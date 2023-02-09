Read full article on original website
NFL Should Be Embarrassed by Awful Super Bowl Field
The slippery field was a total disaster. The Chiefs beat the Eagles, 38–35, Sunday night in Super Bowl LVII in what was a thrilling game that was slightly marred by a controversial call in the final seconds and completely marred by horrible field conditions from basically the opening kickoff that should have the NFL feeling embarrassed Monday morning.
Cardinals Owner Says Head Coach Search Paused Ahead of Super Bowl
Arizona is one of two teams without a head coach after firing Kliff Kingsbury in January. Less than a week after the Cardinals finalized their list of head coaching candidates, team owner Michael Bidwill provided an update on the timeline for an eventual hire on Friday. Bidwill told reporters the...
Dolphins’ Tagovailoa says he’s ‘all in’ to play next season
PHOENIX (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is grateful the Miami Dolphins kept him off the field after suffering his second concussion and he has no doubts about returning to play next season. The third-year quarterback missed Miami’s final three games, including a playoff loss to Buffalo, after being diagnosed with...
Eagles Owner Discusses Firing Andy Reid, the Current Chiefs Coach
He remains the winningest coach in Philadelphia's history. In a Super Bowl replete with juicy storylines, few have loomed larger than the connection between Chiefs coach Andy Reid and the Eagles. Reid, who coached Philadelphia from 1999-2012, is the winningest coach in Eagles history. His 130 wins are more than...
Patrick Mahomes Had 4-Word Message For Jalen Hurts In Stadium Tunnel
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are undoubtedly two of the brightest stars in the NFL today. Mahomes, fresh off leading the Chiefs to their second title in four years, won his second NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in recent days. Hurts, in his postseason debut, commanded the Eagles' offense to ...
Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon Wore Eagles Colors to Super Bowl LVII, Fans Had Jokes
Super Bowl Sunday is here. Finally. Soon we’ll be able to stop with all the hype and just sit back and watch Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs battle with Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles with the Lombardi Trophy on the line. Before we get to the...
What Channel Is the Super Bowl on? Where to Watch Eagles-Chiefs on Sunday
Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Chiefs and Eagles face each other in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday. While the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are making their third Super Bowl appearance in the past four years, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be making his Super Bowl debut.
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Won’t Apologize for Sideline Behavior
Ahead of his first Super Bowl appearance, the Philadelphia coach had a message for those who didn’t approve of his on-field demeanor. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has come under fire on multiple occasions this season for his passionate–and sometimes heated–moments on the sidelines. Whether simply celebrating or delivering an impassioned message to the officials and/or opposing team, the second-year head coach hasn’t exactly endeared himself to everyone that’s witnessed his in-game actions this year.
ESPN Roasted for ‘Disrespectful’ Graphic Featuring Mahomes, Hurts
The network came under fire for depicting Mahomes’s title in an unfavorable light. After Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs captured their second Super Bowl title in four seasons Sunday night, ESPN came under fire for a graphic the company posted on social media celebrating Mahomes’s victory over Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Schwartz scores twice in Kraken’s 4-3 win over Flyers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaden Schwartz scored twice, Jordan Eberle had a goal and an assist and the Seattle Kraken sapped some of Philadelphia’s Super Bowl Sunday excitement with a 4-3 victory over the Flyers. Eeli Tolvanen also scored and Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves for the Kraken, who...
Eagles take Super Bowl lead behind 4th down conversions
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Sirianni’s fourth-down aggressiveness paid off in a big way early for the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Sirianni had his offense go for it twice on fourth down on a single drive late in the first half and another in the third quarter, helping them take lead over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
