Arkansas State

Study: Arkansas ranks high for devoted dog owners

By Alex Kienlen
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas is a great place to be someone’s dog, according to a recent study.

Financial site Forbes Advisor released a study Thursday that showed Arkansas residents ranked seventh as the most devoted dog owners in the country. This ranking tied Arkansas with Washington.

The study found that 43.5% of Arkansas dog owners have trimmed their budget to afford expenses for their dogs, tying them with Colorado and Mississippi dog owners. Arkansas ranked fourth in a related category, with 8.5% of dog owners who took a cut in pay or took a position with fewer benefits in order to either work remotely or in a dog-friendly office.

Arkansas was also fourth with 11.5% of dog owners who stayed at a job they didn’t like because it either allowed them to work remotely or had a dog-friendly office. This tied the Natural State with Maryland in this category.

Finally, 32.5% of Arkansas dog owners were willing to spend $4,000 or more for life-saving medical care for their dogs.

Colorado ranked first in the study, and Pennsylvania ranked last.

LITTLE ROCK, AR
