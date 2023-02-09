ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BHS Winter Track Team Heads to State Sectionals on Feb. 10, with the Hopes of Further Advancement

By Joe Coletta
With a very successful season winding down, the Bloomfield High winter track will compete at the NJSIAA sectional championship meet, on Feb. 10, at the Bennett Center, in Toms River, starting at 4:30 p.m.

The top six athletes in each event at the sectionals will qualify for the Group 4 championship meet, on Feb. 18, also in Toms River.

"We are looking forward to the upcoming sectionals," said BHS head coach Terry Iavarone. "We have some high hopes for the girls at the meet."

Iavarone pointed out the team's four leading point scorers, in senior captain Albina Frangu (shot put), junior Ryle Sayers (400 and 4x400), and sophomores Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher (55 High Hurdles) and Ashley Toro (800 and 4x400).

Frangu is currently ranked fourth in North 1, Group 4.

"Albina constantly is throwing in the 33 to 34 foot range this year," said BHS throwing coach William Hauser. "A good throw can easily put her in the mix for a top-3 placement."

Frangu was fourth overall at the Essex County Indoor Championships, with a throw of 33'10 1/2",

Sayers will look to continue her impressive 400m season at the sectionals, where she is currently ranked third.

"Rylie hit her season best at the Essex County Indoor Championships, with a time of 1:01.44 and placing fourth," said Iavarone. "It was a great tune-up for the sectionals. Rylie is our most experienced and seasoned runner on the track. Her talent is limitless. Every time she steps on the track, you know you are going to witness a great race."

Sayers placed eighth at the sectionals, last season, and will look to be in the top six, and a berth in the Group 4 championships.

Sophomore Ashley Toro is coming off back-to-back personal bests in the 800m run. At the Metropolitan Invitational, Toro ran 2:26.58, and at the Essex County Indoor Championships, an impressive 2:25.86 to place third and earn All-County Honors.

"Ashley is an exciting runner," said Iavarone. "Her passion for the event, the toughest in athletics, makes her enjoyable to coach. Last year Ashley placed fourth in the section. We are hoping to have the same or better results this year."

Sophomore hurdler Mercedes Cruz-Fletcher will vie for a possible sectional title.

Cruz-Fletcher attained a pair of personal bests, back-to-back, at the Essex County Indoor Championships in the prelims and finals of the 55m high hurdles with a time of 8.88 and a second place finish, which earned her All-County Honors.

"Mercedes gets better and better. She is currently ranked second in the section. As her young career has progressed, Mercedes' confidence continues to grow," said BHS hurdle coach Anna-Marie Natale.

The Girls 4x400m Relay is hoping to clinch a spot to the Group 4 finals as well. That team consists of Sayers, Toro, Catherine Parelli, and Samyah Wilson.

On the boys side, the high jump duo of seniors Cristian Armstrong and Zaire LaRue will look to continue their storied season, and advance to the Group 4 finals.

This season, LaRue and Armstrong won the Essex County Indoor Relay Title, and placed third and fourth, respectively, at the Essex County Indoor Championships.

"Coach Newman has been working diligently with the high jumpers throughout the winter, and this undoubtedly has contributed to their success this season." said Iavarone.

Other contenders for placing are the 4x400m relay team, consisting of sophomore Alexander Travers, juniors Kalel Deimedici and Joshua Ibeh, and Armstrong.

TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

