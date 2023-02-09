Read full article on original website
sdpb.org
Social studies standards proposal largely rejected by South Dakota educators
Rapid City was host to the state Board of Education Standards meeting Friday, the third of four meetings discussing new proposed social studies standards. Dozens of educators, administrators and parents made their voices heard in person, with hundreds of public comments submitted online. The turbulent, hours-long meeting was held at...
mykxlg.com
Bill Passes Excluding Townships from Fuel Excise Tax if Owned Machinery
Dustin Leiseth, local Northeast South Dakota resident and President of the South Dakota Association of Towns and Townships, says he has been seeing good progress on bills they have been following and gave KXLG News an update. Your browser does not support the audio element. Leiseth explains crossover day…. Leiseth...
kelo.com
Strong no on free student lunches for South Dakota public schools
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — A bill that would have provided free lunches to all public-school students was debated Monday morning by the South Dakota House Education Committee. House Bill 1221 was sponsored by Representative Kaydn Wittman of Sioux Falls, who called charging for school lunches “exploitative” since students are obligated to be at school. State Education Department Secretary Joe Graves opposed the bill because of its cost. The Committee voted fourteen to one to send the bill to the forty first day, which tellingly kills it.
dakotafreepress.com
HB 1200: Require Citizens to Collect 1,000 Signatures from Each Legislative District to Put Constitutional Amendments to Statewide Vote
The South Dakota Republican Party’ latest attack on direct democracy is House Bill 1200, which would impose a geographical quota on petition signatures to place citizen-sponsored constitutional amendments on the ballot. HB 1200, prime-sponsored by Representative Liz May (R-27/Kyle) appends her geographical quota to SDCL 2-1-1, which currently deals...
South Dakota CAFOs may soon bid adieu to most all nuisance lawsuits
There are lots of agricultural facts that you can take to the bank (feel free to add one of your own). Chickens lay eggs. Corn had its origin in a wild grass plant called teosinte. Brown cows have four legs and do not produce chocolate milk despite the opinion to the contrary of 16 million Americans. And oh yeah, concentrated animal feeding operations are known polluters who hate, hate, HATE, what they say are “frivolous lawsuits” filed by their geographical neighbors who can’t get drifting manure stench out of their laundry.
kelo.com
Noem declares disasters from December storms
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — This week Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2023-03, which declares a disaster in counties impacted by the severe winter storms this past December. The order declares a disaster to exist in 16 South Dakota counties. The Executive Order is part of a request for...
kelo.com
Medical marijuana laws come into focus
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — The question of medical marijuana became clearer in the South Dakota legislature. Consultations to obtain certification for medical marijuana would have to take place in medical facilities under a bill passed by the South Dakota House on Thursday. HB 1172 aims to stop so-called “pop-up...
mykxlg.com
Gov. Kristi Noem Signs Executive Order for Disaster Relief, Local Area Included
Yesterday, Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2023-03, which declared a disaster in counties impacted by the severe winter storms this past December. The order declares a disaster in the counties of Bennett, Brookings, Clark, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Jackson, Jones, Kingsbury, Mellette, Oglala Lakota, Potter, Roberts, Stanley, Todd, and Tripp. The order also states that federal resources are needed to help with the impacts of the storm for state, tribal, and local governments.
KELOLAND TV
Duba’s attempt to redefine marriage is blocked
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law will continue to say marriage is between a man and a woman. Democrat Rep. Linda Duba hoped to remove those gender-specific words and replace them with “between two persons.” She also wanted to remove a statement in state law that specifically says a marriage between two persons of the same gender isn’t valid.
dakotanewsnow.com
See inside South Dakota’s only cannabis testing lab
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When we first introduced you to Jared Nieuwenhuis in 2020, he had just launched a soil testing company for farmers. Since then, his lab has changed. First, Nieuwenhuis changed to testing cannabis for a South Dakota tribe. “An independent testing laboratory for the Flandreau...
KELOLAND TV
1742nd Transportation Company welcomed home after southern border deployment
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Army National Guard’s 1742nd Transportation Company was welcomed home Sunday in Sioux Falls after a 13-month deployment to the southern border near Tuscon, Arizona. The 125 soldiers members of the company actually returned about three months ago, but had officially...
hubcityradio.com
HB1080 passes the South Dakota Senate, heading to the Governor’s desk
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- A bill that would prohibit certain medical and surgical interventions on minor patients dealing with gender issues was passed by the South Dakota Senate Thursday. Bill supporter Senator John Wiik (wick) of Big Stone City says kids and parents dealing with puberty need support not surgery. Senator Liz...
KELOLAND TV
Transformation Project files lawsuit against Noem, Secretary of Health
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Transformation Project has filed a federal lawsuit against Governor Kristi Noem and the Secretary of Health in their official capacities. In December, the state’s Department of Health terminated a contract it had with the advocacy group. That contract allowed the organization to...
q957.com
South Dakota AG joins gun lawsuit
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Friday that South Dakota has joined 24 other states in a lawsuit against federal requirements that impact pistol owners who use stabilizing braces. The lawsuit opposes a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives rule, which was finalized...
Competing Republican views about ‘election integrity’ yield dozens of bills
Political rhetoric about election integrity has translated into a cascade of election-related bills from feuding factions of South Dakota’s Republican Party. Republican legislative leaders announced a package of election-related bills they want to adopt during this year’s 38-day legislative session in Pierre, which began last month and continues until March. Meanwhile, a subset of Republican […] The post Competing Republican views about ‘election integrity’ yield dozens of bills appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
Trans teen, advocates react to HB 1080 advancing to Gov. desk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The transgender community of South Dakota and their advocates are waiting as House Bill 1080 is sent to Governor Kristi Noem’s desk for her signature — Republican lawmakers have said she supports the bill. HB 1080, which prohibits gender-affirming health care for...
hubcityradio.com
HB1230 passes the South Dakota House
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- Several bills dealing with eminent domain were debated in the South Dakota legislature this week. House Minority Leader Oren Lesmeister of Parade says the House passed one bill that clarifies how eminent domain can be used. Lesmeister says negotiation are often dragged out too long. Lesmeister says the...
drgnews.com
Sales tax on food, medical marijuana and medical care for transgender kids up for discussion today by South Dakota lawmakers
Today (Feb. 9, 2023) is the 21st Legislative Day out of 39 and the last day the South Dakota Legislature meets this week. At 7:45 a.m. (CT), the House Taxation Committee is scheduled to hear two other bills to reduce but not end the state sales tax on food. (HB 1095 and 1095). They are proposed by Democratic Oren Lesmeister from Parade. Republican Gov. Kristi Noem supports ending the state sales tax on food. Her bill has already passed the Joint Appropriations Committee and is pending in the House. (HB 1075)
Democrats: Noem not reaching across the aisle, answering questions
Democrats in the state Legislature have not been impressed with Gov. Kristi Noem’s approach during the 2023 session.
newscenter1.tv
How does homelessness in South Dakota compare to the rest of the U.S.?
An estimated 582,462 people experienced homelessness on a single night in January 2022, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency notes that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to a far higher number, but with government outreach and programs to prevent eviction through rental assistance, the national homelessness rate rose only by 0.3% from 2020 to 2022.
