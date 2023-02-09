Madison Property Taxes Due; 10 Day Grace Period Ends Tomorrow

MADISON, NJ - First Quarter Property taxes are due February 1, 2023. There is a grace period until February 10. Residents may pay their property taxes in person, through the mail or online. To pay your taxes online, click here

The Tax Collector's Office is now located on the 2nd flood of Hartley Dodge. New Jersey statutes do not allow officials to accept postmark. Therefore, give plenty of time when mailing your payment. Make checks payable to the Borough of Madison. Post-dated checks are not accepted.

