Okemos girls basketball games free Thursday night for community rallying event

In light of events in Okemos Public Schools this week, Thursday night's girls basketball games against Grand Ledge were free to attend for a community gathering event starting at 4 p.m.

"There's a lot of energy around support of our students in our school right now. We don't want to miss miss out on that," said Superintendent John Hood. "We also know that in trauma that sense of community is really important."

The Okemos girls basketball games against Grand Ledge High School will take place at Okemos High School at the following times:



Freshman: 4 p.m.

JV: 5:30 p.m.

Varsity: 7 p.m.

Shove It Pizza, a local food truck, will be on site from 5-7:30 p.m. selling slices.

Additionally, new T-shirts for the school will be available to order as part of a fundraiser for the support facility dogs, the Okemos Woof Pack .

"We had some parents posting online, this Okemos strong meme or logo graphic," Hood said. "We love that because the 'O' in the strong was the wolf, and Dr. Kemsley at the high school, I think, reached out to the parents said, 'hey, can we use a variation of that?'"

Fabricated Customs, 2023. Okemos Strong t-shirt by Fabricated Customs.

A portion of the proceeds from the Okemos Strong T-shirts will go directly to the woof pack.

If you can't make it to the game to purchase a T-shirt, they will be on sale on the Fabricated Customs website until Feb. 15 at 8 p.m.

