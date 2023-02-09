ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Police identify shooting victim at SW Oklahoma City motel

By Brett Dickerson - Editor
Oklahoma City Free Press
 4 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY — The shooting victim at a southwest Oklahoma City motel in the dark early hours of Wednesday morning has been identified after notification to next-of-kin.

The victim was:

  • Kevin Wright, 42

Police were called to the Green Carpet Inn at 720 S. MacArther near the intersection of I-40 and S. MacArthur on the west side of the city.

Callers to 911 reported a shooting.

When officers arrived they found Wright “critically wounded” according to the press release. He was transported to nearby hospital where he died.

From their investigation, police believe that Wright was involved in some sort of a “disturbance” with the outcome of his being shot.

No arrests have been made by publication. Free Press will give updates as we gain further reliable information.

OKCPD is asking anyone with any information to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405/297-1200.

And, if you have any information that may help us with our reporting about any homicide in OKC, please click the envelope icon in the top bar and write, giving us ways to contact you for a secure conversation.

