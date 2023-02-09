Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County Panthers rout Jeff Davis on Senior Night
AMERICUS – The Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) sent their 10 seniors out on a winning note as the Panthers dominated their way to a 74-44 victory over Jeff Davis (JD) at the Panther Den Saturday evening, February 11. Three is those seniors scored in double figures. Senior forward Brandon...
Americus Times-Recorder
Moore scores 20 in Lady Panthers’ win on Senior Night
AMERICUS – Sumter County senior guard Haley Moore finished her career as a Lady Panther in style by scoring 20 points to lead the Lady Panthers to a 58-19 drubbing of winless Jeff Davis on Saturday, February 11 on Senior Night at the Panther Den. With the win, the...
Albany Herald
Albany State basketball splits with Ft. Valley State
ALBANY — With more than 5,000 fans packed into The Jones Brother Health, Physical Education and Recreation Complex for the basketball homecoming, Fort Valley State dampened the mood by ending the day with a 66-56 win over the Albany State Golden Rams. The Lady Golden Rams started the day...
Albany Herald
Albany native among top 12 to become PA announcer for the Atlanta Braves
ALBANY -- An Albany fantasy may become a reality. A chance meeting in an elevator at the Atlanta Braves' Truist Park with Braves CEO Derek Schiller began a quest for Albany's Bobby Powell to become the new public address announcer for Braves.
Leesburg, February 13 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice
The Lowndes High School baseball team will have a game with Lee County High School on February 13, 2023, 15:00:00.
Sherwood Christian's Eric Bergrab named Dougherty STAR Student
ALBANY — Proclaiming himself “kinda speechless right now,” Sherwood Christian Academy senior Eric Bergrab was named the 2023 Dougherty County STAR Student at the 65th Albany Area Chamber of Commerce STAR Student Luncheon. Also recognized at the banquet were Bergrab’s STAR Teacher selection, computer science/digital film instructor...
ASU vice president Terry Lindsay selected to participate in Leadership Albany
ALBANY — Albany State University Vice President for Student Affairs Terry Lindsay has been selected to participate in the 2023 Leadership Albany class. Lindsay has served as part of President Marion Fedrick’s senior leadership team since the summer of 2020. “I am honored to have been selected for...
DOT awards construction contracts in Terrell, Baker counties
TIFTON — The Georgia Department of Transportation recently awarded four construction contracts for projects in Baker, Decatur, Lowndes and Terrell counties. The largest contract that Georgia DOT awarded on Dec. 30 for District 4 was approximately $4.3 million for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 27 from north of the Griffin Newsome Road to the Decatur County line. The project was awarded to Oxford Construction Company Inc.
wgxa.tv
Widespread rain expected this weekend, but what about winter weather?
(Forecast updated Thursday morning, 2/9/2023) A soggy weather pattern is setting up across Middle Georgia that will bring several inches of rain to the region. Rain chances will increase Thursday and will remain persistent through Sunday as a weather system in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves through the deep south.
Heavy rainfall moves in for Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Heading into the weekend, a wet Saturday is in store as an upper level low moves through the two-state region. Upper level low continues to strengthen across the southeast and with that will transport a lot of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the southeast. Rain moves in overnight with […]
Exhibition of Albany artist Ke’Chanbria Ball's work opens
ALBANY — Having her collected works on display in an exhibition is nothing new for Ke’Chanbria Ball, a visual arts teacher at Lamar Reese Magnet School of the Arts and an artist of renown in her own right. After all, her work has been exhibited in China, among other places, for goodness’ sake.
WALB 10
Albany ninth grade students to meet with Adobe-owned Figma for app designs
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sherwood Christian Academy (SCA) ninth-grade students will be interviewed by Figma — an Adobe-owned web and app design tool company — employees. Figma employees discovered the students’ projects through a tweet by Vicki Davis, SCA teacher and Instructional Technology Director, tweeting about the projects.
UPDATE: Missing teen safely located
UPDATE 2/13/23 10:15 a.m.: The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says Raine has been safely located. SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is looking for a missing juvenile and is asking for public assistance to locate the teen. According to the sheriff’s office, 14-year-old Canylian Raines was last seen driving […]
WTVM
1 person dead in car crash on Macon Road in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of an Albany man. The crash occurred on Macon Road - in front of the Edgewood Motel - around 11:30 p.m. on February 8. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jarius...
Albany Utility Board plans to hold night meetings
ALBANY — Starting April 27, the Albany Utility Board will move its second monthly meetings each month to 6 p.m. so that more interested persons will have an opportunity to attend the meetings. The board meets twice monthly, on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. The night meetings...
Warner Robins child hurt in overnight drive-by shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A drive-by shooting Saturday night left a Warner Robins 8-year-old child injured, according to Warner Robins Police Chief Wayne Fisher. At 11:31 p.m., Warner Robins Police responded to a reported drive-by shooting in the 200 block of Keith Drive. The child was in a home...
WALB 10
City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders want to increase affordable housing in 2023 and they’re starting in South Albany. City commissioners said Ragsdale Subdivision, commonly known as Mary Young Cummings Park, is one incomplete project they’re hoping to get started in 2023. “What we’re attempting to do at...
WTVM
Single-vehicle wreck causes roadblock on Macon Road in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash has caused a roadblock on Macon Road in Columbus. Crews with News Leader 9 say several cars with the Columbus Police Department are working to clear the accident scene. There is no official word on any injuries at this time. This is a...
ALEA: two-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer causes road closure on Alabama 169
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer occurred at around 6:55 p.m. on Friday, causing a road closure. According to ALEA, Alabama 169 near Boswell Road in Russell County is blocked due to the overturning of the tractor-trailer and will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. ALEA’ s Highway […]
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County Board of Education votes to triple their pay
The Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) met for their regular meeting on Thursday, February 9, 2023. A topic which garnered conversation was raising the BOE stipend. Currently, and supposedly for 2o years, the compensation has been $200 per month. Chair Sylvia Roland asked the BOE if they wanted to take up the matter, to which several indicated they did. EJ Jackson brought forth a motion to mirror Crisp County’s Board of Education and pay $300 per board member, per meeting. The BOE has two meetings regularly scheduled on the calendar. In addition to these, he requested $300 per retreat as well as called meeting. While most retreats are scheduled, called meetings by their very nature are not and there is no way of determining how many will be demanded. Called meetings are typically to take a vote on a time sensitive matter, and usually take no longer than 30-45 minutes. At minimum the BOE would be paid $600 per month, triple the amount they are currently receiving. It was established the BOE member would have to be present at the meeting to receive their stipend. This funding would come out of local taxes.
