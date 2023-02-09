ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Sandusky, OH

wktn.com

KHS Spirit Week Underway

Kenton High School Spirit Week kicks off today and goes through this Friday February 17. Today, the 9th & 10th grade classes should dress as kids or toddlers and 11th & 12th grade students dress as senior citizens. Tomorrow is Monochromatic Day. Students should wear one color. Wednesday students should...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Board of Education to Meet Tonight

The Kenton City Schools Board of Education will conduct the February meeting this evening. A presentation on the Kenton Elementary School Leader in Me program will be presented by Principal Angela Buttermand and four of her students. Several personnel items await Board action, including the approval of five substitute teacher...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

ONU Dicke College of Business Administration Earns Reaccreditation

ADA, Ohio – The James F. Dicke College of Business Administration at Ohio Northern University has received a full five-year extension of accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). AACSB-accredited schools have the highest quality faculty, relevant and challenging curriculum and provide educational and career...
ADA, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger places in Ohio? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger spots in Ohio if you they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Ohio too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Ohio so definitely leave your suggestions below.
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Marathon Official to be ONU Black History Month Keynote Speaker

ADA, Ohio – Ohio Northern University will be observing Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month with a keynote address by Germaine Hunter, vice president of talent acquisition and diversity, equity and inclusion at Marathon Petroleum Corporation. The presentation, to be held Friday, Feb. 24 at 4...
ADA, OH
wktn.com

Third Regular Session of 2023 for Kenton City Council on Tap Tonight

Kenton City Council is scheduled to meet this evening. Council members will hear from the Ohio Ethics Commission. The Kenton Hardin Health Department Report will be presented as well. There will be three items under new business that will be on first reading. The third regular session of the year...
13abc.com

Toledo-born teen bullied, dies by suicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo-born 14-year-old Adriana Kuch died by suicide after a video was posted online of her being kicked and punched by several fellow students at Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey. “Getting hit in the face with a water bottle didn’t hurt Adriana. What hurt...
TOLEDO, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State Trooper injured, hospitalized following crash on I-71

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — I-71 North was shut down beyond U.S. 62 State Route 3 near Grove City was shut down on Monday due to a serious injury crash. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash resulted in a serious injury sustained by Ohio State Trooper Adrian E. Wilson of the Circleville Post around 10:44 a.m. Wilson was outside picking up debris at the time when he was struck by a vehicle.
GROVE CITY, OH
wktn.com

Three Vehicles Involved in Sunday Afternoon Crash in Kenton

A three vehicle crash occurred late Sunday morning on Broadway at Franklin in Kenton. According to the Kenton Police Department report, 19 year old Kiara Harp, of Kenton, failed to stop in time and her vehicle struck the rear of a car being driven by 21 year old Morgan Speirs, of Alger.
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Woman Cited After Crash in Findlay Thursday

A Kenton woman was cited after a crash in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 54 year old Melissa Prater was driving west in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue, and she failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front of her that was stopped for traffic.
FINDLAY, OH
wktn.com

Engineer’s Office Announces Road Closing

The Hardin County Engineer’s Office announced a road closing. starting today (February 13). Starting today, Township Road 22, between County Roads 95 and 113 in Washington Township, will be closed for 3 to 4 days. That is due to a bridge repair project.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in Pleasant Township crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash overnight Sunday in Pleasant Township, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO states that a Chevrolet Malibu and Ford F-150 collided head-on a little after 2:30 a.m. near the area of 8005 Harrisburg Pike. The driver of the Ford, the only occupant in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Here are this week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Reginald Canfield―White male, 45 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 225 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Canfield is wanted by the Ohio Department of Corrections / Adult Parole Authority for sexual battery F3. He has ties to Mansfield, Cleveland, and West Virginia.
MANSFIELD, OH
wktn.com

United Way Creating Campaign Cabinet

The United Way of Hardin County is creating a Campaign Cabinet to help plan and implement this year’s Annual Giving Campaign. Duties will include helping to find and reach out to businesses to host workplace campaigns. Meetings will start off once per month but will end up being more...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Truck Driver Arrested After Crashing into Bridge on I-75 in Toledo

TOLEDO – That will leave a mark! This morning a truck driver towing an oversized load smashed into a bridge on I-75 in Toledo. ODOT reported the crash and closed I-75 at SR 795 near Perrysburg/Rossford. Traffic is being detoured to 795 to I-280. According to the Woods County...
TOLEDO, OH
richlandsource.com

City of Mansfield sues 30-plus companies over alleged contamination at airport

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield is suing a litany of companies it claims is responsible for alleged contamination in the soil and water at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. The 49-page complaint, listing more than 30 defendants, was filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by outside attorneys engaged by the city in January.
MANSFIELD, OH

