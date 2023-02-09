Read full article on original website
Related
wcluradio.com
Barren County Schools confirms death of middle school student
GLASGOW — Barren County Schools has confirmed a middle school student died in a car crash over the weekend. A crisis intervention team of professionals trained to help the needs of students, parents and school staff will be on site at Barren County Middle School, according to a statement released Monday morning. The district’s statement did not identify the student.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Feb. 6, 2023
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, 2023. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Feb. 6,...
wcluradio.com
Judy Ann Courtier
Judy Ann Courtier, 75, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, February 12th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Judy was born in Grand Ledge, MI on March 6, 1947, a daughter of the late Katherine (Keebler) Crowe and Ernest Cone. On October 31, 1964, she married John Courtier in Lansing, MI.
wcluradio.com
Marshia Kaye Gregory
Marshia Kaye Gregory, age 64, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. Marshia was a gifted artist and crafter, a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother (YaYa), sister, and friend. She was saved as a young girl at Rock Springs Baptist Church and was a member of Rocky Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
wcluradio.com
Helen Tipton Deal
Helen Tipton Deal, 87, of Scottsville, KY passed away Friday, February 10 2023 at her residence. The Grandin, Missouri native was a retired employee of Greyhound, a member of Open Door Outreach Church and U.A.W. Local 2164. She was a daughter of the late Jeff William Tipton and Lucille Edith Pullian Tipton and wife of the late Jerry Lee Deal.
wcluradio.com
Marvel Dale Lowe
Marvel Dale Lowe, 76, of Russellville passed away Feb. 10, 2023 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was a funeral director/embalmer, former owner of Parrot & Ramsey Funeral Home in Campbellsville, former Taylor County Coroner, former owner of Campbellsville Hardwood Products, a farmer, logger and millworker. He was a son of the late Marvel Mills Lowe and Lillian Meredith Lowe. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Jo Driskill, Virginia Lowe and Melinda Senn.
wcluradio.com
Kathy Sue Campbell
Kathy Sue Campbell, 58 of Bowling Green passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Jiles Harry Lynch and Betty Peek Lynch who survives. She is also survived by her daughter and best friend Nina Campbell; She will be missed dearly by her closest friends, Angel Lance, Jessica Dickens and Ms Annie Holt as well as countless family members.
wcluradio.com
Richard Allen Bastanchury
Mr. Richard Allen Bastanchury, age 54, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Norton Healthcare in Louisville, Kentucky. Richard was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 26, 1968, a son of the late Larry Allen Bastanchury, and Nancy Aldene Calhoon. He graduated from Las Vegas High and enjoyed cooking.
wcluradio.com
Kenneth Dale Martin, Jr
Kenneth Dale Martin, Jr, 53, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Bowling Green, KY native was a son of the late Kenneth Dale Martin, Sr. and Linda Harriette Mosley Martin. He is survived by his fiancée’: Barbara Batey,...
1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’
Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations.
wcluradio.com
Joyce Young Mills
Joyce Young Mills of Greensburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late John Young and Lee Curry Young, was born on Wednesday, July 23, 1924 in the Exie Community of Green County and passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the Lakeway Nursing and Rehab Center in Benton, Kentucky. She was 98 years, six months, and 17 days of age.
WBKO
Habitat for Humanity Restore relocating, grand opening on Feb. 11
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green and Warren County’s Restore is just days away from the grand opening of their new location in downtown Bowling Green. Right across from the Bowling Green Ballpark will be the new home of the organization’s secondhand store.
WBKO
Lone Star Rodeo Company rides into Bowling Green at WKU Ag Expo Center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cowboys and cowgirls of Kentucky laced up their boots for a day at the Lone Star Rodeo Company. Participants and attendees gathered at WKU’s Agriculture Expo Center for some western-style entertainment in South Central Kentucky. The Lone Star Rodeo Company hosted an array of...
wcluradio.com
John William “Billy” Compton, Jr
John William “Billy” Compton, Jr., 71, Glasgow died Friday, February 10, 2023 at his residence. A native of Barren County, he was the son of the late John William Compton, Sr. and Amanda Ruth Smith Compton. He was a retired truck driver for Houchens Industries and a lover of the guitar and playing music.
Trader Joe’s Moving Into South Central KY But It’s Not What You Might Think
Have you ever visited a Trader Joe's? They have them in Louisville, Lexington, and Nashville. I've been to the one in Nashville. Of Trader Joe's and Whole Foods--the two chains I assume are direct rivals due to their offerings--I much prefer Trader Joe's. AMERICA'S FASCINATION WITH TRADER JOE'S. And that's...
WBKO
First newborn surrendered in Bowling Green Safe Haven Baby Box
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A healthy baby was surrendered to the Bowling Green Fire Department in the Safe Haven Baby Box located at 385 Lovers Lane. Officials announced the anonymous surrender on Thursday, Feb. 9. “This Baby Box location hasn’t been open for three months yet, but it was...
WBKO
Glasgow Detective placed on administrative leave as investigation continues
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department and Kentucky State Police are investigating a complaint involving Glasgow Police Detective Guy Turcotte. Turcotte has been placed on administrative leaving pending the outcome of the investigation. We will have more information as it is released.
wcluradio.com
Area High School Basketball Schedule for Monday, February 13, 2023
ON TONIGHT’S LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCHEDULE, ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE’S BOYS HOST RUSSELLVILLE. IN GIRLS GAMES…EDMONSON COUNTY ENTERTAINS OHIO COUNTY; AND SOUTH WARREN GOES TO TODD CENTRAL. AND IN A GIRL/BOY DOUBLEHEADER, WARREN EAST VISITS GREEN COUNTY.
wcluradio.com
Mr. Leon Tarter
Mr. Leon Tarter, left this world to join his Savior on February 9, 2023, at his residence with his family around him. Leon was born on September 19, 1924, to his beloved parents Sam and Mirtie Keith Tarter who preceded him in death. He lived a long life doing what he loved—auctioneering.
wcluradio.com
Campbell enters plea of not guilty in murder of Scottsville man
GLASGOW — A man involved in the alleged murder of a Scottsville man last Friday appeared in Barren District Court for the first time on Monday afternoon. James E. Campbell, 46, of Glasgow, appeared via Zoom from the Barren County Detention Center donned in orange jail clothing. He appeared alongside his attorney, Johnny Bell, for arraignment.
Comments / 0