City of Green Bay responds to 'secret recording' accusationsJM McBrideGreen Bay, WI
Man Finds Girlfriend Having Sex With Her Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
wtaq.com
Snow Sculptors Find The Warm Temps Tough To Work With
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Northeast Wisconsin saw warmer temperatures Sunday, but not everyone was excited about the sunshine. Snow sculptors at Fond du Lac’s annual Sturgeon Spectacular were met with some challenges for the Wisconsin Snow Sculpting Competition. “We’re doing the tin man from the Wizard...
Explore 30+ Ice Sculptures in Downtown Appleton this Weekend!
Show your local love for Downtown Appleton starting Friday, February 17, 2023, while strolling and enjoying ice sculptures in front of the unique boutiques, specialty shops, and restaurants. Enjoy ice sculptures placed up and down College Avenue in various designs to lift your winter spirits! Ice sculptures will be installed...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Turns Into Sweet Street This Weekend
The Two Rivers Main Street Program is sponsoring a Sweet Street Saturday this weekend. According to their website, members of the general public can purchase tickets to visit shops in downtown Two Rivers Saturday to collect a box of sweets. From 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. your map will lead...
wtaq.com
Change Is Coming For Green Bay Film Festival
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Green Bay Film Festival is making some changes as it returns to the city this year. For its 13th anniversary, the festival is completely changing its format to spread the cinematic fun throughout the year. Rather than having a single-day event, the festival...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Green Bay, WI
Green Bay is the oldest city in Wisconsin. A French adventurer gave the name "The Green Bay" (La Baye Verte) due to the unusually greenish hue of the surrounding water. It serves as Brown County's administrative center. Green Bay's population was 107,395 as of the 2020 census, making it the...
WBAY Green Bay
102-year-old leads exercise class 4 times a week
U.S. shoots down second object from skies in many days. For the third time in a week, the U.S. military has shot down an object at a high-altitude. Police investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in St. Paul...
doorcountydailynews.com
Local cheesemakers prepare for U.S. Championship Cheese Contest
The Resch Expo in Green Bay will feature plenty of names you recognize when the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest takes place later this month. Hundreds participate in the biennial cheese contest and feature some of the world's best varieties across 113 categories. Over 2,200 entries of cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry milk ingredients make up the contest. Locally, Agropur in Luxemburg, Door Artisan Cheese Company of Egg Harbor, Renard’s Cheese/Rosewood Dairy, Inc. of Algoma, and Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese, LLC of Kewaunee will all compete in the contest. When the event was held, Sara Richards of Door Artisan Cheese, Pat Doell and Roger Krohn of Agropur, and the Production Team at Ponderosa Dairy Products all finished in the top three of their respective categories, with Doell and Krohn doing it in two of them.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Officer Jerving honored, Sheboygan 1st responders fill boot for his family
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving's death has had a far-reaching impact, and first responders from Sheboygan are sending their condolences. It was a low point for a lot of first responders when they learned Jerving died in the line of duty. "Everyone's a big family, extended family,"...
radioplusinfo.com
2-11-23 saturday is 211 day
Saturday is National 211 Day. The day is set aside to celebrate 211 call center teams and their work connecting their communities to thousands of programs and services. Fond du Lac Area United Way executive director Amber Kilawee says anyone can call 211 at any time to receive information on a wide variety of family, financial, health and social service issues. 211 Wisconsin is a non profit organization managed by the United Way of Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
Family had to evacuate after kitchen fire in DePere
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - On February 12, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm., De Pere Fire Rescue Department units were dispatched to 903 Jordan Road in the City of De Pere for a report of a structure fire. At that address is a single family residence. Upon arrival fire crews...
wearegreenbay.com
Sunny and mild this weekend
Following some slushy snow on Thursday, we’re going to get some sunshine to return Friday. The lake effect cloud cover up north and over Door County will be moving away. A cool breeze from the NW at 10 to 25 miles per hour will make it feel chilly, even with afternoon temps in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
wtaq.com
Warm Weather Impacts Opening Day of Sturgeon Spearing
OSHKOSH, WI (WLUK) — Warmer than normal temperatures may have kept many people off the ice for opening day of the 2023 Sturgeon Spearing Season. The Department of Natural Resources says there was about half the amount of shacks on the ice compared to last year’s opener. In...
spectrumnews1.com
A clean break: Appleton business prospers after it decides to do the one thing it didn't want to do
APPLETON, Wis. — Cindy Wendzicki wasn’t sure quitting her job and starting a business was a good idea. But she knew this, “My kids – I would have to work Tuesday and Thursday nights and that’s always when school events were,” she said. “Anything that they would have, they would have school events on those nights. So I was like, ‘I’m missing out on so much of my kids’ lives.’ And they were young. … I was just like, ‘I want to work for myself.’”
spectrumnews1.com
Kaukauna focuses on downtown revitalization
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — For more than two decades Stacey Hummell has made candy and other treats. About a month ago she opened the doors to her own space dedicated to the business — Sweet Treats Candies & Sweets — in downtown Kaukauna. It’s where you’ll find her...
WBAY Green Bay
No. 1 De Pere takes down No. 1 Pewaukee
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday night featured a battle between two of the best boys basketball teams in the state of Wisconsin. Division 1 No. 1 ranked team De Pere beat Division 2 No. 1 team Pewaukee. The final math: Redbirds victorious 70-63. De Pere remains undefeated at 21-0.
wtaq.com
Appleton Airport Reports Increased Traffic in January
GREENVILLE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — 2023 is off to a soaring start for Appleton’s airport. The most recent statistics show the amount of air traffic going through TSA at the Appleton International Airport (ATW) increased 31% from January 2022 to January 2023. That’s the second largest increase of major...
tourcounsel.com
Fox River Mall | Shopping center in Wisconsin
Fox River Mall is an enclosed super-regional shopping center located in Grand Chute, Wisconsin, United States, which serves the Appleton, Wisconsin metropolitan area. It is a major driver of the local economy and its construction helped spur the growth of the Grand Chute shopping district, which is today known as the "shopping capital of Wisconsin". At 1.21 million square feet, it is the largest mall in the state.
WBAY Green Bay
Frank Ray visits Green Bay Police Department, and he presents a cause
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Country artist Frank Ray - known for “Country’d Look Good on You” - will perform at the Resch Center tonight. Ahead of the performance, though, Ray stopped by the Green Bay Police Department for a meet and greet to discuss the impact of mental health awareness.
tourcounsel.com
Bay Park Square | Shopping mall in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin
Bay Park Square is a shopping mall owned by Simon Property Group, in the Green Bay, Wisconsin suburb of Ashwaubenon, in the United States. The mall opened in 1980 under the ownership of DeBartolo Corporation. Bay Park Square is located one mile (1.6 km) away from Lambeau Field on South Oneida Street (County Trunk Highway AAA).
City of Green Bay responds to 'secret recording' accusations
The City of Green Bay is responding to accusations from a state legislator that the mayor's administration authorized secret recordings at City Hall. The city released what it called a "fact sheet" in response to criticism lodged by state Sen. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere).
