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha man arrested after allegedly hitting Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with stolen truck

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is behind bars after allegedly hitting a State Patrol vehicle and taking authorities on a chase overnight. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, at roughly 11:15 p.m. Friday, troopers were told that Omaha Police’s Able 1 helicopter was tracking a Chevy Silverado that was suspected as stolen. The truck’s driver had crossed into Nebraska from Iowa.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Police identify suspect arrested in Omaha area pursuit, carjacking

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police identify the man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop and stealing a van. On Friday, Feb. 10 at roughly 9:30 a.m., Omaha Police Helicopter Able 1 advised they were following a Honda that fled from the Fugitive Unit from Council Bluffs into Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Shenandoah man arrested in Red Oak

(Red Oak) – A Shenandoah man is in custody on multiple charges following his arrest in Red Oak. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 21-year-old Chad Stanley Padilla around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Padilla was charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of interference with official acts – one of which is a Class D felony – and 4th degree criminal mischief.
RED OAK, IA
1011now.com

Police respond to injury-crash in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around 8:15 p.m. A reporter at the scene said they could only see one vehicle involved with the crash. The vehicle was significantly damaged. Two people were transported to a hospital.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Beatrice Fire & Rescue Ambulance involved in southeast Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beatrice Fire & Rescue was involved in a crash while transporting a patient to Lincoln on Sunday morning. The crash happened near South 48th Street and Nebraska Parkway just before 8 a.m. In a social media post, Beatrice Fire & Rescue said a vehicle failed to yield to BFR’s ambulance at an intersection in Lincoln and totaled the ambulance.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Church, coworkers pour out support for injured Omaha police officer

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha police officer faces a long recovery nearly two weeks after being shot at a storage facility. Officers Joshua Moore and Nicholas Lanning responded to a burglary at Dino's Storage near 53rd and Center. That is where they found 38-year-old Stephen Docken, who was in a storage unit with guns.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Part of downtown Omaha street to close for roughly 3 years

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a street at the new Mutual of Omaha Headquarters construction site will be closed for a lengthy period. According to Omaha Public Works, 14th Street will close between Farnam and Douglas Streets beginning Monday, Feb. 20. In addition to the street, the east...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Four people hospitalized in northwest Omaha crash Friday night

OMAHA, Neb. — A northwest Omaha collision hospitalized four people Friday night. After 8 p.m., police responded to the crash near 108th Street and West Maple Road. Police said one person suffered a critical trauma injury, and two others sustained severe trauma injuries. Another person was severely injured — all were transported to UNMC.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha house fire causes $10,000 in damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at an Omaha home Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, crews were called to a house fire near 63rd and Ames Avenue. When firefighters arrived they could see flames showing from the home and...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Trooper McCreedy Discusses License Plate Violation

(Denison) Iowa Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Resource Officer Shelby McCreedy, appearing on the KSOM Morning Show, talks about four things motorists may not be aware of when licensing plate violations. Trooper McCreedy says the state of Iowa issues two plates per vehicle, and vehicle owners are legally required...
DENISON, IA
kfornow.com

Task Force Members Arrest Man Wanted on Warrants

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 10)–A 39-year-old man is in jail, after members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force tracked him down around noon Wednesday in the parking lot of the NP Mart off of 28th and “O” Street. According to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner, Robert Ironbear was...
LINCOLN, NE

