Juvenile Car Theft Suspect Gives Up to Avoid Adams County K-9
A juvenile car theft suspect was tracked and apprehended Sunday in Othello, and the Adams County K-9 'convinced' them to give up. According to the Adams County Sheriff's office, Othello Police responded to the 800 block of East Ash st. for a report of a stolen car. A short time...
West Richland Hit and Run Victim Needs Your Help!
On February 5th, around midnight, Terry Poma was on Van Giesen, across the street from the West Richland Post Office, when his life took a traumatic turn. He had been riding his bike home from his job at the Richland Rite Aid, when he decide to get off his bike and walk, so he could safely respond to a text message. As Terry walked his bicycle down Van Giesen street, the last thing he remembers is headlights approaching him from behind. The next thing that happened is a mystery, everything went black and he woke up in the hospital, confused and in pain.
Tri City Airport Parking Gate Crashers Sought by Police
Pasco PD called them "jabronis," they're wanted for more than just not paying for parking. Driver plows through Tri-City Airport parking gate. Pasco PD is seeking information about this silver Cadillac CTS that recently did hundreds if not thousands of dollars in damages to the parking exit drop gate at the Tri-Cities Airport.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington State Patrol, local agencies emphasize safe driving this Super Bowl weekend
KENNEWICK, Wash. – It’s Super Bowl weekend, and local law enforcement agencies want to remind you that a Super Bowl party should mean super safety when on the roads. Agencies, including the Richland Police Department, Kennewick Police Department and the Sunnyside Police Department, are urging drivers to have a plan ready for a completely sober drive home.
FOX 11 and 41
Neighbor shoots neighbor on Outlook Rd in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. – One person is in custody after a shooting in Sunnyside, according to Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The incident involved two neighbors on the 3000 block of Outlook Road around 9 p.m. on February 10, according to Schilperoort. One neighbor shot another in the leg. There is currently no known motive.
nbcrightnow.com
DUI crash causes Richland power outage
Richland, Wash. - Richland Police Department and Benton County Sheriffs Office responded to a DUI crash earlier Saturday morning after it caused a power outage in the area. Officers on scene says the driver of the car jumped the curb and ran into a power box. Line crews are working...
FOX 11 and 41
Shots fired at multiple homes in Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Grandview police responded to reports of shots being fired on the 300 block of Jade Avenue around 10:54 p.m. on February 9. One house was hit multiple times and according to Grandview police the house appears to have been targeted in the shooting. One round did miss, though, and reportedly hit a house on the 800 block of W. 5th.
WA Supreme Court: Richland School Board Recall Can Move Forward
(Olympia, WA) -- The Washington State Supreme Court says a recall against three Richland School Board members can go forward. The state's highest court ruled today that four of the recall charges against Semi Bird, Kari Williams and Audra Byrd are "factually and legally sufficient." This came down in an...
ifiberone.com
Local teen dies in crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - A local teen's life has been cut short after they were killed in a Friday night crash near Moses Lake. Grant County Sheriff's deputies say the two-vehicle wreck was reported at around 11:20 p.m. Sheriff's officials say 18-year-old Mario Rodriguez of Moses Lake was driving in a...
KHQ Right Now
Fire burns down home in rural Moses Lake, all occupants evacuated
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Firefighters in Grant County battled a significant house fire Sunday morning. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, all people made it out of the house on the 6000 block of Road N-Northeast, in rural Moses Lake. Firefighters with Grant County Fire District #5, as well...
yaktrinews.com
Man wanted in Richland shooting arrested in Las Vegas
RICHLAND, Wash. - The man wanted in a shooting and manhunt in January has been arrested in Las Vegas. The Richland Police Department said Michael Reep was arrested by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department F.A.S.T. team. By Erin Wencl.
yaktrinews.com
Firefighters battling house fire in West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Fire crews from Benton County and Richland are on the 3800 block of West Van Giesen Street battling a massive mobile home fire. A large plume of black smoke could be seen more than a mile from the mobile home.
Fire burns family of four’s 2-story Tri-Cities home
Flames were shooting out the front door when firefighters arrived.
Eastern WA greenhouse will be a salad hub for the entire PNW
The lettuces will be shipped same day from Pasco to stores across Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
Avian flu hits the 1st flock of backyard chickens in Benton County
An egg plant in Franklin County with an outbreak in December had more than 1 million chickens.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Benton County flock tests positive for bird flu
OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Agriculture confirmed the state’s 16th county and 42nd flock infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza Friday. A Benton County flock owner reported the sudden death of multiple birds in their small domestic flock last week. The National Veterinarian Services Laboratory confirmed the results early Friday morning. That’s the first case of a flock being impacted by bird flu reported in Benton County.
17 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
Failing grades were given to restaurants, meat markets and convenience store food service.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Plans underway for apartments, river dredging, road work, event center
Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Real Estate & Construction Briefs – February 2023
Work is underway at the future Kennewick location for Walla Walla-based Graze, A Place to Eat. Owners Rebecca and John Lastoskie bought the former China Cafe at 131 N. Ely St. in late 2021. The old building, which began life as a Pizza Hut, was demolished and is being replaced...
Seed Starting Class in Richland
If you are anything like me, and kill everything before it even has the chance to grow, this might be the class for you! I want to have house plants and a beautiful garden, but for some reason I just can't seem to be fruitful! Maybe I don't water things properly or possibly I don't plant them correctly from the start! Either way, I need to start from somewhere learning the proper way to grow and keep plants, whether they are indoor or outdoor! I was excited to learn that there is a class where I can learn where to start!
