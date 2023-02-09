Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
License plate reader helps Fairview Park police arrest woman at Leo’s Laundry
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 44-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested on Sunday morning after an automated plate reader informed police she had an active warrant, Fairview Park police say. Police say officers received a notification from an automated plate reader reflecting the registered owner of the vehicle entering the...
cleveland19.com
Robbery suspect punches DTLR employee, threatens to kill staff, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The robbery suspect who punched a DTLR employee and threatened to kill the staff as he stole clothes is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The robbery happened at 10612 Lorain Ave. around noon on Feb. 6, according to police.
Chronicle-Telegram
Fazio's attorneys make plea deal offer to prosecutors
ELYRIA — Attorneys for Brian Fazio, who was convicted of rape and molestation and sentenced to more than four decades in prison in January, made an offer to the Lorain County Prosecutor's Office during a hearing in Common Pleas Court on Friday. Fazio, 41, would agree to plead guilty...
Drunk, armed man arrested after domestic violence incident; wanted man with loaded handgun arrested: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Domestic violence, operating a vehicle under the influence, using a weapon while intoxicated: Michael Drive. A Brook Park man, 42, was arrested at about 4 a.m. Jan. 29 after he left the scene of a domestic violence incident and drove under the influence. The victim...
cleveland19.com
2 Fairview Park residents scammed
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Two residents are the recent victims of scammers, according to Fairview Park police. The first report was filed on Feb. 8, when the victim came to the police station after he was defrauded of $1400. Police said the victim had received a text message he...
cleveland19.com
Man carjacked at gunpoint at Akron pub, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in a parking lot of an Akron pub on Friday night, according to police. Officers arrived at Gatsby’s Pub, located in the 2500 block of Roming Road around 10 a.m. The victim told police a black SUV pulled...
cleveland19.com
2 drive-by shootings connected: Elyria officials say
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A second drive-by shooting is under investigation in Elyria and officials said the crimes are connected. The first drive-by shooting happened two months ago. The most recent drive-by shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Harvard Ave. 19 News has reached...
cleveland19.com
Suspect wanted for passing several counterfeit $100 bills in Lorain, police say
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of passing several counterfeit $100 bills is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Lorain Police are also warning businesses to carefully inspect all cash that comes through. Take a close look at this surveillance photo of the suspect...
cleveland19.com
Lake County corrections officer saves life of fellow officer
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - You hear stories of first responders saving lives of those in the communities they serve, but a Lake County officer is being recognized for springing into action to save the life of his fellow officer. The act of heroism didn’t happen at an accident, on...
Cleveland man accused of selling fentanyl that caused 3 fatal overdoses
CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old Cleveland man is facing federal charges for allegedly selling fentanyl that caused the deaths of three people in the area. Prosecutors on Friday issued a five-count indictment against Reyes John Sanchez-Borrero, whose prior criminal history includes convictions for involuntary manslaughter and drug trafficking. The defendant is accused of selling fentanyl last May to two people who later died after overdosing on the drugs, and more than two months later another victim was killed after officials say they, too, ingested narcotics obtained from Sanchez-Borrero.
cleveland19.com
Suspect steals package from West Side apartment building, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing a package from an apartment building on the city’s West Side on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The theft happened in the 10500 block of Lake Avenue on Feb. 8, according to police. Take...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police search for suspect accused of killing the mother of his child
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 35-year-old man wanted for fatally shooting the mother of his seven-year-old daughter. According to court documents, Joshua Lynch is charged with aggravated murder. Cleveland police said Lynch killed Jovon Lynch, 34, on Feb. 8. Her...
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly assaults stepdaughter, threatens her fiancé, flees area
HURON – Following an air and land search, a 58-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly assaulted his stepdaughter, threatened her fiancé, and then fled the area. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a Camp Road house on Sunday...
Suspect indicted for smash-and-grab robbery at local gun shop
A federal grand jury indicted a Cleveland man accused of taking part in a smash and grab robbery at an Akron gun shop back in November.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland car theft suspect caught trying to use stolen credit card, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives found the suspect accused of stealing a car after he tried to use a credit card that was in it just 45 minutes later, Cleveland Police confirmed, but they need hep identifying him. The suspect was caught on camera attempting to use a stolen credit...
iheart.com
Cleveland Man Charged With Stealing Firearms From Akron Dealer
CLEVELAND – A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment charging Zaveeyon Teasley, age 20, whose last known address was in Cleveland with stealing 30 firearms from a licensed firearms dealer in Akron. According to court documents, on Nov. 3, 2022, the defendant allegedly drove a stolen vehicle through...
cleveland19.com
Duo of catalytic converter theft suspects wanted in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of catalytic converter theft suspects are wanted on the city’s East Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The two suspects drove into the parking lot in the 1400 Payne Avenue at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, according to police.
Woman jailed for leaving dog in closet to die asks for early release from jail
A woman sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to leaving a dog in a closet to die while she went on vacation has asked for an early release from the Mahoning County jail.
Chronicle-Telegram
Four Northwood students charged in fight, teachers assaulted
ELYRIA — Four Northwood Middle School students are facing juvenile charges after a fight that took place Thursday morning in which two teachers were assaulted, Elyria police said Friday. In an email, Elyria police said the fight took place about 11:35 a.m. between four girls in the eighth grade...
cleveland19.com
Duo steal car from Target parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects are wanted for stealing a car from a Target parking lot on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The two suspects stole a dark blue 2019 Kia Forte from 3100 West 117th St. on...
