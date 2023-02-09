TikTok is reportedly devising a new way to help creators make money. The platform is currently working on developing a paywall feature, according to The Information. Citing sources close to the matter, the publication reports that the feature would allow select creators to charge $1 USD, or a price of their choice, for access to a given video. It’s not totally clear how the system would work or exactly who would be eligible to paywall their content.

6 HOURS AGO