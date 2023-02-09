Read full article on original website
Superchunk Drummer Jon Wurster Leaves Band
Jon Wurster is leaving Superchunk. The band’s longtime drummer took to Instagram to share the news, where he posted an image of “The Shirt™” along with a caption detailing his departure. “After much soul-searching, I have decided to fade back from my role as Director of...
Watch Steve Lacy and Thundercat Perform “Bad Habit” at the 2023 Grammys
Steve Lacy was joined by Thundercat onstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards tonight (February 5). They performed Lacy’s Gemini Rights song “Bad Habit,” backed by a full band. Check it out below. Earlier in the evening, Lacy won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B Album...
Lil Poppa, Legend Yae, and Why the Best Southern Pain Rap Is More Than Just Sad
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. How Legend Yae and Lil Poppa add emotional nuance to their pain rap. Every now and then I swear that I’m officially over all those...
Gilla Band Share New Song “Sports Day”: Listen
Gilla Band, the Irish group formerly known as Girl Band, have shared a new single, a track titled “Sports Day.” The song arrives ahead of the band’s North American tour, which hits several major cities in the United States along with Vancouver, Canada. Check out “Sports Day” with a visualizer by graphic and motion designer Michael Speed below.
Maxo Details New Album Even God Has a Sense of Humor, Shares Video for New Song “Free!”: Watch
Los Angeles rapper Maxo has announced the release date for his first new album in four years: Even God Has a Sense of Humor will arrive on the artist’s 28th birthday, Wednesday, February 22, via Def Jam. It follows his 2019 debut full-length, Lil Big Man. Maxo has also shared the new single “Free!,” produced by Dev Morrison. It comes with a video directed by Vincent Haycock. Check it out below.
De La Soul’s Trugoy the Dove Dies at 54
Trugoy the Dove, one-third of the influential hip-hop group De La Soul, has died. A representative for the trio confirmed the news to Pitchfork today (February 12). Trugoy was 54 years old. A cause of death has not yet been revealed, but the rapper had discussed his diagnosis with congestive heart failure in recent years.
Elvis Costello Pays Tribute to Burt Bacharach at New York Residency: Watch
Elvis Costello celebrated the life of his friend and collaborator Burt Bacharach during a performance on Thursday (February 9), Rolling Stone and Stereogum report. Bacharach died at his home in Los Angeles on February 8, and Costello took a moment to pay tribute to the songwriter as part of the first performance of his 10-night residency at New York’s Gramercy Theater.
Harry Styles Performs “As It Was” at BRIT Awards 2023: Watch
Harry Styles showed up at the 2023 BRIT Awards on Saturday (February 11), performing his single “As It Was” from last year’s Harry’s House. He made use of the extensive stage layout by sprinting around the venue, London’s O2 arena, in a red sequin suit jacket while a live band played behind him on blue risers. Watch it below.
Neil Young Announces First Concert Since Before Pandemic
Neil Young will return to the stage for the first time since 2019 to headline an autism fundraiser alongside Stephen Stills. The Light Up the Blues charity show is set to take place at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on April 22. A vocal proponent of COVID-19 caution and...
Kelela Performs “Enough for Love” on Fallon: Watch
Less than a full day since the release of her second album, Raven, Kelela brought music from the release to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she performed tonight (February 10) as the show’s musical guest. She played her song “Enough for Love” during the performance. Check it out below.
Complex Simplicity
The mid-2000s were an explosive era for women in R&B. The decade of shiny-suit rap had elevated hook queens to star status, while the maturing neo-soul movement was becoming more playful and varied. The energy of a new millennium had inspired a more direct approach, and as the Neptunes began to define pop radio, beats across the board were acquiring a spacy sheen. The R&B mixtape circuit was thriving like never before, with DJs and labels alike aware that even crooned ballads had to pop with the streets first. New sounds seemed to evolve across every subgenre, no matter if the artist was established or emerging. There were big, shiny soul statements (Beyoncé, Amerie, Nicole Wray), songwriting innovators rooted in tradition (Keyshia Cole, Brandy), a whole crop of Mary J. Blige-informed mixtape one-offs (Deemi was my favorite), and of course Mary J. Blige herself. The pop-R&B spectrum was particularly fruitful, defined by an experimental, gossamer production aesthetic that gestured towards the synth smoothness of the early ’80s, glossed up by technological advances in production.
Lies (Mike and Nate Kinsella) Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song: Watch
Lies, the new band from Mike and Nate Kinsella, has announced its debut self-titled album with a new song called “Resurrection.” It’s due out March 31 via Polyvinyl. They’re also set to play a short stint of tour dates on the East Coast in April. Check out the album art, the full list of tour dates, and the video for “Resurrection” below.
