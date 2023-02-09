Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
Central Christian hosts pep rally for teacher’s 97th birthday
Last Monday, Lila Oliphant walked into a packed gym of cheering students, staff and community members at Central Christian School. The surprise pep rally honored her 97th birthday and her longstanding commitment as a kindergarten, reading and art teacher at the Sharpsburg school. Among many honoring Mrs. Oliphant was Head...
Newnan Times-Herald
Bell makes history as first Black plant manager in Bonnell history
Lewis Bell has made history as the first African American to hold the plant manager position in the history of Bonnell Aluminum, which has operated in Newnan for years. Bonnell Aluminum is a subsidiary of Tredegar Industries. The 500,000-square-foot plant covers 12 acres and includes casting, extrusion, painting, acid etch anodizing, buffing and fabrication. Bonnell is currently working on its new headquarters, which will be in downtown Newnan.
Newnan Times-Herald
Milton Eugene "Gene" Tollerson
Milton Eugene "Gene" Tollerson, 90, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023. He was born August 19, 1932, in Carroll County, GA to the late Jimmy Gay Tollerson & Tiny Mae Lester Tollerson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Hazel Hinesley Tollerson, and daughter Deborah Blount Lambert.
Newnan Times-Herald
Cold Case: Who killed Carl Smith?
At around 4 a.m. on Sept. 26, 1997, Carl Smith stumbled into a Greenville Street gas station, bleeding profusely from severe head wounds, and asked for help. He got something to drink and sat down in a booth while the clerk called police. When they arrived, Smith was able to give a brief statement – he’d been attacked by at least two men wielding sticks, he told the officer – before falling unconscious. Smith, who had suffered multiple injuries all over his body from a severe beating, passed away without ever regaining consciousness at an Atlanta hospital later that night. He died from blunt force trauma to his head.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
Vigil held for Atlanta nightlife legend, family posts $100K reward for info on suspect
Police want to talk to Jonathan Soto, 39, about the killing of Michael Gidewon.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County police searching for missing woman with multiple mental illnesses
JONESBORO, Ga. - A Clayton County woman with diagnosed mental illnesses has gone missing from the Jonesboro area. Authorities issued a Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons. Clarissa Griffith, 39, was reported missing late Friday night. The Clayton County Police Department said Griffith was last...
Robber who slipped and fell outside Waffle House heading to prison, Coweta County deputies say
An armed robber will serve 25 years in jail after he and another man robbed a Sharpsburg Waffle House in Coweta County.
Deja News: Brian Nichols killed four in 2005 courthouse rampage
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: A review of the news that made The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s front pages through the decades.
Storage facility accidentally auctions off everything metro Atlanta woman owns
The most they would offer her to make up for it was $5K, she says.
Person found shot, dead inside car in parking lot of Wells Fargo bank in South Fulton, police say
Details on what led up to the incident is still being investigated.
WTVM
Suspect unknown in armed robbery at a LaGrange Circle K
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Early on the morning of Saturday February 11, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to an armed robbery on Roanoke Road. Law Enforcement arrived to the 1800 block of Roanoke Road (Circle K), around 1:20am. According to authorities, an armed robbery had occurred. Officers met...
Newnan Times-Herald
Student arrested at Newnan High
A 17-year-old Newnan High School student was arrested Thursday for having a pocketknife in his boot. Authorities said he “bragged” to another student that he had the knife, and that student notified administrators. “He never threatened or presented it,” said Lt. Greg VanSant of the Newnan Police Department....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
2nd Gwinnett teenager found dead this week from same high school
A Gwinnett County high school community is grieving the loss of two students this week after a second teenager was found dead, officials confirmed.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Coweta County man gets 30 years for 2016 armed robbery of Waffle House
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marcus Allen Daniels was sentenced to a total of 30 years to serve 25 years in prison for the 2016 armed robbery of the Waffle House in Sharpsburg. Authorities said Daniels was one of the three masked individuals who collected money from the register...
‘Critically missing’ 12-year-old last seen getting on school bus, Atlanta police say
His mother told police she called his teacher and was told he got in trouble and was asked to leave the classroom.
Nearly 40 crashes already this year at one Cobb County intersection
The Cobb County Police department has responded to nearly 40 car crashes on Roswell Road this year and the number continues to grow.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Metro Atlanta restaurant security guard shot after couple didn’t pay for meal
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a metro Atlanta restaurant security guard was shot late Saturday evening. Officers responded to the Sage Woodfire Tavern at 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd. around 10:52 p.m. on Saturday. Dunwoody police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman missing from southwest Atlanta area since January, police say
ATLANTA - Have you seen this woman? The Atlanta Police Department's Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit has asked the public to help in the search for a woman who has been missing since mid-January. Authorities said 27-year-old Ashley Lollis was last seen Jan. 17 near Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta. Anyone...
