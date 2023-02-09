My name is Joe Smith, and I was recently named Deptford Township Chief of Police. I was born in Philadelphia and moved to Deptford when I was seven years old. I was raised in the Bexhill Farms section of the Township, where my parents still reside. I attended both Good Intent Elementary school and Most Holy Redeemer. I played for Deptford Little League until I was 15 years old, where I played for Coach Joe Smith Sr., my father, like many other Deptford residents did. I also played Deptford Midget football and Deptford soccer. I was an altar server at MHR and played basketball for MHR as well.

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO