Kathy Sue Campbell, 58 of Bowling Green passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Jiles Harry Lynch and Betty Peek Lynch who survives. She is also survived by her daughter and best friend Nina Campbell; She will be missed dearly by her closest friends, Angel Lance, Jessica Dickens and Ms Annie Holt as well as countless family members.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO