Chaffee Democrats Reorganization Meeting is Tonight
February 13 Chaffee County Democrats Reorganization Meeting. Every odd year, the Democratic party goes through reorganization at the County, District, and State levels. The reorganization meeting for the Chaffee County Democrats will be held at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Monday, February 13, at the Salida Scout Hut, 210 East Sackett Ave, Salida, CO.
BV Board of Trustees Meeting February 14 to Discuss Sangre de Cristo Electric Association Energy Agreement
The Buena Vista Board of Trustees (BOT) will be meeting at 7:00 p.m. this Tuesday, February 14 in the Pinon Room of the BV Community Center. As is customary, the meeting will open with the opportunity for public comment. Those who would like to participate are asked to complete a sign-up list located at the welcome desk as you enter the Community Center.
Veterans Fair and Town Hall Set for Buena Vista
Calling all Chaffee County military veterans — February 17 is the date for a Veterans Fair and Town Hall at the Buena Vista Community Center. An official event of the VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System (ECHCS), the event is meant to offer one-on-one support for veterans and their spouses and families.
Chaffee Sheriff’s Office Launches Review of its Own Processes Related to The Schoolhouse Closure
Chaffee County put out a press release late Thursday, that might perhaps be the result of this week’s Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) executive session regarding the abrupt closing of The Schoolhouse early childhood program. That closure left 24 children without an early childhood “home,” and working families still scrambling for childcare.
USPS Job Fair set for Saturday at the Buena Vista Post Office
The United States Post Office (USPS) has set a postal worker job fair running from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, at the Post Office located at 110 Brookdale Avenue in Buena Vista. As most of us in Chaffee County know, the USPS is badly in need of...
Avian flu threatens animals in Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The avian flu remains a threat to wild and domestic birds across the country, but now it targets a new species. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife has identified several cases of the avian flu in a black bear, a skunk and a mountain lion. The...
Minimum Security Inmate Escapes from the Canon City Complex
The Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) is currently looking for minimum security inmate Richmond T. Johnson who escaped from the Arrowhead Correctional Center on the East Canon Complex on Sunday evening. The inmate was last seen walking in a field off of Mackenzie Road near the prison complex at 8:24...
Major winter storm still on track for Wednesday
A significant winter storm eyes southern Colorado with major travel impacts Wednesday.
Colorado’s Gibson Mansion is Full of Beauty and History
Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. The Gibson Mansion is one of those places that instantly transports those who enter back in time. History. Located...
Get Wild: How cold is too cold for pine beetles?
Take a walk in the woods in Summit County and study the bark in the pines. Chances are high that you’ll spot some divots and channels carved out by none other than the infamous pine beetle. We know these little insects have a knack for wreaking havoc on our forests when the right conditions are present, and that has happened in many areas of Colorado. But, one might wonder where these beetles go once the snow flies and temperatures plummet. What happens to the pine beetle during winter?
A Colorado Hospital turned Hotel will Make You Believe in Ghosts
When you think of haunted hotels in Colorado, it's typically places like The Stanley Hotel and Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs that come to mind. However, there's another hotel in our great state that should be added to the ranks of those places, and that is the Hotel St. Nicholas in Cripple Creek.
Bird flu linked to bear, mountain lion and skunk deaths
Bird flu has been linked to three mammalian deaths in Colorado, including a black bear, a skunk and a mountain lion, according to state wildlife officials.
Be on the look out for this vehicle stolen out of Cañon City
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking the community to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle, Saturday afternoon on Feb. 11. CCPD says a red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with Colorado license plate HGQ582, was stolen near 19th street in Cañon City. The theft occurred between 11 p.m. […]
Walden Chamber Music Society Sets Second Concert of this its 20th Season
Walden Chamber Music Society has announced their second concert of its 20th season is set for 3:00 p.m. February 19 at the Salida SteamPlant. Arrive early, and you can take in the 2:00 p.m. pre-concert “Informance” presented by Walden’s Artistic Director and Concert Pianist Jo Boatright. Join Maria Schleuning (violin), Matt Diekman (viola), and Camilla Bonzo (cello) as they perform works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Nikolai Amani, and Gideon Klein.
Deputies shoot man in Park County
A 45-year-old man was shot by Park County deputies "following some type of altercation," the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a release Friday.
