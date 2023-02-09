Read full article on original website
Related
Adoptable pets Sapphira, Daisy, Bruce and Reginald: Furry Tails
Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I'll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!________________________________________________________________________________________________________ SapphiraAnimal Friends Animal Friends Pet Profile:Meet Sapphira! She came to Animal Friends as a transfer from a partner organization. This sweet gal is full...
Visitation continues for fallen Officer Sluganski
Visitation for fallen McKeesport Police officer Sean Sluganski will continue this Monday. The final day of visitation begins at 2 pm at John Slater Funeral Home in Brentwood.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Members of the PAHS 7th & 8th Grade Art Club spent time in the days leading up to Groundhog Day painting and decorating many of the windows in the main office and hallways of the Punxsutawney Area School District. Photo courtesy Punxsutawney Area School District. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media...
venangoextra.com
Dining for a Cause to help Relay for Life team, retail group
The Franklin Retail & Business Association has partnered with the Chocoholics Relay For Life Team to present “Dining for a Cause” this month and in May. This event highlights the food service businesses in downtown Franklin while also giving customers the opportunity to support a worthy cause. The...
Reward to find person who left Hamlin the puppy to die raises to $2,000
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) - Once injured, emaciated and abandoned, the dog now known as Hamlin is getting better and better. "He's busy, he wants to play. He's very loud, he's found his voice," shelter manager Cailin Rankin said. When we first met him in January, his ribs were prominent on his little frame and he was barely able to walk.Now, even on his paw-print cast, Hamlin is hitting his stride, gaining weight -- about 5 pounds -- and picking up hobbies like sniffing every inch of everything and cuddling. Lots of cuddling."Knowing that he was so close to not even having...
Our 5 Favorite Pho Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania - Pho is an irresistibly comforting dish from Vietnam that has gained worldwide acclaim. This meat-based noodle soup has gained widespread appeal due to its delicious and warming properties.
explore venango
Area Woman Scammed Out of $1,700 by Actor Posing as Sweepstakes Company
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville say an area woman was scammed out of $1,700.00 by an unknown person posing as a representative from Publishers Clearing House (PCH) Sweepstakes. PSP Marienville responded to a report of possible fraud at a residence located on Route 157, in...
explore venango
Driver Distracted by Cell Phone Crashes Car into Ditch in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a driver was reportedly distracted by her cell phone and crashed on Big Egypt Road in Cranberry Township on Friday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this accident happened around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, February 10, on Big Egypt Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Food pantries brace for influx of need as extra SNAP benefits end
Food banks and pantries across the Pittsburgh area are bracing for an influx of people in need when enhanced covid-era food benefits that have been in place for three years come to an end after this month. Beginning in March, households getting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits — commonly known...
Local hotel making an exception for train derailment evacuees
Some evacuees from the East Palestine train derailment are staying in a hotel in Boardman while they wait for the go-ahead to return home.
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Pennsylvania Where Every Order Comes With A Free Smiley Cookie
Every Pennsylvania restaurant has that one characteristic that sets it apart from all others – whether it’s a unique setting like a former library, or it serves sandwiches topped with fries. There’s another Pennsylvania restaurant, a locally-founded and run chain, that’s known for a few things, too. If you haven’t been to this Pennsylvania institution, you probably want to add it to the top of your must-visit list.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY FIRE COMPANIES, EMS RECEIVE STATE GRANTS
Twenty-one fire companies and two ambulance services in Indiana County have been awarded grants through the state’s Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program, which is administered by the office of the State Fire Commissioner. The funds can be used for facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training and certification, education and public outreach, and for recruitment and retention efforts. Fire companies are also permitted to apply for constructions savings accounts to build new facilities.
$200k Cash 5 ticket sold in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One lucky Cash 5 player in Westmoreland County is a bit richer after the Feb. 9 drawing. The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Feb. 10 that a $200,000 winning Cash 5 ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle, located at 41 Towne Center Drive, in Leechburg. The winner matched all five […]
nextpittsburgh.com
Crawford County marries rich industrial history with outdoor recreation
Just over an hour’s drive up I-79 from Pittsburgh is Meadville, the county seat of Crawford County. Many people pass through this region of northwestern Pennsylvania on their way to Erie, overlooking an abundance of recreational activities and historical sites. Home to Pennsylvania’s 2022 River of the Year, French...
wccsradio.com
AMISH HOME DAMAGED IN PINE TOWNSHIP FIRE
No one was injured in a structure fire in Pine Township on Thursday. Indiana County 911 dispatched fire crews from Pine and Cherryhill Townships, along with Clymer, Nanty Glo, Hope, Spangler and Nicktown and Citizens’ Ambulance to a double-wide trailer home along Malloy Hollow Road at 1:17 p.m. Armagh, Commodore, Vintondale, and Dauntless fire departments were called in to assist a half hour later.
Local county fire and EMS services receive grants
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Area fire companies are getting a little boost after approval of grant awards totaling more than $31 million was announced. 63 tri-county first responder companies from Clearfield, Jefferson, and Elk County will be receiving funds to upgrade equipment, facilities, and training from the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant […]
wtae.com
'You could save a life': Butler County woman revived by two strangers after suffering cardiac arrest
BUTLER, Pa. — The last day of 2022 was almost the last day of Victoria Williams' life. Standing in the stationery aisle of Target with her 1-year-old daughter, her world went dark. Watch the report in the video above. "I'm told I collapsed," Williams said. "That is when I...
erienewsnow.com
Northwest Pa. Residents Report Seeing Lights in Sky
Gary Gault and his wife from Jamestown, Pennsylvania said they looked up just before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, and saw what appeared to be a string of Christmas lights dangling across the sky. Erie News Now believes the row is a string of satellites, launched into orbit by Elon Musk's...
Cash 5 ticket worth $200k sold locally
It’s been nearly a month since southwestern Pennsylvania has a big lottery winner. That all changed on Thursday when someone in Leechburg hit the Cash 5 jackpot to win $200,000.
Pennsylvania witness describes multiple sphere-shaped objects
A Pennsylvania witness at Lake Lynn reported watching two, sphere-shaped objects that appeared and disappeared in the morning sky at 8:06 a.m. on March 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 1