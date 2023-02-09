Hot August Nights (HAN) is adding a new event series to its roster starting this season. HAN will crown an annual best of the best winner. The Event Series is open to any car club or promoter for local, regional, or national shows taking place now through Aug. 20, 2023, with qualifying classic vehicles 1979 or older, receiving an invitation to the HAN Event Series Finale taking place Aug. 26, 2023, at Champion Chevrolet where the Champion is selected.

