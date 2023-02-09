OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ottawa man has been arrested and remains behind bars after standing accused of distributing fentanyl in the area. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Feb. 13, that on Feb. 7, officials with the Franklin Co. Drug Enforcement Unit and the Northeast Kansas Drug Task Force completed an investigation into Carl T. Otto, 29, of Ottawa. He was then arrested.

OTTAWA, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO