Archax, ScribeStar to Digitalize Issuance, Admission Processes for Securities Exchange
Archax, the first FCA-regulated digital securities exchange broker and custodian, announced a partnership with ScribeStar, the digital capital markets documentation and compliance platform, in order “to create a fully digital issuance and admissions experience for companies accessing the Archax markets.”. Archax’s institutional-grade, regulated exchange and custody infrastructure is “transforming...
Digital Lending Platform MONIX Closes $20M Round to Support Financial Inclusion in Thailand
MONIX Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based AI-powered digital lending platform, announced that the company has secured US$20 million in the first close of its pre-IPO fundraising. The investment round was “led by the mothership SCBX and a new investor Lombard Asia, a Southeast Asia’s growth-focused private equity manager, demonstrating the company’s strong growth in micro-finance lending on the path to IPO in the near future and becoming the market leader in Thailand’s digital lending arena.”
Coinbase Explains Why Its Staking Services are Not Securities
As more of the crypto ecosystem adopts proof of stake over the more energy-intensive proof of work protocol, crypto users around the world are “being introduced to the benefits of ‘staking,” according to an update from Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer at Coinbase, notes that...
Digital Assets Platform FalconX Appoints Tech Sector Professional Baris Cetinok to Executive Role
FalconX, a digital assets platform for institutional investors, announced that Baris Cetinok has joined the team as Chief Product Officer. As a product and technology veteran with more than 25 years of experience, Cetinok has played an integral role in “shaping important business initiatives and delivering exceptional products for some of the world’s most renowned brands, including Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and American Express.”
Engagement Banking Platform Backbase Expands European Presence with Office in Italy
The Italian banking sector is going through a moment of “strong transformation” and faces many challenges in customer relations, according to an update from Backbase. Its centrality is “increasingly evident and its daily needs, which are constantly evolving, become more and more pressing and to be satisfied instantly, possibly in self-service mode.”
Insurtech Cowbell Teams Up with Millennial Shift Technologies, an E-Trading Platform Suite
Cowbell, the provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced a partnership with Millennial Shift Technologies, a custom branded e-trading platform suite. The partnership will deliver Cowbell’s cyber insurance programs, Cowbell Prime 100 and 250, on Millennial Shift’s e-trading broker platform, mFactor. Now, more than...
Identity Decisioning Platform Alloy Launches in the United Kingdom
US Fintech Alloy has launched in the UK, strengthening its presence in EMEA “with key senior hires and office space in London.”. Alloy‘s Identity Decisioning Platform “helps banks and fintech companies to make smarter and faster decisions about the risk profile of each customer, and keep them safe from financial crime.”
European Financing Platform Debitum Shares Key Updates, Strategy for 2023
Interest – 9.00% p.a. Collateral – accrued game developer receivables. Overcollateralized with accruing future revenues from blue-chip gaming, advertisement companies, and governmental institutions. 2nd ABS program details:. Total ABS amount 340 000 EUROS. Interest rate – 9.25% p.a. Period – 8 months. Category – A+
Bondora Reports Strong Start in 2023 for Investments, Loan Originations
2023 starts where 2022 ended, with a “strong wave” of loan originations and investments. Investors added a total of €17,087,257 to their accounts, according to an update from Bondora. And loan originations also launched into the new year “with an impressive €17,137,703.”. In January, 2,179...
Digital Banking: Nubank Announces Management Changes in Nu Colombia
Nu Colombia, Nubank’s (NYSE: NU) subsidiary in the country, announces that Catalina Breton, who has served as General Manager for the past 4 years, will be “stepping down from her role in the upcoming weeks to focus on personal projects.”. Breton will be working “with the team in...
Singapore-based Fintech Tazapay Secures $16.9M via Series A Round
Tazapay, a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments, announced that it has raised $16.9 million in its Series A funding round. Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia led the investment round, “with EscapeVelocity (escp.vc), PayPal Alumni Fund, as well as renowned angel investor Gokul Rajaram joining as new investors. Existing investors Foundamental, January Capital, RTP Global and Saison Capital also participated in this round.”
Chinese Fintech Qudian Regains Compliance with NYSE Minimum Price Requirement
Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD), a consumer-oriented technology company in China, today announced that the company has “regained compliance with the New York Stock Exchange’s (NYSE) continued listing standard for share prices as confirmed by a notification letter from the NYSE on February 1, 2023.”. On September 22, 2022,...
Broadridge Leverages Point Focal on Alternative Data Driven Insights
To provide clients with better access to innovative portfolio analytics and alternative data driven quantitative insights, global Fintech Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) announced a strategic partnership with analytics solution provider, Point Focal. This collaboration will “bring Point Focal’s insights to NYFIX, Broadridge’s order-routing network platform, providing automated reports that...
Mike Taormina: Alluvial COO Explains Why Liquid Staking Is The Next Major DeFi Innovation
Crowdfund Insider recently connected with Mike Taormina, Alluvial’s Co-Founder Chief Operating Officer. As COO of Alluvial, he works with industry professionals to build Liquid Collective, an enterprise-grade liquid staking standard. Alluvial is the software development company supporting the implementation of the Liquid Collective protocol. Alluvial is focused on the...
London-based Green Fintech ekko Is Preparing for Sustained Growth
London-based, green Fintech ekko is gearing up for a year of “sustained growth.”. The company revealed “a series of unique product updates, and has opened up its service to employers, banks and payment providers for the first time.” These announcements come ahead of “the imminent announcement of the company’s expert advisory board.”
Payments Fintech FIS Is Reportedly Planning to Break-up Business Operations
Banking and payments conglomerate Fidelity National Information Services Inc (NYSE: FIS) is reportedly planning to break up its operations, which will involve undoing a $43 billion acquisition it finalized a few years back. This, according to sources familiar with the matter (and cited by Reuters). FIS intends to pursue a...
Uppsala Security, Korea Digital Asset Focused on Consignment Services, AML Solutions Implementation
Uppsala Security, a provider of security tools and services for Crypto AML/CTF, Transaction Risk Management, Regulatory Compliance, and Transaction Tracking, announced that it has signed a Virtual Asset Customization (Consignment) contract with Korea Digital Asset (KODA). Through this contract, KODA’s virtual asset consignment system “will be in charge of monitoring...
Vaultavo Introduces Biometric Smart Card Based Crypto Custody Solution
Vaultavo Inc. has developed a patent-pending crypto custody solution “to address the security requirements of the institutional market and its clients.”. The Vaultavo Custody Solution “combines the world’s first biometric digital asset custody smart card with state-of-the-art proprietary vaults and secure SaaS digital platform and access portals, to create a solution that reinvents custody as we know it today.”
FinWise Bank Appoints Robert Keil as SVP, Chief Fintech Officer
FinWise Bank, a subsidiary of FinWise Bancorp, is pleased to announce the addition of Robert Keil as Senior Vice President and Chief Fintech Officer, “reporting to James Noone.”. Keil will be responsible “for supporting existing customers, business line strategy, and growth initiatives within the bank’s Strategic Programs line of...
Select Innovations, Mastercard, Deserve to Launch New Kind of Rewards Card
Luxury membership community Select announced the coming launch of the Select World Elite Mastercard. The new Select credit card will “combine Select’s robust network of ongoing, significant, and often exclusive member benefits, an uncapped 2% cash back across most spend categories, and World Elite Mastercard benefits.”. Current Select...
