ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot by neighbor in LA area

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. – A man was shot to death Monday in Sherman Oaks over what may have been a noise dispute between neighbors, and the alleged gunman was taken into custody. The shooting was reported about 3:15 a.m. in the 14600 block of Moorpark Street, according to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed in possible road rage incident in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car this afternoon in Whitter, according to authorities. Police and fire personnel responded to the intersection of Cullen Ave. and Parise Drive at around 3:00 p.m. Unconfirmed reports suggest the pedestrian was killed by a rideshare driver.
WHITTIER, CA
signalscv.com

Man killed in Acton hit-and-run identified

The motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night on Soledad Canyon Road near Acton has been identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s office as 58-year-old Jeff Engels. Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall Office, said the L.A. Communications Center received a call in...
ACTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspect wanted for homicide near LA park arrested in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suspected in a fatal stabbing near MacArthur Park is in police custody, authorities said Friday. Members of the LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Alexander Adams in Long Beach on Wednesday on suspicion of the Jan. 9 killing of Nicholas Garcia. He was booked on one count of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

19-Year-Old Found Fatally Shot In Stolen Car Identified

A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

State prosecutors to investigate fatal police shooting in La Habra

California’s Justice Department will investigate the fatal police shooting of an armed robbery suspect who led authorities on a chase in Orange County Friday, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced. The pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. Friday when the Fullerton Police Department located a man wanted in connection with a robbery at gunpoint in San […]
LA HABRA, CA
signalscv.com

30-year-old Saugus resident arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges

A 30-year-old Saugus resident was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony and misdemeanor charges on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling the 25500 block of The Old Road on Monday and saw a male seated in the driver seat of a silver vehicle that had expired registration. He was slumped over the steering wheel.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
crimevoice.com

Ventura Man Arrested for Attempted Extortion and Stalking

February 8, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. The spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department East County Major Crimes Unit, Detective Sergeant Rob Yoos has today announced the arrest of Canoga Park, Ca. resident Christopher McCloud pursuant to painstaking investigation lasting several months throughout 2022. According to Yoos,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot in Pico Rivera alleyway

PICO RIVERA, Calif. A person was shot Thursday evening in an alleyway, according to authorities. Deputies and Whittier Police Department personnel responded to a call of a person shot at about 10:30 p.m. They arrived at an alleyway near Taco Bell near Norwalk and Whittier Blvd. and found a man...
PICO RIVERA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy