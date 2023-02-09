Phoenix Suns forward T.J. Warren will be available to make his debut with the team in Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Warren joined the Suns as part of the same deal that brought Kevin Durant to Phoenix near the NBA trade deadline last week, and will be available to make his debut with the team as they take on the Kings on Tuesday. He averaged 18.8 minutes as a rotational player with the Nets so far this season, but could see a bigger role with the Suns (especially until Durant is cleared from his current knee injury).

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO