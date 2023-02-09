Read full article on original website
Arrest made after camera found in Marion campus bathroomThe LanternMarion, OH
Remains of Missing Ohio WWII Fighter Pilot Finally IdentifiedPrateek DasguptaLima, OH
Ohio State Lima campus to close Wednesday due to winter storm, ATI campus cancels morning classesThe LanternLima, OH
JoAnn Store Closing in Ohio This MonthBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Hofeller, Hiatt and Clark closing after 125 years
LIMA — The closing of Hofeller, Hiatt and Clark, a 125-year-old men’s clothing store, signifies the end of an era for the business and the Lima community it served. The store has been a mainstay in Lima’s downtown, providing formal and casual attire to generations of men throughout the region. The closure serves as a reminder of the changing times and the impact that technology and shifting consumer behavior can have on traditional brick-and-mortar retail businesses.
Engineer’s Office Announces Road Closing
The Hardin County Engineer’s Office announced a road closing. starting today (February 13). Starting today, Township Road 22, between County Roads 95 and 113 in Washington Township, will be closed for 3 to 4 days. That is due to a bridge repair project.
3 More Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond Locations To Close
Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will shutter 150 more stores across the country.
Columbus City Center | Shopping mall in Ohio
Columbus City Center (known locally as City Center) was a 1,250,000 sq ft (116,000 m2), three-level shopping center in Columbus, Ohio. It was located in the city's downtown, near the Ohio Statehouse, next to the Ohio Theatre, and connected to a Hyatt hotel. The mall had a large parking structure attached that, despite the mall's closure in 2009, is still used extensively by downtown workers.
The Buckeye Ranch and Nationwide Children’s Hospital about to break ground on new first-of-its-kind facility in Ohio
GROVE CITY, Ohio — The Buckeye Ranch has announced plans for a new, 48-bed residential treatment facility in Grove City. In partnership with Nationwide Children's hospital, it will be a place for young patients to focus on their mental health journey once they leave the hospital and before they return home.
Third Regular Session of 2023 for Kenton City Council on Tap Tonight
Kenton City Council is scheduled to meet this evening. Council members will hear from the Ohio Ethics Commission. The Kenton Hardin Health Department Report will be presented as well. There will be three items under new business that will be on first reading. The third regular session of the year...
United Way Creating Campaign Cabinet
The United Way of Hardin County is creating a Campaign Cabinet to help plan and implement this year’s Annual Giving Campaign. Duties will include helping to find and reach out to businesses to host workplace campaigns. Meetings will start off once per month but will end up being more...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food. What do you think about these amazing burger places in Ohio? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these burger spots in Ohio if you they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite burger places in Ohio too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Ohio so definitely leave your suggestions below.
2022 turned out to be busy year in Brown Township
The building of the Byxbe Campus for Delaware County offices may be the most noticeable thing happening in Brown Township, but it wasn’t the only thing that took place in 2022. Those who drive along the Point have no doubt noticed that the Tri-Township Fire Department Station 331 has...
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). In addition to great beers that are brewed in house, this place in Northeast Ohio offers some of the best chicken wings in the area. They use chicken that contains zero hormones and zero antibiotics. You can get their wings covered in tasty sauces such as miso-honey with scallions, gochujang garlic with sesame seeds, beer-b-q, buffalo, green house hot (which is made with jalapenos and poblanos), and Nashville (their Nashville sauce packs a ton of heat). They also have great dry rubs including zesty, everything bagel, green chili, spicy Cajun, and lemon pepper. If you have trouble deciding, you can also tell the kitchen to surprise you.
Wasted Space: OSU’s Mostly Empty East Side Hospital Campus
While The Ohio State University has certainly been growing rapidly at the Wexner Medical Center main campus, the branch hospital located on the East Side of Columbus has remained relatively untouched since it was first acquired by the college in 1999. Combined with the nearby Outpatient Care East building, OSU...
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains […]
Kenton Board of Education to Meet Tonight
The Kenton City Schools Board of Education will conduct the February meeting this evening. A presentation on the Kenton Elementary School Leader in Me program will be presented by Principal Angela Buttermand and four of her students. Several personnel items await Board action, including the approval of five substitute teacher...
Three Vehicles Involved in Sunday Afternoon Crash in Kenton
A three vehicle crash occurred late Sunday morning on Broadway at Franklin in Kenton. According to the Kenton Police Department report, 19 year old Kiara Harp, of Kenton, failed to stop in time and her vehicle struck the rear of a car being driven by 21 year old Morgan Speirs, of Alger.
Part of Seldom Seen to be resurfaced
The City of Powell is partnering with Delaware County to resurface a portion of Seldom Seen Road at a reduced cost to the city. During Tuesday’s meeting of Powell City Council, a resolution was approved authorizing City Manager Andrew White to enter into a cooperative agreement with the Delaware County Engineer’s Office for the project.
ONU Dicke College of Business Administration Earns Reaccreditation
ADA, Ohio – The James F. Dicke College of Business Administration at Ohio Northern University has received a full five-year extension of accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). AACSB-accredited schools have the highest quality faculty, relevant and challenging curriculum and provide educational and career...
One of the city’s most popular burger spots has opened its first-ever standalone location
From pop-up to food cart to North Market stalwart, Preston’s: A Burger Joint has operated under a variety of banners during its eventful tenure in Columbus. One thing it had never had, though, was a standalone brick and mortar space. Until now. According to a statement posted to Preston’s...
Police: Man dead in police shooting at Grove City Home Depot
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after being shot by a Columbus SWAT officer at the Grove City Home Depot Saturday night, according to police. Columbus police said a SWAT officer shot the man while trying to serve a warrant on him at the Home Depot store on the 1600 block of […]
KHS Spirit Week Underway
Kenton High School Spirit Week kicks off today and goes through this Friday February 17. Today, the 9th & 10th grade classes should dress as kids or toddlers and 11th & 12th grade students dress as senior citizens. Tomorrow is Monochromatic Day. Students should wear one color. Wednesday students should...
Deputies to increase patrol near Mercer Co. school after complaints of racing, traffic violations
After receiving multiple complaints of dangerous driving throughout the county, the Mercer County Sherriff’s Office said they will be increasing their patrol.
