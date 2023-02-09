Read full article on original website
NME
Trivium announce intimate UK ‘Goblins and Wizards’ tour
Trivium have announced they will be returning to the UK this summer for an intimate tour. The news comes just weeks after the Floridian heavy metallers last visited the UK for their ‘Dead Men & Dragons’ tour, which included a date at London’s 5,000 capacity Eventim Apollo.
NME
Heartworms to launch first music artist-inspired custom Airfix Spitfire
Heartworms has announced a collaboration with Airfix, to launch the first ever music artist-inspired starter kit. The singer-songwriter and NME 100 alumni, who is signed to cult indie label Speedy Wunderground, announced the collaboration earlier today (February 13) on Instagram. “CONFIDANTES! I was lucky enough to collaborate with my favourites...
NME
Mahalia wore a ‘Long Live R&B’ jacket at the BRITs in response to lack of R&B artists at awards
Mahalia showed her support for the R&B genre at this year’s BRIT Awards, showing up in a jacket emblazoned with “Long Live R&B”. For the ceremony – held last night (February 12) – the Leicester-born singer sported a Burberry coat featuring artwork by Nigerian artist Olaolu Slawn. Her message at the event was clear, telling the BBC: “[R&B is] a genre I feel very passionate about and I don’t think it’s talked about enough.
NME
Plain White T’s return with new single ‘Spaghetti Tattoo’
Plain White T’s have announced their return with a new single – listen to ‘Spaghetti Tattoo’ below. The band had a number-one hit song with ‘Hey There Delilah’ in 2006, earning two Grammy nominations for Song of the Year and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.
NME
Wet Leg enlist Morris dancers and giant owl for debut BRITs appearance
Wet Leg enlisted a troupe of dancers and giant animals for their debut BRITs appearance tonight (February 11). The indie band were one of the most nominated acts at the BRIT Awards 2023 alongside their tourmate Harry Styles. As Wet Leg took to the stage at London’s The O2 to...
NME
Watch Snail Mail and Soccer Mommy cover Avril Lavigne
Snail Mail (aka Lindsey Jordan) and Soccer Mommy covered Avril Lavigne‘s ‘I’m With You’ during a concert in Baltimore over the weekend. The pair teamed up as part of Snail’s Mail’s five night ‘Valentine Fest’ residency at the Ottobar in her hometown.
NME
Wednesday: fearless gang behind one of the year’s defining rock albums
The members of Wednesday are scattered across town when NME calls them for a Zoom chat. Drummer Alan Miller is at home in Durham, North Carolina, four hours from where the others live in Asheville, his basement still decorated from a recent party. Guitarist and lap steel player Xandy Chelmis is in a bustling café, where he takes breaks from the farm he’s been building, while his playful bandmate Jake Lenderman is hunched in his van in a library car park – “I’ve never been inside,” he quips. And vocalist Karly Hartzman, thoughtful and articulate, is crouched in the “Amish romance” section of a Barnes & Noble bookshop. “I tried to pick a part that isn’t very populated, and I think I found the perfect place,” she says in a hushed tone.
NME
Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora “unmasked” as Jacket Potato on The Masked Singer UK
Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora was revealed to have been the mystery celebrity singing in a jacket potato costume on The Masked Singer UK at the weekend. During his time on the show, Sambora had performed songs such as Elvis Presley‘s ‘Viva Las Vegas’, Leonard Cohen‘s ‘Hallelujah’, Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Go Your Own Way’ and ‘Love Me Again’ by John Newman.
NME
Bucks Fizz say they were meant to release one of Tina Turner’s biggest hits before her
Bucks Fizz have said that they were supposed to release ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ before Tina Turner. Speaking on the Celebrity Catch Up podcast, the group’s Cheryl Baker and Jay Aston made the claim, revealing that the song was meant for their fourth studio album ‘I Hear Talk’.
NME
Lewis Capaldi on new album ‘Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent’: “I’m sick of hearing it!”
Speaking to NME on the red carpet of The BRIT Awards 2023, Lewis Capaldi joked that he is sick of hearing his new album. Capaldi’s upcoming record ‘Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent’ is set to be released in May. When asked by NME what we can expect from it, he quipped: “It’s fucking shit, honestly, don’t even bother with it. I’m fucking sick of hearing it at this stage already, so do not bother getting it. It’s a total piece of flaming shite. That’s all I have to say on it.”
NME
BRITs viewers left confused as Mo Gilligan introduces “Sam Capaldi”
Viewers of the BRIT Awards 2023 have shared their confusion after host Mo Gilligan appeared to begin introducing the wrong performer. This year’s ceremony is taking place at London’s The O2 tonight (February 11), with Gilligan returning to helm the event. Before Capaldi took to the stage, the...
NME
Paul McCartney pays emotional tribute to “inspiration” Burt Bacharach
Paul McCartney has paid tribute to the late songwriter Burt Bacharach. Bacharach, the man behind huge hits such as ‘I Say A Little Prayer’ and ‘Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head’, died on Wednesday (February 8) at the age of 94. He passed away at his home in Los Angeles from natural causes, a spokesperson told the Washington Post.
NME
Dave Grohl salutes Canada in Super Bowl whiskey advert
Dave Grohl delivered a salute to Canada in a new advert for whiskey produced for tonight’s (February 12) Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against each other in Glendale, Arizona, in the game, which a now-traditional ream of high-profile adverts will punctuate. Grohl’s...
NME
Wet Leg recite Alex Turner’s BRITs acceptance speech as they win Best New Artist
Wet Leg recited part of Alex Turner’s infamous BRITs acceptance speech from the 2014 ceremony as they won at this year’s ceremony. The indie band are nominated for four awards tonight (February 11) and have already collected one trophy at the event at London’s The O2. After...
NME
Are Henry and Sam really dead in ‘The Last Of Us’?
The Last Of Us delivers two heartbreaking deaths in the show’s fifth episode. Created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and the original game’s co-director Neil Druckmann, the series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) 20 years after modern civilisation has been ravaged by a deadly infection. The...
NME
Watch Kelela perform ‘Enough For Love’ on ‘Fallon’
Kelela performed her single ‘Enough For Love’ as the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this weekend (February 10) – check it out below. The R&B singer/songwriter last week released her second album, ‘Raven’, nearly five-and-a-half years on from her debut ‘Take Me Apart‘.
NME
Physical and vinyl music sales are booming right now – but why?
Streaming may have revolutionised the music industry, but it seems that some habits really do die hard. Despite being up against such stiff competition, vinyl records, CDs and cassette tapes have all found a new lease of life in the streaming era – proof that physical formats are still very much alive and kicking.
NME
Mike Shinoda suggests that new Linkin Park music is possible
Mike Shinoda has hinted at the possibility of new music from Linkin Park. Linkin Park last released an album in 2017 with ‘One More Light’, but the band have been on hiatus since the death of vocalist Chester Bennington later that year. Last May, the rest of the...
NME
Double Fine releases 32-episode documentary on the making of ‘Psychonauts 2’
Double Fine and 2 Player Productions have released a 22-hour documentary series that charts the making of Psychonauts 2. Titled Double Fine PsychOdyssey, the 32-part series follows Double Fine as it works on platform-adventure game Psychonauts 2, which was released in 2021. The series is a follow-up to Double Fine Adventure, which documented the creation of Broken Age.
NME
Carlos O’Connell on his Fontaines D.C. bandmates: “I never thought I’d miss them this much”
NME caught up with Fontaines D.C.‘s Carlos O’Connell on the red carpet of the BRITs 2023, where he discussed the band’s upcoming tour with Arctic Monkeys, new music, and how much he’s been missing his bandmates while they’ve been on tour. Watch our video interview with him above.
