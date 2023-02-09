ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Wave Star Alex Morgan Criticizes Potential Visit Saudia Arabia Women's World Cup Sponsorship

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Diego Cocca Named Mexican National Soccer Team Coach

Diego Cocca will have his work cut out as Mexico’s new national soccer team coach, after Mexico failed to make it out of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup. It was the first time Mexico hadn’t advanced to the round of 16 since 1978. But the...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy