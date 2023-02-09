ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Central Christian hosts pep rally for teacher’s 97th birthday

Last Monday, Lila Oliphant walked into a packed gym of cheering students, staff and community members at Central Christian School. The surprise pep rally honored her 97th birthday and her longstanding commitment as a kindergarten, reading and art teacher at the Sharpsburg school. Among many honoring Mrs. Oliphant was Head...
SHARPSBURG, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Bell makes history as first Black plant manager in Bonnell history

Lewis Bell has made history as the first African American to hold the plant manager position in the history of Bonnell Aluminum, which has operated in Newnan for years. Bonnell Aluminum is a subsidiary of Tredegar Industries. The 500,000-square-foot plant covers 12 acres and includes casting, extrusion, painting, acid etch anodizing, buffing and fabrication. Bonnell is currently working on its new headquarters, which will be in downtown Newnan.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Milton Eugene "Gene" Tollerson

Milton Eugene "Gene" Tollerson, 90, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023. He was born August 19, 1932, in Carroll County, GA to the late Jimmy Gay Tollerson & Tiny Mae Lester Tollerson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Hazel Hinesley Tollerson, and daughter Deborah Blount Lambert.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Cold Case: Who killed Carl Smith?

At around 4 a.m. on Sept. 26, 1997, Carl Smith stumbled into a Greenville Street gas station, bleeding profusely from severe head wounds, and asked for help. He got something to drink and sat down in a booth while the clerk called police. When they arrived, Smith was able to give a brief statement – he’d been attacked by at least two men wielding sticks, he told the officer – before falling unconscious. Smith, who had suffered multiple injuries all over his body from a severe beating, passed away without ever regaining consciousness at an Atlanta hospital later that night. He died from blunt force trauma to his head.
NEWNAN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Whataburger to break ground in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Suspect unknown in armed robbery at a LaGrange Circle K

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early on the morning of Saturday February 11, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to an armed robbery on Roanoke Road. Law Enforcement arrived to the 1800 block of Roanoke Road (Circle K), around 1:20am. According to authorities, an armed robbery had occurred. Officers met...
COLUMBUS, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Student arrested at Newnan High

A 17-year-old Newnan High School student was arrested Thursday for having a pocketknife in his boot. Authorities said he “bragged” to another student that he had the knife, and that student notified administrators. “He never threatened or presented it,” said Lt. Greg VanSant of the Newnan Police Department....
atlantanewsfirst.com

Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Coweta County man gets 30 years for 2016 armed robbery of Waffle House

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marcus Allen Daniels was sentenced to a total of 30 years to serve 25 years in prison for the 2016 armed robbery of the Waffle House in Sharpsburg. Authorities said Daniels was one of the three masked individuals who collected money from the register...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a metro Atlanta restaurant security guard was shot late Saturday evening. Officers responded to the Sage Woodfire Tavern at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. around 10:52 p.m. on Saturday. Dunwoody police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First...
DUNWOODY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman missing from southwest Atlanta area since January, police say

ATLANTA - Have you seen this woman? The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit has asked the public to help in the search for a woman who has been missing since mid-January. Authorities said 27-year-old Ashley Lollis was last seen Jan. 17 near Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta. Anyone...
ATLANTA, GA

