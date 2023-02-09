ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Pasadena News

Valentine’s Day Fun at Hotbox Vintage South Pasadena

What could be more romantic than a stroll around your favorite small town? South Pasadena is going to be in full swing up and down Mission Street for the Winter Arts Crawl, a free event full of art exhibitions, live music, open houses, and more!. At Hotbox Vintage, we’ll have...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
South Pasadena News

1003 Monterey Road is For Sale

At the corner of Monterey Road and Meridian Avenue sits a South Pasadena real estate gem. The historic property was among the early homes built in our city. The 5 bedroom, 5 bath single family home has a large living area of 2,400 square feet. One unusual feature of this...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy