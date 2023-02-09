Read full article on original website
Video: Clerk working at Westlake mini market fights off knife-wielding would-be robber
Dramatic video shows a clerk at a Westlake District mini market snatching a knife from a would-be robber and running him out of the store.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot by neighbor in LA area
SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. – A man was shot to death Monday in Sherman Oaks over what may have been a noise dispute between neighbors, and the alleged gunman was taken into custody. The shooting was reported about 3:15 a.m. in the 14600 block of Moorpark Street, according to the...
Authorities investigating reports of shooting on 91 Freeway in Los Angeles County
Officials with the California Highway Patrol are investigating reports of a shooting Friday on the 91 Freeway in Los Angeles County. Calls about the incident came in just before 10 p.m., according to CHP. Officers responded to the eastbound 91 Freeway at the southbound 710 Freeway transition in response to the calls. A […]
Suspect Fatally Shot by Deputy During Domestic Violence Investigation in Palmdale
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A Palmdale deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department discharged their firearm and fatally struck a suspect at the intersection of… Read more "Suspect Fatally Shot by Deputy During Domestic Violence Investigation in Palmdale"
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed in possible road rage incident in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car this afternoon in Whitter, according to authorities. Police and fire personnel responded to the intersection of Cullen Ave. and Parise Drive at around 3:00 p.m. Unconfirmed reports suggest the pedestrian was killed by a rideshare driver.
signalscv.com
Man killed in Acton hit-and-run identified
The motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night on Soledad Canyon Road near Acton has been identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s office as 58-year-old Jeff Engels. Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall Office, said the L.A. Communications Center received a call in...
Suspect Allegedly Assaults Officer, Engages in Standoff on Rooftop
Ventura, Ventura County, CA: A Ventura Police officer was investigating a non-injury hit-and-run crash when the suspect vehicle and the officer had some type of contact prompting a pursuit around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. During the pursuit, the officer stated the want for the suspect was for assault on...
abc45.com
Driving but not drinking: 4 teenagers accused of stealing $250,000 worth of alcohol
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (TND) — Some young people under the age of 21 have been known to go to great lengths to drink alcohol, but nothing like these four teenagers who aren't even old enough to vote. They're accused of stealing more than a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol...
2urbangirls.com
Suspect wanted for homicide near LA park arrested in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suspected in a fatal stabbing near MacArthur Park is in police custody, authorities said Friday. Members of the LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Alexander Adams in Long Beach on Wednesday on suspicion of the Jan. 9 killing of Nicholas Garcia. He was booked on one count of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
At least 15 vehicles stolen after their owners were lured through Facebook, police say
Investigators say at least 15 victims had their vehicles stolen, lured through Facebook by two people who in most cases offered $10,000 for the delivery of merchandise to Fresno.
foxla.com
OC pursuit ends in crash, deadly police shooting of armed suspect in La Habra
LA HABRA, Calif. - Southern California authorities said an armed robbery suspect is dead and a 20-year-old innocent driver was hospitalized after a police chase across Orange County ended with a violent crash and a shooting in La Habra. Officials with the Fullerton Police Department received an armed robbery call...
Authorities search for woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Saturday. The woman was identified as Natalie Simpson, 31, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen on the 16000 block of Clarkdale Avenue in Norwalk, authorities said. Simpson is described as a Hispanic woman standing 5 feet […]
mynewsla.com
19-Year-Old Found Fatally Shot In Stolen Car Identified
A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
State prosecutors to investigate fatal police shooting in La Habra
California’s Justice Department will investigate the fatal police shooting of an armed robbery suspect who led authorities on a chase in Orange County Friday, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced. The pursuit began shortly after 1 a.m. Friday when the Fullerton Police Department located a man wanted in connection with a robbery at gunpoint in San […]
pasadenanow.com
Intruder Breaks Into Children’s Bedroom, Detained By Parents Until South Pasadena Police Arrive
A residential burglary in progress was reported to the South Pasadena Police Department on Thursday morning at 1:55 a.m. The 911 caller, who was awakened by breaking glass, reported discovering an unknown woman inside his children’s bedroom. The first officer arrived at the scene in under a minute and...
signalscv.com
30-year-old Saugus resident arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges
A 30-year-old Saugus resident was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony and misdemeanor charges on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling the 25500 block of The Old Road on Monday and saw a male seated in the driver seat of a silver vehicle that had expired registration. He was slumped over the steering wheel.
Former LA County Sheriff's deputy will stand trial for fatal 2019 shooting in Willowbrook
Andrew Lyons was charged with voluntary manslaughter and assault with a semiautomatic firearm for the 2019 fatal shooting of 24-year-old Ryan Twyman.
crimevoice.com
Ventura Man Arrested for Attempted Extortion and Stalking
February 8, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. The spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department East County Major Crimes Unit, Detective Sergeant Rob Yoos has today announced the arrest of Canoga Park, Ca. resident Christopher McCloud pursuant to painstaking investigation lasting several months throughout 2022. According to Yoos,...
7-Eleven Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested on Active Railroad Tracks
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: Two males are in sheriff’s custody after robbing a 7-Eleven convenience store at gunpoint late Wednesday night, Feb. 8, in the city of Pico Rivera. The incident transpired shortly after 11:00 p.m. on the 9300 block of Slauson Avenue where 7-Eleven staff notified...
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot in Pico Rivera alleyway
PICO RIVERA, Calif. A person was shot Thursday evening in an alleyway, according to authorities. Deputies and Whittier Police Department personnel responded to a call of a person shot at about 10:30 p.m. They arrived at an alleyway near Taco Bell near Norwalk and Whittier Blvd. and found a man...
