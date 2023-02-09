Read full article on original website
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
More Americans Are Now Working Fully Remote Than 3 Months Ago, Despite Fewer WFH Job Openings
Remote work could be on the rebound. It's been on the decline since April 2021, when reporting onsite regained its ground as the most popular way to work, according to LinkedIn data. For over a year, the share of people logging in from home continued to tick down as in-person work gained momentum.
There's a New Inflation Warning for Consumers Coming From the Supply Chain
Warehouses and distribution centers are pushing rates higher, with U.S. storage prices up 1.4% month-over-month and nearly 11% year-over-year. An inventory glut will impact consumer prices, with the latest consumer price index data due out Tuesday. Charges to use cargo containers as temporary warehouse space are going to explode in...
Twilio to Lay Off About 1,500 Employees, Or 17% of Its Workforce
Twilio on Monday announced plans to cut about 1,500 employees, or around 17% of its workforce, according to a blog post shared on the company's website. The announcement came after the company already laid off around 11% of its workforce as part of a restructuring plan in September. Twilio had...
Mark Cuban: Internet Misinformation Will Only ‘Get Worse' as ChatGPT and Its Competitors Grow
Mark Cuban may be entertained by chatbots like Microsoft-backed ChatGPT and Google's upcoming Bard — but he isn't ready to trust them. Online misinformation "is only going to get worse" as artificial intelligence platforms evolve and spread, the billionaire tech entrepreneur and investor said on a recent episode of comedian Jon Stewart's podcast, "The Problem with Jon Stewart."
What Laid-Off Workers Need to Know When Applying for Unemployment Benefits
A layoff can be one of the most disruptive events in a person's life, setting off a host of financial and existential questions. Fortunately, the unemployment insurance program, established in 1935, helps many workers who've lost their job at least replace a share of their former paychecks in relatively short order.
IRS Says Many State Rebates Aren't Taxable at the Federal Level. Some May Face Filing Struggle, Tax Pros Warn
The IRS on Friday issued federal tax guidance for millions of Americans who received state rebates or payments in 2022. Taxpayers in more than a dozen states won't need to report these payments on federal tax returns. The IRS on Friday issued federal tax guidance for millions of Americans who...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
The Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Coke and Cisco lead this week's earnings schedule. U.S. jets shoot down more unidentified flying objects. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wake up, it's Monday. The bulls are hoping this week is better...
