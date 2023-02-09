ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

WPBF News 25

One killed and four others injured in fiery crash in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — A fiery crash at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Military Trail in Delray Beach resulted in one death and sent four others to the hospital early Monday morning. The incident occurred just before 5:30 a.m. when emergency crews arrived to find two cars involved,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Boca Raton man struck and killed on I-95 South near Glades Road

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed on I-95 South Sunday morning. On Feb. 12, around 6:34 a.m., a White Ford Utility Truck was driving south in the inside lane on I-95 just north of the Glades Road exit. At the same time, a Grey Hyundai was driving south in the center lane.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Family starts GoFundMe page for woman killed in Margate crash

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is asking for the public’s help in raising money after a tragedy that has affected their lives. On Monday, a woman and her child were in a single-car crash in Margate after the driver of a BMW lost control of their car and collided with a tree near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street.
MARGATE, FL
cw34.com

Man shot in Delray Beach, police investigating

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night. Police said, on Feb. 10, around 2 a.m., an adult male was shot in the leg. It happened near SW 6th Avenue. According to police, he was taken to the hospital...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Body found floating in Canal in Wellington

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A body was found in floating in a canal in Wellington on Saturday morning. According to a PIO with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, no foul play is expected. They are waiting for an autopsy report before releasing more information.
WELLINGTON, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man killed in hit-and-run crash outside Hialeah hospital

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are searching for the driver who killed a man earlier this week at an intersection just outside Palmetto General Hospital. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West 21st Court and 68th Street, directly in front of the south entrance to the hospital.
HIALEAH, FL
cw34.com

Two people rescued from canoe in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were rescued from the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge Area on Sunday. On the afternoon of Feb. 12, crews with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were called after receiving reports of two people stranded in a canoe taking on water. Crews found the people,...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
cw34.com

Florida Fire Department rescues 14 baby ducks

BOYNTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Department rescued 14 baby ducks from a storm drain on Monday. See more here: Medical robots assisting in surgery at PBGMC, surgeons reporting quicker recovery. The ducks were reunited with their mother through the efforts of firefighters Lt. Pearce, Agocs and...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 CLOSED IN BOCA RATON, MAJOR CRASH

UPDATE: ONE DEAD. WALKING ON HIGHWAY. WHY? BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 12:42 p.m. — While there has not been an official “all clear” from the Florida Dept. of Transportation, we understand that all southbound lanes have now reopened following the early morning fatality in the area of Glades Road. UPDATE: 11:16 a.m. — […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Cops: He was on booze, coke, driving Mercedes at 116 mph in 45-mph zone before fatal crash

WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Delray Beach man to 10 years in prison on charges related to a high-speed crash in Boca Raton that killed a woman in February 2021. Sebaciano Cheridor pleaded guilty to charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and driving without a valid license in the wreck that killed Leann Cheatham, 57, of Boynton Beach.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate break-in at Westland Mall Macy’s

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a break-in at Westland Mall in Hialeah. Hialeah Police responded to the shopping center, located near West 49th Street, Friday night. Detectives said burglars forced their way into the Macy’s store at the mall. It remains unclear whether or not anything was...
HIALEAH, FL

