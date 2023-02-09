Read full article on original website
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
James Harden Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving And Explains Why He Left The Nets: "I Knew What Was Going On..."
James Harden has spoken out about why he left the Nets, and potentially taken a subtle shot at Kyrie Irving in the process.
numberfire.com
Thunder assign Tre Mann to G League
The Oklahoma City Thunder assigned point guard Tre Mann to the G League on Monday. The Thunder recalled big man Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in a corresponding roster move. Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins will have more minutes available without Mann in the rotation. The Thunder are facing the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.
numberfire.com
Chuma Okeke (knee) not listed for Magic on Monday
Orlando Magic foward Chuma Okeke is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Okeke has missed the last 39 games dating back to November 21 due to a knee injury. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to make his long-awaited return.
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Jeremy Sochan (back) on Saturday, Keita Bates-Diop to bench
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is starting in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. After a four game absence, Sochan will join San Antonio's starting lineup after Keita Bates-Diop was benched on the road. In a matchup against a Hawks' team allowing 47.3 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Sochan to score 25.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (ankle) starting in Saturday's lineup, Isaiah Roby to bench
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (ankle) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Johnson will join San Antonio's starting lineup after he was forced to miss one game with ankle soreness. In a matchup versus a Hawks' team ranked 16th (40.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to his position, numberFire's models project Johnson to score 33.3 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Clippers' Brandon Boston Jr. starting on Friday in place of inactive Kawhi Leonard (injury management)
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Brandon Boston Jr. is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Boston will get the start on Friday with Kawhi Leonard sidelined due to injury management. Our models expect Boston to play 20.0 minutes against Milwaukee. Boston's Friday projection includes 9.6...
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Corey Kispert on Saturday, Deni Avdija to bench
Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Kispert will make his 31st start after Deni Avdija was given bench duties at home. In 23.5 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to score 16.1 FanDuel points. Kispert's current projection includes 9.7 points, 2.7...
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Cam Reddish on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers small forward Cam Reddish is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Reddish will make his first start for the Trail Blazers after Gary Payton II was dealt on Thursday. In a matchup versus a Thunder unit ranked 12th in defensive rating, our models project Reddish to score 15.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jalen Duren (ankle) back in for Pistons on Sunday
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren has returned to Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Duren was deemed questionable to return as he dealt with an ankle injury late in the second quarter. However, as the teams came out of the halftime break, Duren took the floor. He seems to be just fine.
numberfire.com
Tre Jones (foot) not listed on Spurs' Saturday injury report
San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones (foot) is not listed on Saturday's injury report against the Atlanta Hawks. After a four game absence with left foot soreness, Jones is on track to return on Saturday. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Jones to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Jones'...
numberfire.com
Cam Johnson active for Nets' Saturday matchup versus 76ers
Brooklyn Nets small forward Cameron Johnson is available for Saturday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson will make his Brooklyn debut after he was included in Wednesday's blockbuster deal. In 24.9 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 23.3 FanDuel points. Johnson's Saturday projection includes 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (ankle) probable for Heat's Saturday matchup
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Vincent is expected to suit up for the later half of Miami's back-to-back after Miami's guard was listed as probable. In 34.2 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 24.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Patrick Williams (ankle) will play in Bulls' Saturday contest versus Cavaliers
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (ankle) is active for Saturday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Williams will be available in his usual starting role after the Bulls' third-year forward was given a probable designation. In 27.3 expected minutes, our models project Williams to score 19.2 FanDuel points. Williams' current projection...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Jeremy Sochan (back) active on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is available for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Sochan will play in Atlanta after the Spurs' rookie was sidelined four games with a back ailment. In 28.4 expected minutes, our models project Sochan to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Sochan's projection includes 12.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Suns' T.J. Warren available to make debut Tuesday
Phoenix Suns forward T.J. Warren will be available to make his debut with the team in Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Warren joined the Suns as part of the same deal that brought Kevin Durant to Phoenix near the NBA trade deadline last week, and will be available to make his debut with the team as they take on the Kings on Tuesday. He averaged 18.8 minutes as a rotational player with the Nets so far this season, but could see a bigger role with the Suns (especially until Durant is cleared from his current knee injury).
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (knee) inactive for Denver's Saturday contest
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Murray will miss his fourth straight game with right knee inflammation. Expect Bruce Brown to see an increased role versus a Hornets' team ranked 25th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 476.1...
numberfire.com
Denver's Vlatko Cancar starting for injured Aaron Gordon (rib) on Saturday
Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Cancar is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Cancar will make his fourth start this season after Aaron Gordon was ruled out with a rib injury. In 30.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Cancar to score 25.6 FanDuel points. Cancar's projection includes 13.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Charles Bassey (leg) could play Monday
San Antonio Spurs center Charles Bassey (left lower leg soreness) is questionable for Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Bassey hasn't appeared in a game for the Spurs since January 7, but he was upgraded Sunday from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract. The 22-year-old will be a depth option in the frontcourt if he's available.
