Hydra Health Bridges Wellness and Retail

Hydra Health is expanding the capacities of a traditional hospital gift shop. Located at the Henry Cancer Center at the Geisinger Wyoming Medical Center Campus, Hydra Health features a wellness studio, a health convenience store, a beauty bar and a lounge. Designed by San Francisco-based architecture firm, Figure, the 1,600 square-foot space harbors a contemporary style complete with maple modular shelving, display fixtures, warm textile curtains and monochromatic furniture.
TikTok Is Reportedly Working on a Feature To Let Creators Paywall Videos

TikTok is reportedly devising a new way to help creators make money. The platform is currently working on developing a paywall feature, according to The Information. Citing sources close to the matter, the publication reports that the feature would allow select creators to charge $1 USD, or a price of their choice, for access to a given video. It’s not totally clear how the system would work or exactly who would be eligible to paywall their content.
Supreme Rumored to Open Store in Seoul's Gangnam District

Following initial news back in September, new rumors are now noting that a location and opening date have been finalized for Supreme‘s expansion into South Korea. Late last year, Supreme’s parent company, VF Corporation, sought to register trademark rights for the imprint in the country through the Korean Intellectual Property Office.
