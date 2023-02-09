ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Sports a family affair for five-star Madden Faraimo

San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) five-star sophomore safety Madden Faraimo is one of the top prospects in the class of 2025, but his size and speed will also cast a shadow over the prospects preceding him in 2024. Madden has a first name steeped in football tradition and a last name...
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
247Sports

'24 DE Isaiah Sanders is an emerging player to watch this spring

Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola edge rusher Isaiah Sanders is an intriguing prospect who could emerge this spring as one of the more coveted pass rushers out West. Sanders had a solid junior season for the Cubs as a hybrid outside linebacker/edge rusher. He finished the year with 72 tackles, 14 for loss and 7.5 sacks to earn all-league and All-CIF honors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Five Trojans in need of a big 2023 USC spring camp

USC spring camp 2023 is right around the corner and we decided to identify give Trojans looking for a big spring session. These Trojans were selected for various reasons, a talented player still searching for that breakout season, a Trojan that will be facing a lot of challenges for playing time with new additions or someone who needs to assert themselves in 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
