Chicago, IL

Lawsuit filed against city, Lightfoot, and CPD over culinary student's shooting last year

By Wbbm Newsradio
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A lawsuit has been filed against the City of Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Police Department over the shooting last year of culinary student Dakotah Earley in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The lawsuit focuses on the police pursuit policy and attorney Cass Casper says if officers weren’t in fear of the consequences should something go wrong, Earley would not have been shot twice in the head and once in the back.

"The non-pursuit policies are what put the police officers in the unenviable position where they could not do their jobs, which was in this instance just to continue to pursue Mr. Brownlee- all they had do."

He said the man accused of shooting Earley, Tyshon Brownlee, 19 was in a stolen BMW tracked by GPS an hour before Earley was shot and there was a pursuit.

He’s about to have his 14th surgery. Earley lost part of a leg and it was revealed that he was dead briefly after being brought to the hospital.

"I mean I'm definitely mad or sad about it, but like it's just..I'm gonna have to move on from it."

Joos1 Joos
4d ago

I Lightfoot has been a nightmare for our city since she's been in office. I wouldn't vote for her to be dog catcher.

