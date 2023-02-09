Read full article on original website
DeSantis: Florida Legislature will ‘reevaluate’ state’s relationship with College Board following AP course controversy
NAPLES, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis double downed on his opposition to a proposed AP Black history course Monday, telling reporters during an appearance in Naples that the Florida Legislature would be reevaluating its relationship with the College Board. “The College Board was the one that put in a...
RIP Medical Debt seeks to buy, resolve more hospital debt
RIP Medical Debt has found a working formula to relieve medical debt for millions of people. It still has room to grow. The New York nonprofit uses donations to buy medical debt in bulk from hospitals and debt collectors for pennies on the dollar. It mostly targets the debt of people with low incomes and then forgives the amounts.
Man wins big playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
TAMPA, Fla. – A 61-year-old man won $1 million playing a Florida Lottery scratch-off game after making a stop at a RaceTrac gas station. Roman Rodriguez, of Hillsborough County, claimed his prize last week at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. High school basketball coach fired after posing as...
Poetic politician: Maine governor's skills include verse
AUGUSTA, Maine – Many Mainers know Democratic Gov. Janet Mills as a level-headed leader, a pragmatic politician or even a former tough-minded prosecutor. But there’s another side to the governor — she’s a poet. “If more politicians knew poetry, and more poets knew politics, I am...
