Voorhees Township, NJ

Deptford Police Chief introduces himself

My name is Joe Smith, and I was recently named Deptford Township Chief of Police. I was born in Philadelphia and moved to Deptford when I was seven years old. I was raised in the Bexhill Farms section of the Township, where my parents still reside. I attended both Good Intent Elementary school and Most Holy Redeemer. I played for Deptford Little League until I was 15 years old, where I played for Coach Joe Smith Sr., my father, like many other Deptford residents did. I also played Deptford Midget football and Deptford soccer. I was an altar server at MHR and played basketball for MHR as well.
New ‘Sweet Green’ Construction To Begin April 2023 in Marlton NJ

If you're looking forward to this new healthy food spot coming to Marlton NJ, you'll have to wait just a bit longer. The construction of Sweet Green, a casual eatery specializing in salads, at The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton NJ is set to begin soon, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham. Construction is projected to begin in April 2023.
Fran Bodine, former assemblyman who switched parties, dies at 87

Francis L. Bodine, who spent thirteen years in the New Jersey State Assembly, most of it as a Republican, died on January 11. He was 87. Burlington County Republicans decided not to support Bodine for re-election to his 8th district seat in 2007. Instead, he switched parties, lost a race for State Senate, and spent his final nine months in the legislature as a Democrat.
Deptford to hold Rabies Clinic

Are your furry friends up to date on their rabies vaccine? Veterinary professionals typically recommend a rabies booster every three years. Bring your cat or dog to our Free Rabies Clinic at the Deptford Community Center on Saturday, April 22 from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Forrestal Village | Mall in Plainsboro, New Jersey

Forrestal Village is a 720,000-square-foot (67,000 m2), 52-acre (210,000 m2) mixed-use retail and office complex in Plainsboro Township, Middlesex County, New Jersey, along Route 1. Despite being in Plainsboro it has a Princeton address. It is just north of Princeton University's Forrestal campus and is named for James Forrestal. The...
This New Jersey rock star is giving away millions

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man born and raised in New Jersey, and the good he is doing for the community.
Gorgeous Delaware Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America

From scenic beaches to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, Delaware is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that Delaware's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Lewes is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
‘Woke’ schools will ruin N.J., America | Letter

It has become quite clear to me that the Biden administration has an agenda that is leading America down a slippery slope to socialism. President Joe Biden has surrendered to a leftist “woke” agenda that doesn’t always make sense. What is especially egregious to me, as a...
The New Jersey cheesesteak David Portnoy gave a 9+ to

When it comes to pizza ratings, David Portnoy may be one of the greatest influencers in New Jersey. His "One Bite" reviews have gotten millions of hits. After which, people line up at said pizza places across New Jersey to sample a slice. You can check out his top twenty pizza reviews here.
These 3 bagel shops made list of best in all of NJ

Nothing better then a Sunday morning with a nice fresh bagel, and New Jersey has some great options when it comes to finding great bagels. I recently ranked my 20 best bagel shops in South Jersey and my colleague Steve McKay went to Yelp to see which bagels you liked the best.

