Armed robbery suspect arrested in Topeka, sheriff says
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka man was taken into custody over the weekend in connection to a recent robbery. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office took to social media to report that around midnight on Feb. 11 it received a 911 call from a man who claimed he had been robbed at gunpoint in the 9000 […]
WIBW
Topeka man accused of DUI following wrong-way crash to make first appearance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man accused of a DUI following a crash after driving the wrong way down Highway 24 in late November is set to make his first appearance in court. Shawnee County Court records indicate that Adam Campbell, of Topeka, is set to make his first...
WIBW
Pair arrested after good Samaritan assaulted in North Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Lawrence is behind bars after they allegedly assaulted a good samaritan attempting to donate food to those experiencing homelessness in Lawrence. The Lawrence Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, officials were called to the city...
WIBW
Emporia officials continue to investigate reports of shots fired
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Emporia continue to investigate after multiple shots were fired in the city in early February. KVOE reports that the investigation continues into reports of shots fired in east-central Emporia about a week after it was opened. Officials indicated that around 4 a.m. on Feb....
WIBW
Topeka man arrested following overnight armed robbery, assault
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint and assaulted him overnight. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday, Feb. 12, that Howard R. Quigley, 24, of Topeka has been arrested following an aggravated robbery incident in the 9000 block of SE California Ave.
WIBW
Suspect sought following road rage incident in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are seeking a suspect after a road rage incident in Manhattan over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, officials were called to the 1500 block of University Dr. with reports of an aggravated assault.
WIBW
Manhattan officials search for information after woman assaulted, threatened
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After a woman was assaulted and threatened and assaulted over the weekend, officials in Riley County are searching for information. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just before 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, officials were called to the 3000 block of Kimball Ave. with reports of aggravated assault.
WIBW
Wilsey pair arrested after Council Grove drug investigation
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A drug investigation in Council Grove has landed two family members from Wilsey behind bars. The Council Grove Police Department says that around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, officials conducted an investigation into illegal drug activity in the 500 block of N. Union St.
WIBW
Man wanted in Florida arrested following wrong way chase on I-70 in Kansas
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A man wanted on violent felony warrants out of Florida has been arrested after leading officials in Kansas on a chase down the wrong way of Interstate 70. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday, Feb. 9, officials attempted to make contact with...
KCTV 5
Two men arrested after shots fired in Mission
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - On Sunday, around 9:30 a.m., Mission Police officers responded to shots being fired on the 5400 block of Russell Street in Mission, Kansas. Nicholas McPheron of Kansas City, Missouri, and Robert Velock of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, were arrested and booked into Johnson County Jail on a charge of premeditated murder in the first degree.
RCPD seeks info. after 30 y.o. man injured in possible hit & run
MANHATTAN - Riley County Police Department is asking for any information on a suspected hit and run on the evening of Saturday, February 12. Around 9:30 pm, RCPD officers were called to the 4700 block of Skyway Drive. A 30-year-old man was found on the side of the road with...
WIBW
Ottawa man accused of distributing fentanyl remains behind bars
OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ottawa man has been arrested and remains behind bars after standing accused of distributing fentanyl in the area. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Feb. 13, that on Feb. 7, officials with the Franklin Co. Drug Enforcement Unit and the Northeast Kansas Drug Task Force completed an investigation into Carl T. Otto, 29, of Ottawa. He was then arrested.
Car crash, 2 Kansas men arrested after police chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a police chase and crash. Just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving near the area of SW Ninth Street and SW Parkview Street in Topeka, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols. The driver...
WIBW
Rush-hour crash slows I-70 traffic Monday morning in East Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rush-hour crash slowed traffic but resulted in no serious injuries Monday morning on Interstate 70 in East Topeka, authorities said. The two-vehicle collision was reported just before 8 a.m. on westbound I-70, just west of the S.E. Carnahan Avenue-Deer Creek Trafficway exit. One person was...
Suspect in Highlands Ranch Target stabbing arrested in another state
A suspect in a stabbing incident was taken into custody by Kansas law enforcement in the early morning hours of Feb. 12, near Lawrence, Kansas, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported in a press release Sunday. The suspect, identified as Michael Sharpe, 42, left the scene in the victim’s car....
WIBW
Manhattan officials search for information in possible hit-and-run
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are looking for information after a man was left with serious injuries following a suspected hit-and-run over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department announced on Sunday, Feb. 12, that officials are in search of information about a suspected hit-and-run that happened overnight which left a 30-year-old man in critical condition.
WIBW
New scam targets registered offenders in Brown Co.
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A new scam circulating Brown Co. is targeting those on the Kansas Offender Registry with claims to need a DNA test. Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says he has been contacted by half a dozen registered offenders who report that they were called and told the Sheriff’s Office needs them to come for a DNA sample.
WIBW
Foam from ‘unintentionally activated’ fire alarm gathers Monday morning outside Topeka hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - What looked a bit like snow Monday morning on a street outside a Topeka hospital’s emergency department was actually foam from a fire-suppression system that had gathered along a curb, authorities said. Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a report of an automatic fire alarm...
WIBW
Leavenworth woman hospitalized after minivan hits tree, rolls
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth woman was sent to the hospital after the minivan she was driving hit a tree and rolled. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 73 and Hollingsworth Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
2 men arrested after alleged meth lab burns down in Kansas
Investigators say they found an alleged meth lab in a burning northeast Kansas home.
