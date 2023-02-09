On February 5th, around midnight, Terry Poma was on Van Giesen, across the street from the West Richland Post Office, when his life took a traumatic turn. He had been riding his bike home from his job at the Richland Rite Aid, when he decide to get off his bike and walk, so he could safely respond to a text message. As Terry walked his bicycle down Van Giesen street, the last thing he remembers is headlights approaching him from behind. The next thing that happened is a mystery, everything went black and he woke up in the hospital, confused and in pain.

