The Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) met for their regular meeting on Thursday, February 9, 2023. A topic which garnered conversation was raising the BOE stipend. Currently, and supposedly for 2o years, the compensation has been $200 per month. Chair Sylvia Roland asked the BOE if they wanted to take up the matter, to which several indicated they did. EJ Jackson brought forth a motion to mirror Crisp County’s Board of Education and pay $300 per board member, per meeting. The BOE has two meetings regularly scheduled on the calendar. In addition to these, he requested $300 per retreat as well as called meeting. While most retreats are scheduled, called meetings by their very nature are not and there is no way of determining how many will be demanded. Called meetings are typically to take a vote on a time sensitive matter, and usually take no longer than 30-45 minutes. At minimum the BOE would be paid $600 per month, triple the amount they are currently receiving. It was established the BOE member would have to be present at the meeting to receive their stipend. This funding would come out of local taxes.

SUMTER COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO