wktn.com
KHS Spirit Week Underway
Kenton High School Spirit Week kicks off today and goes through this Friday February 17. Today, the 9th & 10th grade classes should dress as kids or toddlers and 11th & 12th grade students dress as senior citizens. Tomorrow is Monochromatic Day. Students should wear one color. Wednesday students should...
wktn.com
Kenton Board of Education to Meet Tonight
The Kenton City Schools Board of Education will conduct the February meeting this evening. A presentation on the Kenton Elementary School Leader in Me program will be presented by Principal Angela Buttermand and four of her students. Several personnel items await Board action, including the approval of five substitute teacher...
wktn.com
ONU Dicke College of Business Administration Earns Reaccreditation
ADA, Ohio – The James F. Dicke College of Business Administration at Ohio Northern University has received a full five-year extension of accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). AACSB-accredited schools have the highest quality faculty, relevant and challenging curriculum and provide educational and career...
wktn.com
Marathon Official to be ONU Black History Month Keynote Speaker
ADA, Ohio – Ohio Northern University will be observing Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month with a keynote address by Germaine Hunter, vice president of talent acquisition and diversity, equity and inclusion at Marathon Petroleum Corporation. The presentation, to be held Friday, Feb. 24 at 4...
wktn.com
Third Regular Session of 2023 for Kenton City Council on Tap Tonight
Kenton City Council is scheduled to meet this evening. Council members will hear from the Ohio Ethics Commission. The Kenton Hardin Health Department Report will be presented as well. There will be three items under new business that will be on first reading. The third regular session of the year...
13abc.com
Toledo-born teen bullied, dies by suicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo-born 14-year-old Adriana Kuch died by suicide after a video was posted online of her being kicked and punched by several fellow students at Central Regional High School in Bayville, New Jersey. “Getting hit in the face with a water bottle didn’t hurt Adriana. What hurt...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State Trooper injured, hospitalized following crash on I-71
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — I-71 North was shut down beyond U.S. 62 State Route 3 near Grove City was shut down on Monday due to a serious injury crash. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash resulted in a serious injury sustained by Ohio State Trooper Adrian E. Wilson of the Circleville Post around 10:44 a.m. Wilson was outside picking up debris at the time when he was struck by a vehicle.
myfox28columbus.com
Lease up and told to go, some renters are filing housing complaints with state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother in Powell filed an unfair housing complaint with the state of Ohio after she said she was told to go at the end of her previous lease. "I moved up here to give my son a better education," mother Danielle Cofield said after calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.
I-71 North reopens in southern Franklin County after crash involving trooper
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A long stretch of a southern Franklin County highway reopened Monday morning after a crash involving an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper. Trooper Adrian Wilson was standing outside of his Dodge Charger and picking up debris from the road at 10:44 a.m. on Monday when a Toyota hit the rear of […]
wktn.com
Three Vehicles Involved in Sunday Afternoon Crash in Kenton
A three vehicle crash occurred late Sunday morning on Broadway at Franklin in Kenton. According to the Kenton Police Department report, 19 year old Kiara Harp, of Kenton, failed to stop in time and her vehicle struck the rear of a car being driven by 21 year old Morgan Speirs, of Alger.
wktn.com
Kenton Woman Cited After Crash in Findlay Thursday
A Kenton woman was cited after a crash in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 54 year old Melissa Prater was driving west in the 1200 block of Tiffin Avenue, and she failed to stop in time to avoid a collision with a vehicle in front of her that was stopped for traffic.
wktn.com
Engineer’s Office Announces Road Closing
The Hardin County Engineer’s Office announced a road closing. starting today (February 13). Starting today, Township Road 22, between County Roads 95 and 113 in Washington Township, will be closed for 3 to 4 days. That is due to a bridge repair project.
Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
One dead in Pleasant Township crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash overnight Sunday in Pleasant Township, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO states that a Chevrolet Malibu and Ford F-150 collided head-on a little after 2:30 a.m. near the area of 8005 Harrisburg Pike. The driver of the Ford, the only occupant in […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Here are this week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Reginald Canfield―White male, 45 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 225 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Canfield is wanted by the Ohio Department of Corrections / Adult Parole Authority for sexual battery F3. He has ties to Mansfield, Cleveland, and West Virginia.
wktn.com
United Way Creating Campaign Cabinet
The United Way of Hardin County is creating a Campaign Cabinet to help plan and implement this year’s Annual Giving Campaign. Duties will include helping to find and reach out to businesses to host workplace campaigns. Meetings will start off once per month but will end up being more...
sciotopost.com
Truck Driver Arrested After Crashing into Bridge on I-75 in Toledo
TOLEDO – That will leave a mark! This morning a truck driver towing an oversized load smashed into a bridge on I-75 in Toledo. ODOT reported the crash and closed I-75 at SR 795 near Perrysburg/Rossford. Traffic is being detoured to 795 to I-280. According to the Woods County...
richlandsource.com
City of Mansfield sues 30-plus companies over alleged contamination at airport
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield is suing a litany of companies it claims is responsible for alleged contamination in the soil and water at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. The 49-page complaint, listing more than 30 defendants, was filed in Richland County Common Pleas Court by outside attorneys engaged by the city in January.
