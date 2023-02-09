ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Anthony Davis gets honest about Lakers trading Russell Westbrook

After a disastrous two years with the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook was finally dealt to the Utah Jazz this past week in a three-team swap. Westbrook was a rough fit in L.A. from the jump. He clashed with fans. Argued with his teammates. Got coaches fired. It was bad from beginning to end.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
lakeshowlife.com

A dream Lakers buyout target could become available soon

The Los Angeles Lakers accomplished a lot during the NBA trade deadline. Los Angeles was the most active team at the deadline and was able to get both younger and more talented without giving up that many assets in return. It is safe to say that fans are pleased with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker

Following the NBA trade deadline, teams around the league are looking to add value to their roster with some players being bought out of their contracts. Here are all the latest updates in regards to who is signing where in the buyout market.
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
NBA

Hornets Waive Reggie Jackson

February 12, 2023 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today the team has waived guard Reggie Jackson. Jackson, who was acquired in a trade with the L.A. Clippers on February 9, did not appear in a game for the Hornets. In 12...
CHARLOTTE, NC

