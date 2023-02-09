Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Fresno: A City Built on Ambition and DeterminationInformed InsightFresno, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Hairstylist & Actress Indicted on Wild Multi-Million Dollar Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzFresno, CA
Related
Fresno homicide suspect arrested after 4-hour Nevada standoff, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after a Nevada standoff for a July homicide where a 41-year-old man was shot in the head, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say on July 23, 2022, at 3:30 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of Maroa and Clinton avenue regarding a Shot Spotter […]
KMPH.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after suspected DUI head-on crash in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — One woman is dead, and a man has been hospitalized after a suspected DUI head-on crash Sunday night in Madera. According to CHP, officers were called out around 6:05 p.m. to Avenue 15, east of Road 39 1/2 for reports of a crash between two cars.
One killed in suspected DUI crash in Madera, CHP says
One person has died following a suspected DUI crash in Madera on Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
KMPH.com
4 arrested in gang related drug bust in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Four suspects were arrested during a major drug bust in Fresno this past week. According to the Fresno Police Department detectives from the Major Narcotics Unit served two search warrants in Northwest and Northeast Fresno. Investigators found that this was gang-related. The first location was...
16-year-old passenger killed in suspected DUI crash in Fresno County, CHP says
Officers say a 26-year-old driver believed to be under the influence crashed a truck, causing a 16-year-old passenger to be ejected.
Bakersfield Now
Delano PD: 3 arrested after stolen vehicles found, believed to be operating chop shop
Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Delano police arrested three people after several stolen vehicles were found in a home, with officers believing they were operating a chop shop. According to Delano police, on February 6, 2023, at around 4:15 p.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the backyard of a home within the 2300 block of Princeton Street.
6 drivers arrested for DUI in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department say they arrested six drivers on suspicion of DUI on Sunday. Police say drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license. “We are committed to taking impaired drivers off the road,” Lieutenant Mark Azevedo said. “Driving […]
DOJ: Fresno man charged for unlawful gun possession
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man has been charged after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, an arrest made as part of a massive police endeavor known as “Operation No Fly Zone.” According to court officials, 23-year-old Patrick Feaster of Fresno was one of seven Fresno residents arrested in […]
2news.com
Traffic Stop Gave Police Suspect’s Location
Police in Fresno say Arreola is a suspect in a homicide there. Reno Police say the investigation is ongoing.
DA: Fresno man charged with murder for fatal DUI
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Murder charges have been filed against a repeat impaired driver for a crash that happened while fleeing from a traffic stop in Fresno on Wednesday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. Court documents state that on Wednesday evening, 40-year-old Andrew Calderon was stopped by officers for vehicle code violations. […]
thesungazette.com
TCSO arrest teen for school shooting threat
Tulare County Sheriff Department arrests, books 13-year-old boy for making threats to shoot staff and students at El Monte Middle School in Orosi. Just after 5 p.m. on Feb. 8, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies were called to El Monte Middle School in Orosi for a report of a threat. When deputies arrived, they were told a 13-year-old boy emailed a staff member making threats to shoot staff and students at the school.
KMPH.com
7 people, including children, hospitalized after multi-car crash in Reedley
REEDLEY, Calif. (FOX26) — Seven people, including children, were hospitalized after a multi-car crash Sunday night in Reedley. According to CHP, calls came in around 8:55 p.m. with one caller saying they heard a loud boom. When officers arrived they found a crash near Dinuba and Lac Jac Avenues.
goldrushcam.com
Man Arrested After Fight at Fresno Bar Results in Multiple Shots Fired Hitting Several Cars and a Business
February 10, 2023 – The Fresno Police Department reported on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 2:28 a.m., Northwest Officers were dispatched to the area of Shaw Avenue and Marks Avenue regarding shots fired. Officers arrived and discovered that several vehicles and a business had been struck by gunfire. Officers determined a disturbance had occurred in a nearby bar, which escalated outside. Luckily, no one was injured during the shooting.
Fresno County Coroner's Office identifies Parlier 7th-grader who was hit and killed
The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified the 7th-grader who was hit and killed Friday night as 13-year-old Fernanda Perez-Almada.
One car flips over following crash in North Fresno, police say
One car was flipped over following a two-car crash on Shaw and Blackstone Avenues Saturday night.
Investigation underway after a Southwest Fresno grocery store caught fire
Fresno fire investigators are looking into what sparked a commercial fire at the King Food Grocery Store in southwest Fresno.
yourcentralvalley.com
DA: State should not have allowed Selma cop killer suspect’s early release
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In conversation with KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian for Sunday Morning Matters, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp questioned how the suspect in the Selma police shooting, Nathaniel Dixon, was released early from prison after only serving 565 days of a five-year, four-month sentence. DA Smittcamp...
Man shot and killed in central Fresno was sleeping on couch at time of shooting: PD
The man who was shot and killed in central Fresno Thursday morning has been identified.
2 injured, 1 arrested after possible lab explosion in Porterville
Two 19-year-olds were injured and one of them was arrested after a possible lab explosion in Porterville Thursday.
Friends of Parlier student killed by car recount their bond
PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The identity of a Parlier student who was hit and killed by a car on Friday has been identified as 13-year-old, Fernanda Perez-Aldama. Aldama was a student at Parlier Middle School. A memorial for Aldama was placed near the area where the accident happened. Angel Valdez said Fernanda was a friend […]
Comments / 0