My 21st Century Blues
In the UK, even those who have never heard of RAYE have undoubtedly heard her songs. Signed to Polydor at 17, RAYE (real name Rachel Keen) spent several years writing topline after topline with EDM producers like David Guetta and Joel Corry, achieving six Top 20 hits that have soundtracked the oiled-up abs of many a Love Island pool party scene. Behind the scenes, she lent her songwriting skills to Charli XCX, Little Mix, and even Beyoncé (for “Bigger,” from The Lion King: The Gift). But Keen grew fed up writing songs that didn’t reflect her as a person. Her label refused to fund her full-length debut until she hit their benchmark for success, and she had become obsessed with tracking streaming data and chart positions, trapped in a cycle of one-off collaborations and EP releases. In June 2021, she decided to blow it all up. “I have been on a 4 ALBUM RECORD DEAL since 2014,” she tweeted, “and haven’t been allowed to put out one album.” Shortly afterwards, RAYE and Polydor went their separate ways.
Diplo Clarifies Response to Beyoncé’s Grammy Win for Best Dance/Electronic Album
Diplo has responded to speculation that he said “they bought that” while applauding Beyoncé’s Grammy win for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album. The producer (and occasional Bey collaborator), who was nominated in the same category, appears to mouth something along those lines in a clip from the TV broadcast that did the rounds on social media. He has since posted the clip in the final slide of an Instagram post, subtitling himself with the milder, “I’m glad to be part of this.” In the post’s caption, he praises Beyoncé and says, “She deserves her flowers. When she won, I was just proud to see my nomination on the screen in the huge arena.”
Jessie Ware Announces Album, Shares New Song “Pearls”: Listen
Jessie Ware has announced her What’s Your Pleasure? follow-up, That! Feels Good! News of the album, which arrives April 28, comes with her first single of the year, “Pearls,” which you can hear below. Made with songwriters and producers Stuart Price, Sarah Hudson, and Coffee, the song “doesn’t take itself too seriously but demands you to have a dance,” says Ware in a press release. “It’s inspired by divas like Donna Summer, Evelyn Champagne King, Teena Marie, and Chaka Khan.”
Listen to OG Spliff and Argov’s “Building”: The Ones
What gets me about North Carolina rapper OG Spliff is how he makes the blood, sweat, and tears of rapping seem as effortless as an afternoon breeze. On “Building,” one of two singles released last week, he’s unafraid to show his scars like Harry Potter but also exudes a cool confidence as evidenced by his willingness to compare himself to gymnast Simone Biles. Meanwhile, producer Argov’s bass, keys, and wind chimes swirl around each other like sage smoke in a bedroom. The duo has made magic together before, and “Building” sounds unhurried yet, somehow, right on time.
Listen to Rx Papi’s “Baby Z”: The Ones
If you’re like me and believe that the best Rx Papi can be found on both volumes of Dope Deals & Record Sales, then Marlo is for you. It’s not exactly as good as Dope Deals, but it’s in the vicinity; all No Limit and Detroit-style beats paired with burned-out introspection. On “Baby Z,” the final song on the project, Rx Papi has a problem to solve: “The rent due in the morning.” Set to DatBoiWill’s seedy groove, Papi surfs through the crime underworld, trying to come up with the cash. He eventually does, but it doesn’t feel like a victory. As the beat rides at the end, he sounds drained, maybe from what he had to do or at the fact that he has to do it all over again next month.
Jack Harlow Stars in New White Men Can’t Jump Teaser: Watch
Jack Harlow is making his feature film debut in Hulu’s upcoming remake of White Men Can’t Jump, and he’s in a newly released teaser for the film. He stars opposite Sinqua Walls in the refresh of Ron Shelton’s 1992 original, and the two debate the merits of directors Paul Thomas Anderson and Spike Lee in the clip. White Men Can’t Jump hits Hulu on May 19. Watch the new video below.
Sharon Van Etten Announces Tramp Anniversary Edition, Shares New “Serpents” Video: Watch
Sharon Van Etten has announced an anniversary edition of her 2012 album Tramp. It’s due out March 24 via Jagjaguwar. The updated version is set to include a previously unreleased song called “This Is Too Right,” and will be available on crimson vinyl. With the announcement, Van...
Depeche Mode Detail New Album, Share Video for New Song “Ghosts Again”: Watch
Depeche Mode have shared more details about their upcoming album. Memento Mori will be released on March 24 via Columbia. The album will include a new single called “Ghosts Again,” which arrives with its own music video. In the visual, Dave Gahan and Martin Gore play chess on an urban rooftop and perform together in a cemetery. Find the video, along with the artwork and tracklist for the album, below.
