Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Malooga Middle Eastern Cuisine Celebrates First Anniversary in Old City Philadelphia with Free Bukhari SamplingMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Experience a Free Tropical Oasis at Philadelphia's Fairmount Park this FebruaryMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Related
thesunpapers.com
Deptford Police Chief introduces himself
My name is Joe Smith, and I was recently named Deptford Township Chief of Police. I was born in Philadelphia and moved to Deptford when I was seven years old. I was raised in the Bexhill Farms section of the Township, where my parents still reside. I attended both Good Intent Elementary school and Most Holy Redeemer. I played for Deptford Little League until I was 15 years old, where I played for Coach Joe Smith Sr., my father, like many other Deptford residents did. I also played Deptford Midget football and Deptford soccer. I was an altar server at MHR and played basketball for MHR as well.
New ‘Sweet Green’ Construction To Begin April 2023 in Marlton NJ
If you're looking forward to this new healthy food spot coming to Marlton NJ, you'll have to wait just a bit longer. The construction of Sweet Green, a casual eatery specializing in salads, at The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton NJ is set to begin soon, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham. Construction is projected to begin in April 2023.
New Jersey Globe
Fran Bodine, former assemblyman who switched parties, dies at 87
Francis L. Bodine, who spent thirteen years in the New Jersey State Assembly, most of it as a Republican, died on January 11. He was 87. Burlington County Republicans decided not to support Bodine for re-election to his 8th district seat in 2007. Instead, he switched parties, lost a race for State Senate, and spent his final nine months in the legislature as a Democrat.
thesunpapers.com
Deptford to hold Rabies Clinic
Are your furry friends up to date on their rabies vaccine? Veterinary professionals typically recommend a rabies booster every three years. Bring your cat or dog to our Free Rabies Clinic at the Deptford Community Center on Saturday, April 22 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Margate gets called out as the 2nd ‘Whitest City in New Jersey’
There is racial diversity - and then there's Margate. That's the point made by a national website that crunched data to come to that conclusion. (You do have to notice that, literally, right down the road a few miles sits Atlantic City - a city with a very diverse population.)
tourcounsel.com
Forrestal Village | Mall in Plainsboro, New Jersey
Forrestal Village is a 720,000-square-foot (67,000 m2), 52-acre (210,000 m2) mixed-use retail and office complex in Plainsboro Township, Middlesex County, New Jersey, along Route 1. Despite being in Plainsboro it has a Princeton address. It is just north of Princeton University's Forrestal campus and is named for James Forrestal. The...
This New Jersey rock star is giving away millions
In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in New Jersey, and the good he is doing for the community.
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
Millions in NJ recycling grants distributed – find out what your town is getting
💲Are you doing your part? NJ towns getting millions for recycling. 💲The grants are based on prior recycling performance. 🗑New Jersey was the first State in the nation to enact a recycling law. Communities across New Jersey are getting $16.2 million to enhance waste reduction and promote...
Two In-County Drop-in Saunas Provide Bodily Restoration Without Long-Term Commitments
In general, winter 2022–2023 has felt locally more like Seattle than Southeast Pennsylvania: gray clouds providing a steady, damp chill most felt in joints and muscles. A good schvitz could be just the thing for residents needing a physical/emotional pick-me-up. But access through club memberships or in-home set-ups are...
Luxurious South Jersey resort named best hotel in New Jersey
The number one-ranked hotel in New Jersey is in Cape May County, according to U.S. News & World Report's Best Hotels in USA ranking. The Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor placed number 1 in New Jersey, according to U.S. News & World Report, based on an analysis of industry awards, hotel star ratings, and user ratings.
Bent Iron Brewing Breaks Ground in Hamilton Township
The new brewery is a passion project from three friends, who forged the idea – not to mention the name – over the course of many a backyard bonfire.
For awesome Mexican food, checkout this NJ restaurant
I love going out to eat, but my favorite meal to enjoy outside of my own kitchen is Mexican food. Luckily for me, there's a place that recently opened up right in the heart of downtown Mays Landing that can give me just that, without having to venture too far from home.
Gorgeous Delaware Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
From scenic beaches to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, Delaware is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that Delaware's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Lewes is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
‘Woke’ schools will ruin N.J., America | Letter
It has become quite clear to me that the Biden administration has an agenda that is leading America down a slippery slope to socialism. President Joe Biden has surrendered to a leftist “woke” agenda that doesn’t always make sense. What is especially egregious to me, as a...
Celebrated 142-Year-Old New Jersey Church Sadly Faces Demolition
We have so many historic buildings in New Jersey. Many of them go back hundreds and hundreds of years. Many of these buildings are churches. My church was established in 1882. This is such an amazing building situated in the quaint little town of Island Heights. Another beautiful church that...
The New Jersey cheesesteak David Portnoy gave a 9+ to
When it comes to pizza ratings, David Portnoy may be one of the greatest influencers in New Jersey. His "One Bite" reviews have gotten millions of hits. After which, people line up at said pizza places across New Jersey to sample a slice. You can check out his top twenty pizza reviews here.
These 3 bagel shops made list of best in all of NJ
Nothing better then a Sunday morning with a nice fresh bagel, and New Jersey has some great options when it comes to finding great bagels. I recently ranked my 20 best bagel shops in South Jersey and my colleague Steve McKay went to Yelp to see which bagels you liked the best.
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
Two Areas in Bucks County Among Ten Most Beautiful Towns in Pennsylvania to Visit
Outside of its famed cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has many picturesque places, with two of them in Bucks County. Lisa Wright wrote about the two towns for The Travel.
Comments / 0