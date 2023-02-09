ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, NJ

Madison Property Taxes Due; 10 Day Grace Period Ends Tomorrow

By Susie Scholz
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

MADISON, NJ - First Quarter Property taxes are due February 1, 2023.  There is a grace period until February 10.  Residents may pay their property taxes in person, through the mail or online. To pay your taxes online, click here

The Tax Collector's Office is now located on the 2nd flood of Hartley Dodge. New Jersey statutes do not allow officials to accept postmark. Therefore, give plenty of time when mailing your payment. Make checks payable to the Borough of Madison. Post-dated checks are not accepted.

Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens

Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cy7BY_0ki9xFqv00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Hoboken Coffeeshop Issued Violation for not Accepting Cash or Unnotified Credit Card Surcharge

HOBOKEN, NJ - Four businesses throughout the state, including one with a location in Hoboken, have been issued notices of violation for either not accepting cash or for charging a credit card surcharge without properly notifying consumers. Attorney General Matthew Platkin made the announcement on Feb. 7. Merchants in New Jersey must give consumers the option to pay cash. Merchants must also disclose total selling price, including any surcharges for using credit cards, debit cards, or pre-paid cards. In recent months the Division of Consumer Affairs’ Office of Consumer Protection received and investigated dozens of complaints from Garden State residents regarding businesses...
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Legal Notice: Internet Auction Township of Hanover

LEGAL NOTICE INTERNET AUCTION TOWNSHIP OF HANOVER MORRIS COUNTY, NEW JERSEY ON-LINE PUBLIC AUCTION SALE OF TOWNSHIP PERSONAL PROPERTY NO LONGER NEEDED FOR PUBLIC USE AND THE PUBLIC SALE OF TANGIBLE PERSONAL PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED BY THE HANOVER TOWNSHIP POLICE DEPARTMENT Pursuant to N.J.S.A. 40A:11-36 and N.J.S.A. 40A:14-157 respectively, the Township of Hanover will conduct a Public Auction Sale of Township personal property no longer needed for public use and the public sale of tangible personal property found or recovered by the Police Department.  The Auction will be held over the Internet. On-Line Auction Site:  www.govdeals.com Length of Auction:  Sunday, February 19, 2023 starting at 9:00...
HANOVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Spring Spotswood Community-Wide Yard Sale on Tap

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - The borough is hosting a community-wide yard sale just in time for that annual spring-cleaning. Spotswood's community-wide yard sale will be held on Saturday, April 22 and on Sunday, April 23 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Participants must complete an online registration form by Friday, April 14 in order to be included in the yard sale listing. Yard sales fees are waved for participants. The yard sale listing will be available online at the Spotswood Borough website or in-person at the Spotswood Municipal Complex on April 18. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

'Navigators' Can Help Warren County Residents Apply For SNAP

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: PHILLIPSBURG (Feb. 13, 2023) - Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman recently announced that the Department has made more Navigators available in more counties to help individuals who want to apply or already participate in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This includes individuals from Warren, Sussex and Hunterdon counties.   SNAP Navigators can help answer questions about the SNAP food assistance program and can help people apply for SNAP benefits. Previously, SNAP Navigators from three agencies served portions of the state.    Now, there are 11 agencies with SNAP Navigators available to assist residents throughout New Jersey, with one more agency starting...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Housing Authority Opens Applications for Grandparents Housing Project

The Paterson Housing Authority (PHA) is currently accepting applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) for the wait list for the Mill Street Square Apartments. Applications will be accepted through Friday, February 17, 2023 and after which time the List will be closed until further notice. According to a public notice the PHA has selected the following local preference: Grandparents with custodial rights of grandchild(ren); applicants who live, work or have been notified they will be working in the City of Paterson. All applications must include documents showing that permanent and residential custody for minor household members prior to February...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morris County Offices Closed Today Feb 13

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ -  All Morris County Offices are closed today, Monday February 13 in observance of Lincoln's birthday.    Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Millburn for Climate Action is Circulating a Petition to Protect Canoe Brook Reservation from Development

MILLBURN, NJ — Millburn for Climate Action (MCA), a non-profit conservation organization, is circulating a petition to prevent New Jersey American Water (NJAW) from selling its eight acres of mixed forest, field and wetlands on JFK Parkway to a developer. According to the MCA, “NJAW needs to obtain an exemption from the Watershed Protection and Moratorium Act. On May 11, 2023, they will appear before the NJ Watershed Property Review Board and make a case for this exemption.” The Watershed Protection and Moratorium Act protects water quality and promotes open space preservation. In the petition, MCA states that neither Millburn nor New Jersey can afford...
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Cranford Welcomes Spectacular Eye Care to Town

