Ahead of his first Super Bowl appearance, the Philadelphia coach had a message for those who didn’t approve of his on-field demeanor. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has come under fire on multiple occasions this season for his passionate–and sometimes heated–moments on the sidelines. Whether simply celebrating or delivering an impassioned message to the officials and/or opposing team, the second-year head coach hasn’t exactly endeared himself to everyone that’s witnessed his in-game actions this year.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO