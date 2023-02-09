Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
One killed and four others injured in fiery crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A fiery crash at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Military Trail in Delray Beach resulted in one death and sent four others to the hospital early Monday morning. The incident occurred just before 5:30 a.m. when emergency crews arrived to find two cars involved,...
1 killed, 4 others taken to hospital after Delray Beach crash
One person was killed and multiple others were hurt following a crash early Monday morning in Delray Beach, police said.
WSVN-TV
Pembroke Pines Police motorman funeral to be held in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A funeral will be held on Monday for a Pembroke Pines police officer who died in the line of duty. On Thursday, Charles Herring was riding his motorcycle when a palm frond fell from a tree, throwing him off his bike; he died at the hospital.
Pedestrian struck, killed by two cars on I-95 in Boca
BOCA RATON — A Boca Raton man who was walking or standing in the far left lane of southbound Interstate 95 north of Glades Road was killed Sunday morning after he was hit by two vehicles, police said. The incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Florida Highway Patrol...
cw34.com
Boca Raton man struck and killed on I-95 South near Glades Road
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed on I-95 South Sunday morning. On Feb. 12, around 6:34 a.m., a White Ford Utility Truck was driving south in the inside lane on I-95 just north of the Glades Road exit. At the same time, a Grey Hyundai was driving south in the center lane.
WSVN-TV
Family starts GoFundMe page for woman killed in Margate crash
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is asking for the public’s help in raising money after a tragedy that has affected their lives. On Monday, a woman and her child were in a single-car crash in Margate after the driver of a BMW lost control of their car and collided with a tree near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street.
cw34.com
Man shot in Delray Beach, police investigating
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night. Police said, on Feb. 10, around 2 a.m., an adult male was shot in the leg. It happened near SW 6th Avenue. According to police, he was taken to the hospital...
cw34.com
Body found floating in Canal in Wellington
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A body was found in floating in a canal in Wellington on Saturday morning. According to a PIO with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, no foul play is expected. They are waiting for an autopsy report before releasing more information.
WSVN-TV
Police: 2 killed after speeding Charger slams into SUV in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A speeding driver caused a violent crash in Northwest Miami-Dade that left her and a passenger in the other vehicle involved dead, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash on the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 111th Street, at around 11:20 p.m., Friday.
Click10.com
Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash outside Hialeah hospital
HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are searching for the driver who killed a man earlier this week at an intersection just outside Palmetto General Hospital. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 21st Court and 68th Street, directly in front of the south entrance to the hospital.
cw34.com
Two people rescued from canoe in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were rescued from the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge Area on Sunday. On the afternoon of Feb. 12, crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called after receiving reports of two people stranded in a canoe taking on water. Crews found the people,...
cw34.com
Florida Fire Department rescues 14 baby ducks
BOYNTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Department rescued 14 baby ducks from a storm drain on Monday. See more here: Medical robots assisting in surgery at PBGMC, surgeons reporting quicker recovery. The ducks were reunited with their mother through the efforts of firefighters Lt. Pearce, Agocs and...
I-95 CLOSED IN BOCA RATON, MAJOR CRASH
UPDATE: ONE DEAD. WALKING ON HIGHWAY. WHY? BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 12:42 p.m. — While there has not been an official “all clear” from the Florida Dept. of Transportation, we understand that all southbound lanes have now reopened following the early morning fatality in the area of Glades Road. UPDATE: 11:16 a.m. — […]
caribbeannationalweekly.com
South Florida law enforcement ARREST group in large-scale retail theft
A team effort between South Florida law enforcement agencies, including the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, resulted in the arrest of four suspected members of an organized retail theft group. According to BSO and PBSO, on Monday Feb 6, members of the group...
Cops: He was on booze, coke, driving Mercedes at 116 mph in 45-mph zone before fatal crash
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Delray Beach man to 10 years in prison on charges related to a high-speed crash in Boca Raton that killed a woman in February 2021. Sebaciano Cheridor pleaded guilty to charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and driving without a valid license in the wreck that killed Leann Cheatham, 57, of Boynton Beach.
Video shows moments related to Palm Beach Gardens shooting, crash
Palm Beach Gardens police are investigating a shooting and a related traffic crash, which backed up Northlake Boulevard and Military Trail for several hours Thursday evening.
Vehicle catches fire on I-95 at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard
A vehicle caught fire after engine difficulties on Interstate 95, initially closing three lanes, West Palm Beach Fire Rescue said Saturday afternoon.
cw34.com
Body of missing 20-year-old man found in canal following car chase in Martin County
PORT MAYACA, Fla. (CBS12) — The body of a man recovered from a canal in Martin County has been identified as a missing 20-year-old man from Belle Glade. The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the body of Tyrone Miles Jr. was pulled from a canal in Port Mayaca on Friday, Feb. 10.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate break-in at Westland Mall Macy’s
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a break-in at Westland Mall in Hialeah. Hialeah Police responded to the shopping center, located near West 49th Street, Friday night. Detectives said burglars forced their way into the Macy’s store at the mall. It remains unclear whether or not anything was...
