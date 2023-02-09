The Resch Expo in Green Bay will feature plenty of names you recognize when the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest takes place later this month. Hundreds participate in the biennial cheese contest and feature some of the world's best varieties across 113 categories. Over 2,200 entries of cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry milk ingredients make up the contest. Locally, Agropur in Luxemburg, Door Artisan Cheese Company of Egg Harbor, Renard’s Cheese/Rosewood Dairy, Inc. of Algoma, and Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese, LLC of Kewaunee will all compete in the contest. When the event was held, Sara Richards of Door Artisan Cheese, Pat Doell and Roger Krohn of Agropur, and the Production Team at Ponderosa Dairy Products all finished in the top three of their respective categories, with Doell and Krohn doing it in two of them.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO