abccolumbia.com
Two Murdaugh trial jurors test positive for Covid-19
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We are entering the fourth week of the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh today, after last week’s testimonies ranging from Murdaugh’s close friend to his former housekeeper. Last week, we got an idea of when the prosecution would likely rest it’s case, expected...
abccolumbia.com
Gas prices in Columbia decline, according to Gas Buddy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices in Columbia are down compared to last week. According to Gas Buddy, the average gas price in Columbia has fallen 10.6 cents since last week averaging at $2.97 a gallon. Prices are 3 cents higher than they were a month ago and 21.9 cents...
abccolumbia.com
No one hurt after a house fire on Rawl Street in Lexington
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County firefighters say no one is hurt after a house fire this morning. It happened at the 100 block of Rawl Street in the Red Bank area around 2 a.m. According to investigators, crews arrived at the abandoned home with heavy fire and...
abccolumbia.com
Two Notch Rd. blocked as deputies investigate threat
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say Two Notch Rd. was blocked near Decker Blvd at the 7300 block just before noon. Authorities say they were investigating a threat to a business in the area. Deputies asked drivers in the area to seek another route. Investigators say the...
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: 66 year-old missing woman safely located
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg authorities found a missing 66-year old woman who walked away from her residence. Deputies located Dorris Brown 10 miles from her home after a caller reported someone trying to catch a ride at a gas station at the junction of North and Kennerly roads. As...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington traffic alert: multiple lanes closed at Sunset Blvd./US-378
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police issued a traffic alert at the intersection of Sunset Blvd./US-378 at Old Cherokee Road. Authorities say multiple lanes are closed at the site due to a collision. Please seek an alternate route until the roadway reopens.
abccolumbia.com
The Market at Richland Library seeks farmers, artisans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library is looking for farmer, bakers, local authors, and artisans to be vendors at this year’s Market in April. Individuals can attend an interest meeting on Feb. 15 from 3 p.m.—4 p.m at Richland Library Main. The Market will open every Wednesday, beginning...
abccolumbia.com
One dog rescued, one dies in home fire in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – One dog was rescued and the other died after a home fire in Orangeburg, according to Orangeburg Public Safety. Orangeburg Public Safety Fire Department says on the evening of Friday, February 10th crews responded to a home fire on Fall Street. Firefighters were able to make entry through the front door and immediately begin fire suppression efforts and look for occupants.
abccolumbia.com
One person injured in Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – One man is injured after a Saturday night shooting in Sumter, according to the Sumter Police Department. The Sumter Police Department says officers responded to a shots fired call to the 200 block of Clement Road. Investigators say a 41-year-old resident said he was inside when he heard gunfire behind the home and was struck.
abccolumbia.com
Deputies searching for suspect in school break in
Orangeburg Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office say they are looking for a man who broke into an area high school. Investigators say surveillance cameras at Edisto High School captured images of a man who broke into the school. Deputies say on February 9th...
abccolumbia.com
Irmo Police investigating hit-and-run
IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)—Irmo Police are looking for multiple suspects involved in a hit-and-run in Irmo over the weekend. It happened Saturday afternoon on Piney Grove Road just off I-26. According to investigators, multiple people were hurt in the collision and several suspects left the scene from one of the...
abccolumbia.com
Deadly shooting at a restaurant in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – One teen is dead after a shooting at a McDonalds in Sumter. According to the Sumter County Coroner, 14-year-old Jacob Russ was shot and killed at the McDonalds at 101 North Lafayette Drive. Investigators say it happened on Sunday, February 12th around 3:45 p.m. Russ...
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia man charged in drug case
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)– A West Columbia man was arrested with multiple drug charges after narcotics agents allege he delivered drugs to his home last month. Authorities say they received a tip that 28 year-old Nasiyr Shem James was having drugs delivered to his home to sell them in Lexington and Richland counties.
abccolumbia.com
Remembrance walk held for gun violence victim in Eastover
EASTOVER, S.C. (WOLO) – A walk of remembrance held in Eastover for a victim of gun violence. Organizers of the event say 34-year-old Kwame Jones was killed and two other men were also shot in 2018 in Eastover. This weekend family and friends paid tribute to Jones life and...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Medical Center invites public to “therapy dog stress break” event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington Medical Center is hosting a “therapy dog stress break” on Valentine’s Day for the public and staff members to spend time with man’s best friend as a way to help reduce stress and lower blood pressure. The free event will take...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police arrest individual for narcotics trafficking
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department says a traffic stop led to the arrest of an individual for narcotics trafficking. Authorities seized 1,000 Xanax pills, two handguns, and $1650 cash. More information will be provided once released.
abccolumbia.com
12 year old reported missing is found safe
Richland Co, SC (WOLO) — Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department spent most of the afternoon and well into the early evening searching for a 12 year old reported missing Friday. According to authorities the child, Euriah Joseph disappeared while she was taking taking her dog for...
abccolumbia.com
FBI warns public of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Valentine’s Day is tomorrow and the FBI and the Federal Trade Commission are warning people to be on the lookout for romance scams. Con artists are targeting lonely people through dating apps and social media to get their money. Mike Valerio has the red flags...
abccolumbia.com
Revised data shows consumer prices didn’t fall in December
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Newly released data shows December consumer prices rose from the month before, instead of falling as previously thought. When the Bureau of Labor and Statistics released the raw data, prices were down one tenth of a percent last month, but after the agency recalculated it for seasonal factors—like weather events, and holidays— the Consumer Price Index went up one tenth of a percent in December.
abccolumbia.com
Number of Seniors in the Midlands needing food assistance is on the rise
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Midlands is still seeing a lot of challenges from the pandemic, with the number of seniors needing food assistance increasing. Senior Resources says there continues to be a long waitlist of seniors seeking support from Meals on Wheels. According to the group, 7.4 million seniors nationwide...
