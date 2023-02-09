ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americus, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

Sumter County Panthers rout Jeff Davis on Senior Night

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) sent their 10 seniors out on a winning note as the Panthers dominated their way to a 74-44 victory over Jeff Davis (JD) at the Panther Den Saturday evening, February 11. Three is those seniors scored in double figures. Senior forward Brandon...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Moore scores 20 in Lady Panthers’ win on Senior Night

AMERICUS – Sumter County senior guard Haley Moore finished her career as a Lady Panther in style by scoring 20 points to lead the Lady Panthers to a 58-19 drubbing of winless Jeff Davis on Saturday, February 11 on Senior Night at the Panther Den. With the win, the...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Albany State basketball splits with Ft. Valley State

ALBANY — With more than 5,000 fans packed into The Jones Brother Health, Physical Education and Recreation Complex for the basketball homecoming, Fort Valley State dampened the mood by ending the day with a 66-56 win over the Albany State Golden Rams. The Lady Golden Rams started the day...
ALBANY, GA
Highschool Baseball Pro

Leesburg, February 13 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice

The Lowndes High School baseball team will have a game with Lee County High School on February 13, 2023, 15:00:00.
LEESBURG, GA
The Albany Herald

Sherwood Christian's Eric Bergrab named Dougherty STAR Student

ALBANY — Proclaiming himself “kinda speechless right now,” Sherwood Christian Academy senior Eric Bergrab was named the 2023 Dougherty County STAR Student at the 65th Albany Area Chamber of Commerce STAR Student Luncheon. Also recognized at the banquet were Bergrab’s STAR Teacher selection, computer science/digital film instructor...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

DOT awards construction contracts in Terrell, Baker counties

TIFTON — The Georgia Department of Transportation recently awarded four construction contracts for projects in Baker, Decatur, Lowndes and Terrell counties. The largest contract that Georgia DOT awarded on Dec. 30 for District 4 was approximately $4.3 million for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 27 from north of the Griffin Newsome Road to the Decatur County line. The project was awarded to Oxford Construction Company Inc.
BAKER COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Widespread rain expected this weekend, but what about winter weather?

(Forecast updated Thursday morning, 2/9/2023) A soggy weather pattern is setting up across Middle Georgia that will bring several inches of rain to the region. Rain chances will increase Thursday and will remain persistent through Sunday as a weather system in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves through the deep south.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Heavy rainfall moves in for Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Heading into the weekend, a wet Saturday is in store as an upper level low moves through the two-state region. Upper level low continues to strengthen across the southeast and with that will transport a lot of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the southeast. Rain moves in overnight with […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Albany ninth grade students to meet with Adobe-owned Figma for app designs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sherwood Christian Academy (SCA) ninth-grade students will be interviewed by Figma — an Adobe-owned web and app design tool company — employees. Figma employees discovered the students’ projects through a tweet by Vicki Davis, SCA teacher and Instructional Technology Director, tweeting about the projects.
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Missing teen safely located

UPDATE 2/13/23 10:15 a.m.: The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says Raine has been safely located. SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is looking for a missing juvenile and is asking for public assistance to locate the teen. According to the sheriff’s office, 14-year-old Canylian Raines was last seen driving […]
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WTVM

1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of an Albany man. The crash occurred on Macon Road - in front of the Edgewood Motel - around 11:30 p.m. on February 8. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jarius...
COLUMBUS, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany Utility Board plans to hold night meetings

ALBANY — Starting April 27, the Albany Utility Board will move its second monthly meetings each month to 6 p.m. so that more interested persons will have an opportunity to attend the meetings. The board meets twice monthly, on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. The night meetings...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins child hurt in overnight drive-by shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A drive-by shooting Saturday night left a Warner Robins 8-year-old child injured, according to Warner Robins Police Chief Wayne Fisher. At 11:31 p.m., Warner Robins Police responded to a reported drive-by shooting in the 200 block of Keith Drive. The child was in a home...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WALB 10

City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders want to increase affordable housing in 2023 and they’re starting in South Albany. City commissioners said Ragsdale Subdivision, commonly known as Mary Young Cummings Park, is one incomplete project they’re hoping to get started in 2023. “What we’re attempting to do at...
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Single-vehicle wreck causes roadblock on Macon Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has caused a roadblock on Macon Road in Columbus. Crews with News Leader 9 say several cars with the Columbus Police Department are working to clear the accident scene. There is no official word on any injuries at this time. This is a...
COLUMBUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Sumter County Board of Education votes to triple their pay

The Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) met for their regular meeting on Thursday, February 9, 2023. A topic which garnered conversation was raising the BOE stipend. Currently, and supposedly for 2o years, the compensation has been $200 per month. Chair Sylvia Roland asked the BOE if they wanted to take up the matter, to which several indicated they did. EJ Jackson brought forth a motion to mirror Crisp County’s Board of Education and pay $300 per board member, per meeting. The BOE has two meetings regularly scheduled on the calendar. In addition to these, he requested $300 per retreat as well as called meeting. While most retreats are scheduled, called meetings by their very nature are not and there is no way of determining how many will be demanded. Called meetings are typically to take a vote on a time sensitive matter, and usually take no longer than 30-45 minutes. At minimum the BOE would be paid $600 per month, triple the amount they are currently receiving. It was established the BOE member would have to be present at the meeting to receive their stipend. This funding would come out of local taxes.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA

