Baltimore, MD

Texans to Hire 49ers’ Bobby Slowik as Offensive Coordinator, per Report

The assistant will follow head coach DeMeco Ryans to Houston. The Texans are expected to hire 49ers offensive assistant Bobby Slowik as their next offensive coordinator, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. Slowik spent last season as the 49ers’ pass game specialist. Slowik and new Texans head coach DeMeco...
HOUSTON, TX
Cardinals Owner Says Head Coach Search Paused Ahead of Super Bowl

Arizona is one of two teams without a head coach after firing Kliff Kingsbury in January. Less than a week after the Cardinals finalized their list of head coaching candidates, team owner Michael Bidwill provided an update on the timeline for an eventual hire on Friday. Bidwill told reporters the...
ARIZONA STATE
Mahomes Reinjures Ankle in Second Quarter of Super Bowl LVII

The Chiefs quarterback was seen writhing in pain on the sideline. Patrick Mahomes appeared to re-aggravate his right ankle injury at the end of the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs quarterback was scrambling up the field when he was tackled from behind by Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce tops big brother on Super Bowl stage

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Kelce finished off what he called the best year of his life with a second Super Bowl title. This one came at the expense of his big brother. The Chiefs tight end hauled in six catches for a team-leading 81 yards and a touchdown Sunday night, helping Kansas City rally from a 10-point halftime hole to beat Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 at State Farm Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pelicans’ Williamson has setback with hamstring injury

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson has aggravated his previously injured right hamstring, extending the timeline for his return to “multiple weeks past All-Star break,” basketball operations chief David Griffin said Sunday. Griffin said Williamson, who has been averaging 26 points per game...
METAIRIE, LA
Schwartz scores twice in Kraken’s 4-3 win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaden Schwartz scored twice, Jordan Eberle had a goal and an assist and the Seattle Kraken sapped some of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl Sunday excitement with a 4-3 victory over the Flyers. Eeli Tolvanen also scored and Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves for the Kraken, who...
SEATTLE, WA

