Hanford, CA

KMPH.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after suspected DUI head-on crash in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — One woman is dead, and a man has been hospitalized after a suspected DUI head-on crash Sunday night in Madera. According to CHP, officers were called out around 6:05 p.m. to Avenue 15, east of Road 39 1/2 for reports of a crash between two cars.
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

4 arrested in gang related drug bust in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Four suspects were arrested during a major drug bust in Fresno this past week. According to the Fresno Police Department detectives from the Major Narcotics Unit served two search warrants in Northwest and Northeast Fresno. Investigators found that this was gang-related. The first location was...
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Delano PD: 3 arrested after stolen vehicles found, believed to be operating chop shop

Delano, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Delano police arrested three people after several stolen vehicles were found in a home, with officers believing they were operating a chop shop. According to Delano police, on February 6, 2023, at around 4:15 p.m., officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the backyard of a home within the 2300 block of Princeton Street.
DELANO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

6 drivers arrested for DUI in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Porterville Police Department say they arrested six drivers on suspicion of DUI on Sunday. Police say drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license. “We are committed to taking impaired drivers off the road,” Lieutenant Mark Azevedo said. “Driving […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Fresno man charged for unlawful gun possession

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno man has been charged after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, an arrest made as part of a massive police endeavor known as “Operation No Fly Zone.” According to court officials, 23-year-old Patrick Feaster of Fresno was one of seven Fresno residents arrested in […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno man charged with murder for fatal DUI

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Murder charges have been filed against a repeat impaired driver for a crash that happened while fleeing from a traffic stop in Fresno on Wednesday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. Court documents state that on Wednesday evening, 40-year-old Andrew Calderon was stopped by officers for vehicle code violations. […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

TCSO arrest teen for school shooting threat

Tulare County Sheriff Department arrests, books 13-year-old boy for making threats to shoot staff and students at El Monte Middle School in Orosi. Just after 5 p.m. on Feb. 8, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies were called to El Monte Middle School in Orosi for a report of a threat. When deputies arrived, they were told a 13-year-old boy emailed a staff member making threats to shoot staff and students at the school.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Man Arrested After Fight at Fresno Bar Results in Multiple Shots Fired Hitting Several Cars and a Business

February 10, 2023 – The Fresno Police Department reported on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 2:28 a.m., Northwest Officers were dispatched to the area of Shaw Avenue and Marks Avenue regarding shots fired. Officers arrived and discovered that several vehicles and a business had been struck by gunfire. Officers determined a disturbance had occurred in a nearby bar, which escalated outside. Luckily, no one was injured during the shooting.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

DA: State should not have allowed Selma cop killer suspect’s early release

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In conversation with KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian for Sunday Morning Matters, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp questioned how the suspect in the Selma police shooting, Nathaniel Dixon, was released early from prison after only serving 565 days of a five-year, four-month sentence. DA Smittcamp...
SELMA, CA

