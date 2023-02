The Lehigh University Multifaith Initiative holds a fundraiser Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, for victims of this week’s earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, which killed thousands of people, at the Fairchild-Martindale Library Lobby. Donations were accepted in cash and Venmo. Anyone who donated was treated to a doughnut and coffee.

For more stories, Subscribe to The Morning Call. ©2023 The Morning Call. Visit mcall.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.