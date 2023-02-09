ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – One dog was rescued and the other died after a home fire in Orangeburg, according to Orangeburg Public Safety. Orangeburg Public Safety Fire Department says on the evening of Friday, February 10th crews responded to a home fire on Fall Street. Firefighters were able to make entry through the front door and immediately begin fire suppression efforts and look for occupants.

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO