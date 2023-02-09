Read full article on original website
Dolcini earns all-time mark, relay breaks school record, to close out Don Kirby Invitational
Nevada track and field continued the momentum for another successful day to wrap the weekend at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational Saturday with the 4x400 meter relay breaking the school record, and sophomore Camrin Dolcini earning the number three all-time spot at Nevada in pole vault. Multiple athletes broke personal records Saturday, a total of 12 over the weekend.
Reno Tahoe Celebrates Bowling Day in the USA at the National Bowling Stadium
Families and bowlers of all abilities got to take part in Bowling Day in the USA at the National Bowling Stadium (NBS) on Saturday. Bowling Day in the USA welcomes bowling centers around the country to host events designed to unite communities through the sport of bowling. “Reno Tahoe is...
Hot August Nights Adds New Event Series
Hot August Nights (HAN) is adding a new event series to its roster starting this season. HAN will crown an annual best of the best winner. The Event Series is open to any car club or promoter for local, regional, or national shows taking place now through Aug. 20, 2023, with qualifying classic vehicles 1979 or older, receiving an invitation to the HAN Event Series Finale taking place Aug. 26, 2023, at Champion Chevrolet where the Champion is selected.
'Believe in Education' Rally held in downtown Reno
A 'Believe in Education' rally was held today as the community says they showed up to fight for the future of Nevada education. We spoke to educators, students, and administrators and they all say the same thing, they want education to be a top priority in Nevada. A lot of...
Reno Rodeo Foundation to Host Paint or Poker Fundraiser on March 4
Card sharks and creatives can join forces with the Reno Rodeo Foundation to support deserving children and their families at this year’s “Paint or Poker for a Purpose” fundraising event at New West Distributing on Saturday, March 4 at 6 p.m. Attendees can indulge their competitive streak...
Community invited to participate in final public engagement session of Virginia Street Placemaking Study
The City of Reno invites the public to participate in the final public engagement session of the Virginia Street Placemaking Study, hosted by Gehl Studio. During the session, Gehl will present design and program recommendations, inspired by research, community surveys, and input from the last public engagement session in November of 2022.
Sparks City Council Rejects Settlement With Former Fire Chief
Sparks City Council has rejected a $441,218.83 settlement offer from attorneys on behalf of former fire chief Mark Lawson during its regular public meeting today, February 13. ------------------------------------------------------------------- Sparks City Council is scheduled to discuss a possible settlement with former Fire Chief Mark Lawson at Monday's public meeting. Lawson was...
Six Drivers Arrested During Weekend DUI Saturation Patrol in Reno
Reno Police say they arrested six people during a DUI saturation patrol Super Bowl weekend. Police say they made 80 traffic stops for suspected impaired driving - six of those drivers were arrested for DUI and one driver was arrested for a misdemeanor traffic charge. This DUI saturation event was...
Search on for baby black bear that escaped Lake Tahoe care facility
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care (LTWC) are asking for the public’s help in locating a young, orphaned black bear that has escaped from LTWC’s facility in South Lake Tahoe where it had been rehabilitating since mid-December. The 13-month-old male black...
Senior Resource Fair at Northwest Reno Library to be held Monday
Age-Friendly Reno and the Senior Coalition of Washoe County are holding a free Senior Resource Fair on Monday, February 13, from 10:30am-12:30pm at the Northwest Reno Library located at 2325 Robb Drive. Various agencies attending will be from Housing, Transportation, Social Services, Food, Legal, Caregiving, Recreation/Education and Health. A free...
Reno Man Convicted of Home Invasion, Sentencing Next Month
The Washoe County District Attorney's office says a Reno man has been found guilty after being tried for home invasion. 51-year-old Kenneth Pinney was convicted on charges of home invasion, burglary and battery with a deadly weapon. Prosecutors say he attacked someone with a machete at the Rancho 777 Motel...
Man Charged with Open Murder in Sun Valley Shooting
Washoe County Sheriff's Office detectives charged Billy Orth, 29, with open murder in the shooting of a man in Sun Valley on February 11, 2023. Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to the area of Leonesio Dr. around 7:00 p.m. Saturday night. When Deputies got to the scene, they located...
Traffic Stop Gave Police Suspect’s Location
Police in Fresno say Arreola is a suspect in a homicide there. Reno Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Storey County Needs Help Locating Suspect in Graffiti Case
The Storey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of graffitiing along C Street in Virginia City and hopes the public can help find a suspect. On February 10 around 11 p.m., Storey County deputies were dispatched to a fight in progress outside the Ponderosa Saloon on C Street in Virginia City.
Fallon Man Found Guilty of Narcotics Sales
A Washoe County jury has found Fallon man Ashley Glynn Branch guilty of one count of 'Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale and Possession'. The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says Branch will be sentenced on February 21 in district court. Branch faces up to 48 months in prison.
Duo from Silver Springs arrested for stealing car, drug possession
Deputies with the Lyon County Sheriff's Office arrested two Silver Springs residents for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle while also being in possession of drugs. On the morning of February 11, 2023, Deputies from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office took a stolen vehicle report in the Silver Springs area.
Caught on Tape: WCSO Patrol Car Hit by Alleged Impaired Driver
A Washoe County sheriff deputy's patrol car was hit by an alleged impaired driver in Sparks - and it was all caught on tape. The incident happened at Highland Rank Parkway and Pyramid Way last week, but the video was released this week. You don't really see the point of...
