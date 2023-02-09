Gucci Mane and wife Keyshia Ka'oir Davis announce arrival of daughter Iceland

Rapper Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir Davis have welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Iceland.

The couple announced her arrival with photos of the new addition, resting in her mother's arms as her father gazed lovingly at her.

The new addition comes just over two years after the parents welcomed son Ice into their lives.

Baby Iceland was born on February 8, weighing seven pounds and two ounces, her proud parents revealed.

'Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy 2/8/23 7lbs 2oz ICELAND DAVIS,' Gucci, 42, captioned the photos, adding the hashtag '#Daddyprincess.'

Keyshia, 38, posted the same photos, captioned: 'Our little princess is here! Beautiful & Healthy! ICELAND KA’OIR DAVIS.'

Her happy parents shared a kiss as their youngster lay wrapped up in a pink blanket and beanie.

The couple announced their family was expanding again in September 2022 with video of Keyshia's positive pregnancy test followed by her sonogram.

'"Let's Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With"', Keyshia captioned the announcement, along with two heart and a pregnant woman emoji.

The new addition means Gucci and Mane's firstborn together, Ice, is now a big brother.

Gucci and Mane welcomed Ice in December 2022. They announced they were expecting their first child together in August 2022 with a sultry shot of Keyshia.

'My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir,' Mane gushed in the caption of an Instagram photo showing Ka'oir posing in black lingerie with her minimal baby bump on full display.

In the photo, Ka'oir is looking off to her right in the lingerie ensemble that includes black stockings and garter belts.

She also added some major bling with a large silver chain and emblem around her neck and matching watch on her left wrist.

Projecting a confident vibe with both hands at her side, the Jamaican native styled her raven tresses long with the exception of the hair on the top of her head that was pulled into a ponytails.

Gucci also has an older son named Keitheon Davis, whom he shares with his ex Sheena Evans. Keyshia has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.

Gucci and Keyshia were married in Miami on October 17, 2017. The preparations and lavish $1.7 million ceremony were featured in a 10-part series, The Mane Event, on BET.

Mane is credited with helping pioneer the hip-hop subgenre trap music alongside fellow Atlanta-based artist T.I. and Young Jeezy in the 2000s and 2010s.

Over his career he has worked with such stars as Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Drake, Mariah Carey, Selena Gomez and Marilyn Manson.