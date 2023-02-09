Buck Britton to guide Norfolk Tides again in ’23

Manager Buck Britton, shown in August, is back to guide the International League's Norfolk Tides in 2023. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Buck Britton will return for a second season managing the Norfolk Tides in 2023, the parent Baltimore Orioles announced Thursday.

Britton, a former Tides utilityman, will be joined by returning pitching coach Justin Ramsey, coach Ramon Sambo and development coach Josh Rodrigues.

Hitting coach Brink Ambler is the lone new member of the field staff. A Williamsburg native, Ambler was the hitting coach at Class A Delmarva, located in Salisbury, Maryland, last season after a stint as an assistant at William & Mary.

Britton, who played for Norfolk for parts of four seasons ending in 2014, guided the Tides to a 74-76 record and a seventh-place finish in the International League East Division last season.

Among the top Baltimore prospects Britton helped groom were catcher Adley Rutschman, infielder Gunnar Henderson, outfielder Kyle Stowers, right-hander Grayson Rodriguez and left-hander DL Hall.

The Orioles’ minor league system is widely regarded as the best in baseball.

The Tides open the season March 31 at Durham. Their home opener is April 4 against Gwinnett.

David Hall, david.hall@pilotonline.com