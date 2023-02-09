Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Patrick Mahomes Had 4-Word Message For Jalen Hurts In Stadium Tunnel
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are undoubtedly two of the brightest stars in the NFL today. Mahomes, fresh off leading the Chiefs to their second title in four years, won his second NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in recent days. Hurts, in his postseason debut, commanded the Eagles' offense to ...
WVNT-TV
Texans to Hire 49ers’ Bobby Slowik as Offensive Coordinator, per Report
The assistant will follow head coach DeMeco Ryans to Houston. The Texans are expected to hire 49ers offensive assistant Bobby Slowik as their next offensive coordinator, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. Slowik spent last season as the 49ers’ pass game specialist. Slowik and new Texans head coach DeMeco...
WVNT-TV
Cardinals Owner Says Head Coach Search Paused Ahead of Super Bowl
Arizona is one of two teams without a head coach after firing Kliff Kingsbury in January. Less than a week after the Cardinals finalized their list of head coaching candidates, team owner Michael Bidwill provided an update on the timeline for an eventual hire on Friday. Bidwill told reporters the...
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
WVNT-TV
Mahomes Reinjures Ankle in Second Quarter of Super Bowl LVII
The Chiefs quarterback was seen writhing in pain on the sideline. Patrick Mahomes appeared to re-aggravate his right ankle injury at the end of the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs quarterback was scrambling up the field when he was tackled from behind by Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards.
WVNT-TV
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce tops big brother on Super Bowl stage
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Kelce finished off what he called the best year of his life with a second Super Bowl title. This one came at the expense of his big brother. The Chiefs tight end hauled in six catches for a team-leading 81 yards and a touchdown Sunday night, helping Kansas City rally from a 10-point halftime hole to beat Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 at State Farm Stadium.
WVNT-TV
Pelicans’ Williamson has setback with hamstring injury
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson has aggravated his previously injured right hamstring, extending the timeline for his return to “multiple weeks past All-Star break,” basketball operations chief David Griffin said Sunday. Griffin said Williamson, who has been averaging 26 points per game...
WVNT-TV
Schwartz scores twice in Kraken’s 4-3 win over Flyers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaden Schwartz scored twice, Jordan Eberle had a goal and an assist and the Seattle Kraken sapped some of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl Sunday excitement with a 4-3 victory over the Flyers. Eeli Tolvanen also scored and Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves for the Kraken, who...
