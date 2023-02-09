ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Pabu the Prognosticator: ZooMontana's Red Panda picks Super Bowl winner

By Phil Van Pelt
 4 days ago
BILLINGS - ZooMontana's Red Panda made his Super Bowl prediction debut on Thursday.

Given a choice between treat bags, Pabu chose the Eagle's bag in just under five minutes of suspense.

For the tenth consecutive year, an animal at ZooMontana predicted the Super Bowl winner. The ZooMontana animals have correctly predicted the winner eight times so far.

This was Pabu's first prediction as the honorary big game predictor after many years of Ozzy the Grizzly picking and most recently a brief two-year appearance by Sid the wolverine.

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

