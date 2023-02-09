Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Watch up for most of Colorado: What you need to know
DENVER — A sizeable snowstorm will bring much of Colorado medium-to-high impacts, starting on Tuesday night. In the Denver area, the heaviest of the snow will probably fall on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning before gradually diminishing throughout the rest of the day. Most of the Denver area will most likely end up with 3-6 inches worth of snowfall, though it appears most areas will probably see closer to the lower end of that range.
Winter Bike to Work Day: Free breakfast stations across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Dust off your bicycle for the annual Winter to Work Day in Colorado. Denver Regional Council of Governments, in partnership with seven regional transportation management associations, encourages commuters to bike to work on Friday, Feb. 10. The day is meant to help riders save money on...
Colorado's Most Endangered Places: 5 new sites added to the list
DENVER — Colorado Preservation, Inc. (CPI) announced five new additions to the 2023 Most Endangered Places list on Thursday, also saying one endangered site previously added to the list has been restored and another site was lost. The nonprofit organization, which works with communities in the state to save...
Denver-area snowstorm possible next week
DENVER — After a snowy start to the winter for the Front Range and most of Colorado, it's been a little quiet to start February. It looks like that quiet start is about to change. A few inches of snow look likely for most of eastern Colorado, including the...
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
Colorado nonprofit delivering medical supplies to people impacted by earthquake
COLORADO, USA — Volunteers have been working tirelessly at the Project CURE headquarters in Centennial following the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey. More than 33,000 people have died. Rescuers have been searching for people trapped in the rubble. On Sunday, they found more survivors, including a pregnant woman and two children.
Prep Rally | Sunday, February 12
DENVER — Miss the Sunday Prep Rally? Watch it here!. Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage every Saturday and Sunday on the 9NEWS Prep Rally with Scotty Gange!. If you have a story idea you can email 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter...
CDOT offering Lyft credit ahead of Super Bowl
DENVER — Are you planning on going out on Super Bowl Sunday?. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is offering a $10 Lyft credit for Coloradans who are planning on going out on a busy Sunday. CDOT launched this promotion to stop people from driving drunk on the roads...
Colorado's teacher shortage: A look at past fixes and the future
For decades, we've talked about the teacher shortage. Robert Gould with the Denver Classroom Teachers Association said that in 2023, the top issue remains funding.
Eastbound I-70 reopens from Aurora to Kansas border
AURORA, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 reopened from Aurora to the Kansas state line Thursday morning. CDOT tweeted at 7:33 a.m., that eastbound lanes had reopened. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the interstate was closed earlier Thursday morning due to safety concerns from Exit 292 (Airpark Road) to Kansas.
Bird flu found in Colorado bear, mountain lion
COLORADO, USA — State wildlife officials have identified three recent cases of Colorado wildlife that have become sick with avian influenza (HPAI), or bird flu. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said in a release Thursday that a black bear from Huerfano County was affected by the disease in October, a skunk from Weld County tested positive in November and a mountain lion that died in Gunnison County was recently confirmed to have the disease.
The state and the IRS are at odds over taxing your TABOR refund
DENVER — That $750 you got at the end of last year might actually be taxable, despite what the state's been saying. Colorado has previously said that Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) refunds are not taxable, but the IRS isn't so sure. The IRS is now telling taxpayers in...
Xcel's betting on gas with your money
DENVER — Xcel Energy's plan to buy gas for next winter got approved by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) on Wednesday. The plan calls for Xcel to hedge -- or get insurance -- against gas going up unexpectedly. The plan only works if the price of gas goes up...
