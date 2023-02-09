ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Semitruck driver injured in 'road rage' shooting; man confesses on 911 call

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
A 29-year-old semitruck driver from Lincoln Park, Michigan, was hurt in a "road rage" shooting on Interstate 71 in Richland County on Wednesday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the truck driver was heading south on the highway around 6 p.m. when a 51-year-old man from Sandusky driving a cargo van opened fire on the semi.

According to the 911 call, the van's driver called police and said the semi tried to sideswipe him so he "hucked a can of fruit at him" initially. The man told the dispatcher that he then shot at the rig with his pistol.

"Ma'am, I wasn't trying to kill him or shoot him but trying to get him to stop trying to run me off the road," the man said.

Photos of the truck show multiple bullet holes on the side of the cab as well as in the windshield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247HHC_0ki9x56u00 OSHP

The truck driver sustained minor injuries in the shooting and was treated at a nearby hospital.

OSHP didn't say what charges the van's driver is facing.

The shooting remains under investigation.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