CRANFORD, NJ - Maggie Nazco and Dr. Katarzyna (Katie) Ciesek had a clear vision of starting their own business and now that vision has come to life in downtown Cranford. The women have both been in the eye care industry a long time. "We were working together at another place, and we decided we wanted to open our own place," Nazco told TAPinto at the ribbon cutting of their new business, Spectacular Eye Care, on Friday. The journey to their own business took about 18 months from idea to realization and they looked at many spaces before deciding on the Cranford spot....
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

After A Life of Teaching and Public Service, Fanwood Resident Bill Lee Takes Some Time for Himself

PLAINFIELD, NJ -- It's safe to say that Bill Lee has touched thousands of lives, whether as a teacher, driving instructor or volunteer in service to the Borough of Fanwood and the African Republic of Burundi. He's been a ubiquitous presence here since his days as a coach and phys-ed teacher, first at Terrill Middle School then at Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School. Teaching was his chosen profession, but one thing led to another, and he found himself teaching not only phys-ed at SPF High but driving as well. "I got into it with a friend of mine," Mr. Lee recalls. "He asked...
FANWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Nutley Board of Education Special Meeting Notice Feb. 22, 2023

In accordance with the Open Public Meetings Act, P.L. 1975c. 231, this is to advise that the Nutley Board of Education will hold a Special Meeting to discuss personnel, anticipated litigation, and property acquisition on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 5:00 pm at the Nutley Board of Education Office located at 371 Franklin Avenue 2 nd Fl. Nutley, NJ 07110. Public action will not be taken.
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

What is Happening This Week at the Kenilworth Public Library

KENILWORTH, NJ - Please see the list of events hosted by the Kenilworth Public Library the week of Feb 13 - Feb 17. THIS WEEK AT THE LIBRARY.... Tuesday, February 14: BOOGIE WOOGIE BABIES (10:30am- 11:00am) - Ages: 0 - 5 Wednesday, February 15: TODDLER TIME (10:30am - 10:50am) - Ages: 2 - 3 Thursday, February 16: LEGO AT THE LIBRARY (3:30pm - 4:00pm) - Ages: 4 - 12 Friday, February 17: PRESIDENT'S DAY CRAFT (3:30pm - 4:00pm) - Ages: 4 - 9   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net TAPinto Kenilworth is Kenilworth's only free daily local news source. Sign up for our free daily eNewsletter and “Like” us on Facebook. TAPinto Kenilworth is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising.      
KENILWORTH, NJ
TAPinto.net

How Suite It Is! Non-Profits Eligible to Win Luxury Box at Ballpark

SOMERVILLE, NJ –The Feb. 24 deadline is approaching for community organizations and nonprofits to enter the annual TD Bank Ballpark drawing. Winners will receive tickets to 2023 Somerset Patriots home games and seats in the Somerset County Board of Commissioners’ community box at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater. The community box provides a panoramic view of the baseball field and contains 30 seats set apart from 6,000 other seats at the ballpark. The winners will enjoy watching the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliates of the New York Yankees and reigning Eastern League Champions. Submission Deadline, Entry Forms Winners will be notified in March and receive their seating...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
TAPinto.net

University of Rhode Island Names Five Ridgewood Residents to Dean's List

KINGSTON, RI - Five students from Ridgewood have been named to the University of Rhode Island Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester. Ben Geraghty, Tim Grathwol, Lucy Kaczmarski, Hayley O'Marra and Taelyn Shore have all been recognized with the honor. The school which is the principal public flagship research institute of Rhode Island has nearly 15,000 undergraduate students. To qualify, the students had to achieve a GPA of 3.3 or higher. Read More Ridgewood Education News: Autistic Author, Actor and Comedian Michael McCreary Visits Ridgewood High School Board Vote Scheduled for Monday on Ridgewood High School Later Start Jane McKinley of Ridgewood Named to Miami University President's List
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Princeton Council to Move Ahead with Franklin Avenue Land Acquistion for Affordable and Market Rate Housing

Princeton, NJ –Another new housing complex, with a significant affordable housing component, is expected to take a big step forward at Princeton Council on Monday, February 13. Council will introduce an ordinance authorizing the acquisition of the Franklin Avenue lot currently owned by the Princeton Housing Authority. The price has been set at $1.7 million.  The lot is adjacent to two other lots already owned by the municipality. The combined site is the proposed location of a new apartment complex to be developed by the town in partnership with a private developer and to eventually include 160 units – an equal...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mathnasium Opens in Five Points Shopping Center

