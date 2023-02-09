MONIX Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based AI-powered digital lending platform, announced that the company has secured US$20 million in the first close of its pre-IPO fundraising. The investment round was “led by the mothership SCBX and a new investor Lombard Asia, a Southeast Asia’s growth-focused private equity manager, demonstrating the company’s strong growth in micro-finance lending on the path to IPO in the near future and becoming the market leader in Thailand’s digital lending arena.”

1 DAY AGO