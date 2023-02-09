ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macedonia, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle-Telegram

Fazio's attorneys make plea deal offer to prosecutors

ELYRIA — Attorneys for Brian Fazio, who was convicted of rape and molestation and sentenced to more than four decades in prison in January, made an offer to the Lorain County Prosecutor's Office during a hearing in Common Pleas Court on Friday. Fazio, 41, would agree to plead guilty...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

2 Fairview Park residents scammed

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Two residents are the recent victims of scammers, according to Fairview Park police. The first report was filed on Feb. 8, when the victim came to the police station after he was defrauded of $1400. Police said the victim had received a text message he...
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
cleveland19.com

Man carjacked at gunpoint at Akron pub, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in a parking lot of an Akron pub on Friday night, according to police. Officers arrived at Gatsby’s Pub, located in the 2500 block of Roming Road around 10 a.m. The victim told police a black SUV pulled...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 drive-by shootings connected: Elyria officials say

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A second drive-by shooting is under investigation in Elyria and officials said the crimes are connected. The first drive-by shooting happened two months ago. The most recent drive-by shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Harvard Ave. 19 News has reached...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Lake County corrections officer saves life of fellow officer

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - You hear stories of first responders saving lives of those in the communities they serve, but a Lake County officer is being recognized for springing into action to save the life of his fellow officer. The act of heroism didn’t happen at an accident, on...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Cleveland man accused of selling fentanyl that caused 3 fatal overdoses

CLEVELAND — A 37-year-old Cleveland man is facing federal charges for allegedly selling fentanyl that caused the deaths of three people in the area. Prosecutors on Friday issued a five-count indictment against Reyes John Sanchez-Borrero, whose prior criminal history includes convictions for involuntary manslaughter and drug trafficking. The defendant is accused of selling fentanyl last May to two people who later died after overdosing on the drugs, and more than two months later another victim was killed after officials say they, too, ingested narcotics obtained from Sanchez-Borrero.
CLEVELAND, OH
huroninsider.com

Man allegedly assaults stepdaughter, threatens her fiancé, flees area

HURON – Following an air and land search, a 58-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly assaulted his stepdaughter, threatened her fiancé, and then fled the area. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a Camp Road house on Sunday...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Cleveland Man Charged With Stealing Firearms From Akron Dealer

CLEVELAND – A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment charging Zaveeyon Teasley, age 20, whose last known address was in Cleveland with stealing 30 firearms from a licensed firearms dealer in Akron. According to court documents, on Nov. 3, 2022, the defendant allegedly drove a stolen vehicle through...
AKRON, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Four Northwood students charged in fight, teachers assaulted

ELYRIA — Four Northwood Middle School students are facing juvenile charges after a fight that took place Thursday morning in which two teachers were assaulted, Elyria police said Friday. In an email, Elyria police said the fight took place about 11:35 a.m. between four girls in the eighth grade...
ELYRIA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy