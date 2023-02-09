ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, NJ

Two Elizabeth Men Found Guilty Of 2020 Murder

By Casey Abline
 4 days ago

Elizabeth, NJ - According to Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel, a jury in Union County has found two men guilty of shooting and killing an Elizabeth man in January 2020.

Following a three-week trial before Union County Superior Court Judge Thomas Isenhour for the murder of 30-year-old Tyshun Kearney, Charles Leach, 38, and Bashir Pearson, 22, both of Elizabeth, were found guilty on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, on one count each of first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose. Before delivering its decision, the jury deliberated for a day.

On January 22, 2020, around 6:55 p.m., two Elizabeth Police Department detectives were near Jackson Avenue and Bond Street when they heard multiple gunshots. According to Assistant Prosecutors Michael Cleaver and Sarah Turk, who prosecuted the case, they arrived on the scene right away and discovered Kearney, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. After being taken to a nearby hospital, Kearney was later declared deceased.

Leach and Pearson shot the victim multiple times outside a City barbershop on the day of the crime, according to testimony given at the trial. Leach matched the description of one of the suspects, and Elizabeth police officers who had been dispatched to the scene spotted him and detained him. Leach and Pearson were seen on local video surveillance leaving the scene on foot while also each throwing away a revolver. The two handguns were eventually found and were later determined by ballistics to be the two used to kill Kearney.

Each defendant could face a sentence of up to life in prison at the sentencing hearing before Judge Isenhour on Friday, March 17, 2023.