UNION, NJ – Union residents, officials, friends and family celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of one of Union's newest business:  Mathnasium. “We believe that all kids can learn and excel in mathematics," said Mathnasium owner Jim Campora. "It just needs to be taught to them in a way that they can understand it individually.  We can help children overcome their challenges in mathematics.” Campora said Mathnasium is the only math-only learning center, with over one thousand centers in the United States.  “We are so proud to be part of Union and to help the children in Union and the area.” “We welcome you to the Township of Union, to our extended business family,” said Union Mayor Manuel Figueiredo.  “We hope you have many, many years here.” Campora added that one of Mathnasium's mottos is: “Confidence in math; confidence in life.”  Mathnasium is located at 326 Chestnut Street.  They can be reached at 908-325-9069.
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

NJ School of Character 2023: Terrence C. Reilly School No. 7

Elizabeth, NJ - The Terence C. Reilly School No. 7 was one of 23 schools that Character.org selected as a 2023 New Jersey School of Character.   Character.org, which was established in 1993 and was formerly known as the Character Education Partnership, is a global network of educators, researchers, and civic leaders that encourages people of all ages to demonstrate and practice the core values and character traits that influence everyone's hearts, minds, and decisions.   Character.org and its state affiliates choose schools and districts every year that have created and implemented a deliberate, proactive, all-encompassing strategy that integrates character into all facets of...
ELIZABETH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Linden Police Department Launches Internet Exchange Zone - Offers Safe Area for Transactions

LINDEN, NJ - The Linden Police Department is encouraging all residents to utilize their Internet Exchange Zone, an outside are of the police department which can be a safe place to make an exchange when buying or selling goods from third parties. The zone is monitored 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by video to help protect residents from criminals who might use the exchange as an opportunity to defraud or steal from them. Linden police are hoping that even more people will begin using the exchange zone instead of, perhaps, meeting each other in an unfamiliar location that may not be as safe. With internet purchases through Facebook Marketplace, and other online outlets becoming more popular, the idea is to provide a secure area specifically for this use. There is no fee to use the exchange zone. Residents can simply drive up and make their exchanges in a protected and safe environment. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Looking for TAPinto Linden news and updates? Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox!
LINDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Where in Wayne Contest Winner Announcement - February 2023

WAYNE, NJ – Since January's Where in Wayne contest was such a difficult one to guess, we decided to give you a really easy one for February. There were 137 entries, of which there were 131 correct guesses. From those 131, we used a random number generator to choose this month's winner of the $50 Visa Gift Card from Matt Bariso from the Bariso Group.  The picture you were asked to identify had four blue letters showing "NE  SU" Most every guessed that this is a sign for the Wayne Surgical Center at 1176 Hamburg Tpk - Congratulations on knowing your town. Some also guessed Wayne Subaru - which isn't a bad guess at all - but, unfortunately, it was incorrect.  Our winner this month, chosen randomly is: Robert Cooney. Congratulations! Look for an email from Matt Bariso who will let you know when and where to pick up your prize! Keep an eye out for our next Bariso Group Where in Wayne contest coming early next month.
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

A Belmar Favorite Finally Returns After Being Closed for Over a Year

BELMAR, NJ — After having to wait over a year, locals can finally return to their favorite breakfast and lunch spot: Comfi.  Comfi, located at 707 Main Street, has been undergoing renovations since early 2022 which were recently completed. As of three weeks ago, the beloved staple is once again open for business.  Comfi’s owner, Jacek Mastalerczyk, said the renovations began simply as remodeling the restaurant's bathrooms, however, more work has been done over the past year.  “The renovation took us longer than we anticipated because of the construction… the construction people were busy,” he said. “And then we had a little bit...
BELMAR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway's Annual State of the City Address Set for Mar. 2

RAHWAY, NJ — On Thursday, March 2, Raymond Giacobbe, the mayor of Rahway, will give the annual State of the City address, which will commence at 7 p.m. It will take place at Rahway's Union County Performing Arts Center (UCPAC), located at 1601 Irving St. There will be a reception with music and light refreshments immediately prior to the address, beginning at 6 p.m. in the lobby of the UCPAC. For more information, see the attached flyer or visit the City of Rahway's website here. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy